LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Spezia: owner Ibra, in the middle Krunic-Bakayoko. Romagnoli recovered from Covid, but still out

This is the probable Rossoneri team: Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

11.30 – Tonight against Spezia, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lead the Rossoneri attack. The Swede hasn’t scored at San Siro for over four months: the last time the AC Milan striker scored in a home game was in fact on 12 September 2021 against Lazio.

11.20 – Stefano Pioli will have to do without several players for tonight’s match against Spezia. In particular, there will be heavy absences in the middle of the field where Kessie and Bennacer who are involved in the African Cup and the suspended Tonali will be missing. The Rossoneri coach will therefore have to field an unprecedented pair made up of Rade Krunic and Tiemoué Bakayoko, who have never played together in the median since 1 ‘.

10.41 – Here is the probable formation of La Spezia: Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kovalenko, Kiwior, Bastoni, Gyasi; Green; Nzola.

10.18 – In view of tonight’s match against Spezia, Stefano Pioli has chosen Alexis Saelemakers as the right winger of the trident behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic: the Belgian player won the ballot with Junior Messias, who appeared a little in decline in recent games.

10.13 – Alessio Romagnoli also recovered from Covid-19 and is therefore ready to return regularly to Stefano Pioli’s disposal starting from tomorrow. Here is the official AC Milan statement: “AC Milan announces that Alessio Romagnoli tested negative at Covid-19. Alessio is cured and will be available to the technical staff tomorrow.”

10.00 – In recent weeks, there has often been talk of the defensive emergency in Pioli’s Milan, but the situation in midfield is not so much better: in particular, for tonight’s match against Spezia, which could return the top of the table to the Devil, the Rossoneri coach, in addition to Kessie and Bennacer who are involved in the Africa Cup, will also have to do without Sandro Tonali who was stopped for a round by the Sports Judge. Obligatory choices therefore in the middle of the field against the Ligurians with the couple made up of Rade Krunic and Tiemoué Bakayoko who will play together in the median for the first time since 1 ‘.

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, there is less and less of the kick-off for Milan-Spezia scheduled for 18.30 at San Siro. Thanks to our textual live, you can stay updated on all the latest news coming from the retreats of the two teams in view of tonight’s challenge. Stay with us !!!