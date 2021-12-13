LIVE MN – Women, Juventus-Milan (5-2): Milan thud in the home of the bianconere

95‘Finish the match. Juventus beats Milan 5-2.

94‘Goal from Hurtig, fifth goal for the bianconere. Rossoneri defense and immovable goalkeeper. The performance of the Rossoneri backlog today is quite worrying.

90‘There will be 5 minutes of recovery.

88‘Serpentine by Selimhodzic and then Bergamaschi’s shot from the edge: ball out.

87‘Very dangerous header from Longo, a nice diving save by the Juventus goalkeeper. Longo certainly among the best in the field today.

86‘Jonusaite comes out in tears, in his place Selimhodzic.

84‘Jonusaite hurts herself, the knee problem forces her to leave the field on a stretcher. It looks like a bad injury, too bad.

81‘Juve’s goals. Bonansea’s shot is not irresistible, Giuliani’s pasticciaccio who lets a non-irresistible ball escape: Staskova takes advantage of it with an empty goal. 4-2.

80‘Change for Milan: outside Fusetti and Thomas, inside Tucceri Cimini and Jonusaite.

79‘Bergamaschi saves on the line after a personal action by Hurtig.

78‘Bad blow for Giuliani, hit by a Juventus center forward in a split.

77‘Great action in speed by Thomas who goes to the bottom and puts in the middle, blocks the Juventus goalkeeper anticipating Giacinti.

73‘Boattin’s goal from 11 meters.

72‘Penalty for Juve, Arnadottir’s touch of hand which, however, does not exist. The Rossoneri defender was with his arms attached to his body, an invention of the referee without meaning.

70 ‘AC MILAN GOAL !! MIRIAM LONGO DRAWS, WHAT A GREAT GOAL !!! Launch of Fifi for the number 23, Miriam stops, dribbles a defender and lets go a powerful right from outside that bags !! 2-2, the Rossoneri draw !!

68‘Nice action by Longo who then tries the conclusion from outside: ball to the side.

67‘Changes for the hosts: outside Bonfantini and Girelli, inside Hurtig and Bosucci.

63‘Change for Milan: Stapelfeldt leaves, Longo enters.

60‘The Rossonere pushed in search of a draw, Juventus ended well.

56‘Hard blow for Giacinti who remains on the ground in pain, the intervention of the medical staff on the field is necessary.

55‘Bonfantini with a sure shot in the penalty area, Arnadottir’s deviation in the corner is providential.

53‘Bergamaschi gallop on the wing, the number 7 serves Giacinti in the area who tries the conclusion: shot blocked and ball away.

51‘Great shot by Giacinti from outside, Peyraud’s save that deflects for a corner with the recall hand.

49‘Boattin left in the heart of the penalty area, a dangerous conclusion deflected by the Rossoneri rearguard.

47‘Excellent idea from Thomas who gets rid of the defender and tries the shot from outside: high.

46‘The recovery begins, the first ball for Milan.

END OF FIRST HALF | JUVENTUS 2-1 MILAN (7 ‘Perez, 37’ Bonansea – 2 ‘Adami)

45 ‘| The first half ends at the Juventus Training Center.

40 ‘| Noooooooo! Giacinti’s mistake! Milan wasted the equalizer: penalty missed by the Rossoneri number 9.

39 ‘| Penalty for Milan! Lindsey Thomas wins it due to a net foul by an opponent. On the spot goes Giacinti.

37 ‘| GOAL OF JUVENTUS! The bianconere overturn the match: Bonansea scores, very good at exploiting the mistake of the goalkeeper Giuliani. JUVENTUS 2-1 MILAN (7 ‘Perez, 37’ Bonansea – 2 ‘Adami)

22 ‘| First yellow card of the match: it is the Rossoneri Bergamaschi.

20 ‘| He attacks Juventus, but Milan defends themselves with order. There were no major chances after the initial 7 minutes of fire.

7 ‘| DRAW OF JUVENTUS! On a free kick for the bianconere, Staskova takes advantage of Giuliani’s short rebound to sign the 1-1. JUVENTUS 1-1 AC MILAN (7 ‘Perez – 2’ Adami)

4 ‘| Juve try to respond immediately with Bonansea’s personal action, but the shot of the number 11 ends on the side.

2 ‘| GOOOOOALLLLL OF THE MILAAAAAAAAAN! Excellent start of Milan rewarded by the goal of Greta Adami! Rejected Salvai’s horns, Adami’s control and the ball to the corner. JUVENTUS 0-1 MILAN (2 ‘Adami)

1 ‘| The match begins! First ball for the bianconere.

—-

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Peyraud; Hyyrynen, Lenzini, Salvai, Boattin; Caruso, Pedersen; Bonfantini, Girelli, Bonansea; Staskova. Trainer: Montemurro.

AC MILAN (3-4-3): Giuliani; Arnadottir, Agard, Fusetti; Thrige, Adami, Jane, Bergamaschi; Thomas, Giacinti, Stapelfeldt. Trainer: Ganz

—-

Friends and friends of MilanNews.it, good afternoon!

A very important and very delicate match today for the Milan Women; Maurizio Ganz’s team will, in fact, be a guest of the hitherto unbeatable team Juventus Women, reigning Italian champion and very favorite to confirm again this season. Will the Rossoneri be able to storm the black and white fort? Find out by following ours textual live with the salient actions told minute by minute. Good game everyone!