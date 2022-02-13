LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Sampdoria: kick-off at 12.30, Rossoneri without Theo and Ibra

The probable formation: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Florenzi; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud.





10.14 – The Rossoneri (52 points in 24 games) have the great opportunity to become the new league leaders, while Sampdoria (23 points in 24 games) must move away from the relegation zone after yesterday’s victory against Venezia.





10.00 – Even against Sampdoria, Mr. Pioli will not be able to use the whole squad. In addition to Kessie, for example, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is still struggling with inflammation of the Achilles tendon, and Theo Hernandez, disqualified for a day after receiving a red card in the derby, will be missing. Gabbia is also in doubt.





9.45 – After the draw between Napoli and Inter in the big match played yesterday at the “Maradona”, Milan have the opportunity to overtake everyone and place themselves at the top of the Serie A standings. For the Rossoneri, therefore, this is a great opportunity.





9.25 – Milan-Sampdoria will be broadcast live by both DAZN and Sky Sport. It will also be possible to follow the match with the usual MilanNews.it textual live.





9.15 – Milan returns to the field. After the midweek commitment in the Italian Cup, the Rossoneri are ready to dive back into the league. Pioli’s team will open Serie A on Sunday: the kick-off for Milan-Sampdoria, in fact, valid for the 25th matchday, is set for 12.30 at San Siro.





Here are the referees of the match:



Referee: Chiffi



Assistants: Perrotti and Palermo



IV: Barons



Var: Valeri



Avar: Free yourself





Friends and friends of MilanNews.it, in view of the championship match against Sampdoria, our editorial staff will keep you company with all the updates that will arrive before the match. Stay with us to not miss any news!