LIVE MN – Towards Udinese-Milan, Ibra will again lead the Rossoneri

Friends of MilanNews.it, welcome to the direct textual approach to Udinese-Milan, the match scheduled for this evening at 20.45 at the Dacia Arena. Great anticipation for this important challenge that follows the home defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League which sanctioned the elimination of the Rossoneri from the European cups for this season. Stefano Pioli’s team today has the opportunity, with a victory, to extend the standings on the competitors waiting for them to play tomorrow. Follow us!

15.44 – There will be 2 players that Cioffi will not have available for his Udinese in tonight’s match against Milan. They are: Samir (suspended) and Pereyra (injured)

15.16 – Only one warning between the two teams: it’s Walace from Udinese. In Milan, however, no one is at risk of being disqualified in the event of a yellow card.

14.48 – Udinese-Milan tonight will be broadcast live by both DAZN and Sky. To see it on DAZN, simply subscribe to the service, then download the app on compatible smart TVs, on all televisions connected to an Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or PlayStation 4/5, to a TIMVISION BOX or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device. To see it on Sky, on the other hand, those in possession of a regular pay-TV subscription, can tune in to Sky Sport Uno (channel 201 of the satellite, 472 and 482 of the digital terrestrial), Sky Sport Calcio (channel 202 and 249 of the satellite , 473 and 483 of digital terrestrial), or on Sky Sport HD, channel 251 of the satellite. The match, therefore, will be visible on both satellite and digital terrestrial channels for all Sky subscribers.

14.36 – This is the probable formation that the bianconeri will field from the start (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Perez, Becao, Nuytinck; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Udogie; Success, Deulofeu; Beto.

14.13 – Mr. Francesco Fourneau will referee Udinese-Milan. The assistants are Paganessi and Schirru while the fourth official will be Di Martino. At the VAR there is Banti, assisted by Valeriani. Here’s the summary:

13.59 – Milan’s absentee list is substantial and includes 8 players. Pioli, for the challenge of the Dacia Arena, will not be able to count on Plizzari, Kjaer, Calabria, Conti, Rebic, Leao, Giroud and Pellegri. Heavy and important absences especially in the offensive department of the team. For this reason, the Rossoneri coach will again rely on Ibrahimovic, who will lead the attack alone.

13.31 – This is the probable formation that the Rossoneri will field from the start (4-3-3): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Krunić; Ibrahimović.

13.02 – Here are the squads of Mr. Pioli:

GOALKEEPERS

Maignan, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS

Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori.

MIDFIELDERS

Bakayoko, Bennacer, Castillejo, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS

Ibrahimović, Maldini.