LIVE MN – Towards Venice-Milan: Leao from the start with Diaz and Saelemaekers. Bakayoko in the middle of the field

POSSIBLE LINE-UP (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Tonali, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao, Ibrahimovic.

10.48 – Rafael Leao should also play from the first minute at “Penzo”. The Portuguese, who scored the final 3-1 against Roma, also aims to repeat himself against Venice, a very important challenge for Pioli’s Milan, who want to put pressure on leaders Inter.

10.26 – After the good performance offered in the second half against Roma, Bakayoko should start from the first minute against Venezia. An important chance for the French midfielder, with Pioli focusing decisively on his qualities.

10.00 – It is the 26th match in the league between Venice and Milan: 15 Rossoneri wins, 4 Veneto ones, 6 draws. In the home of the lagunari 12 the precedents: here too Milan lead 7 wins to 3 (2 draws). It is the first match against Penzo since February 2002 (4-1 for the Rossoneri on the occasion).

09.31 – The probable formation of Venezia: Lezzerini between the posts; back-to-back defense with Mazzocchi, Svoboda, Ceccaroni and Haps; in midfield a line of three made up of Cuisance, Busio and Ampadu; while in front the offensive trident Aramu-Okereke-Henry.

09.16 – Today will be the 400th bench in Serie A for Stefano Pioli, who will thus become the eighth coach to reach this milestone in the era of three points per victory.

09.15 – Even against Venezia, Mr. Pioli will have to give up several players. Here are the absent: Plizzari, Tatarusanu, Kjaer, Tomori, Romagnoli, Calabria, Ballo-Touré, Kessie, Bennacer, Pellegri, Castillejo.

The referees of the match scheduled at the “Penzo” in Venice:

Referee: Irrati

Assistants: Colarossi-Scarpa

IV: Wonder

Var: Mazzoleni

Avar: Baccini

Here are the players called up by Pioli for today’s match:

Goalkeepers: Maignan, Mirante, Nava.

Defenders: Conti, Florenzi, Hernández, Gabbia, Kalulu, Stanga.

Midfielders: Bakayoko, Díaz, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

Forwards: Giroud, Ibrahimović, Leão, Maldini, Rebić.

Friends and friends of MilanNews.it, in view of Venezia-Milan (kick-off is set at 12:30), our editorial team will keep you company with all the updates that will arrive before the match.