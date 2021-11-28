LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Sassuolo, Maignan and Leao are back

LIKELY LINE-UP AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Bennacer, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic. Coach: Stefano Pioli

11.17 – “The order of ideas of the turnover waiting for Liverpool is already in Pioli’s head”. Corriere dello Sport writes it this morning, analyzing the formation that the Rossoneri coach could field against Sassuolo. “Milan – adds the Roman daily – have earned their last chance to qualify for the Champions League and do not want to leave anything to chance”. Before the decisive match against Liverpool there are three league games (Sassuolo, Genoa and Salernitana): in the light of the continuous injuries that are affecting his choices, Mr. Pioli will rotate the players available to present himself in the best possible way to the big match against Klopp’s team.

11.02 – “The medium-sized teams, after a match like ours in Madrid, are satisfied, face the next match with superficiality. The big teams, on the other hand, take advantage of the positive moment to go even faster.” Stefano Pioli declared this at a press conference on the eve of the match against Sassuolo. As the newspaper Tuttosport underlines, the Rossoneri coach wanted to send an important text message to the team: woe to sit down after the success with Atletico, woe to think that against Sassuolo it is a foregone conclusion.

10.44 – There is great enthusiasm in Milan, fueled by the success in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid. The Rossoneri fans, waiting to receive Liverpool, are ready to push Pioli’s team into the league. More than 50,000 spectators are expected at the San Siro this afternoon: the Milanese people can be the extra man.

10.29 – Mike Maignan is officially back in the squad for the match between Milan and Sassuolo. The Rossoneri goalkeeper was not included in the list of players available since 3 October 2021, when he played his last match in goal before his wrist injury in Bergamo against Atalanta.

10.17 – Here are the squads of Mr. Stefano Pioli:

GOALKEEPERS

Maignan, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS

Ballo-Touré, Conti, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Kjær, Romagnoli.

MIDFIELDERS

Bakayoko, Bennacer, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS

Ibrahimović, Leão, Maldini, Pellegri.

Friends and friends of MilanNews.it, welcome to the direct textual approach to AC Milan-Sassuolo, race scheduled today at 3pm at San Siro. Great expectations for a very important challenge for the Rossoneri, who, after the Madrid victory in the Champions League, must return to guarantee continuity of results in the league (one point in the last two games). Follow us!