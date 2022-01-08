LIVE MN – Women’s Italian Super Cup, Juventus-Milan (2-1)

After ninety minutes fought, Juventus is the winner. Definitely a difficult match for the Rossoneri, who play it until the referee decides to be the protagonist of the match: first the double yellow of Codina, very questionable, then the penalty denied – sensational, truly sensational – just a few seconds away. from the end of the match. The Rossoneri come out not with their heads held high, but very high after their excellent performance.

94 ‘It ends here. The Italian Super Cup goes to Juve.

94 ‘Resounding to the Breed! Thomas jokes Lenzini at speed, who clings to the Rossoneri striker and throws her to the ground. But the referee whistles a foul in favor of Juventus, crazy!

90 ‘Four minutes of recovery.

88 ‘Juve goal. On a corner, Girelli hits his head and scores the Juventus advantage.

86 & # 39; Girelli punishment precise under seven, but Giuliani puts his big hands on it and deflects the ball for a corner.

83 ‘Change in Milan: outside Grimashaw, inside Arnadottir.

81 ‘Change in Juve: inside Staskova, outside Caruso.

78 & # 39; Continue to attack Juve, Rossonere who are struggling to contain the Bianconeri.

75 ‘Yellow card for Giuliani due to a waste of time from the goal post.

71 ‘Change also in Milan: outside Piedmont, inside Longo.

71 ‘Change in Juve: outside Hurtig, inside Cernoia.

70 & # 39; Petersen tries: Giuliani blocks in two halves.

61 ‘After the red card, the pace has slowed down. Juve are now leading the game.

54 ‘Codina expelled. Double yellow for the Rossoneri, who leaves Milan in 10. A too severe decision by the referee.

52 ‘CROSS! Piedmont serves Bergamaschi in the area, opens the platter and the conclusion that hits the wood in full.

50 ‘Juve goals. Cross by Bonansea, Bergamaschi tries the intervention but sends the ball into the goal. 1-1.

45 ‘The second half begins.

The first half between Milan and Juventus ends with the Rossoneri ahead. After forty-five minutes dominated by the bianconere, the girls of Mister Maurizio Gazn find the advantage a few seconds from the end of the first half of the match, with a shot from Grimshaw.

46 ‘GOL GOL GOOOOOOOL !! Tucceri Cimini’s remote-controlled corner, Grimshaw’s header and the ball ending in the goal. 1-0!

45 ‘One minute of recovery.

39 ‘First yellow of the match: Codina is booked.

37 & # 39; Attacks Milan. Piedmont finds Thomas, who anticipates Peyraud but does not find the door.

35 ‘Wasted restart of Milan with Guagni.

31 ‘Cross from Gama who finds Girella, but the header is not accurate.

26 ‘Another opportunity for the bianconere: Bonansea in the area, served by Girelli, tries the right to cross. Decisive deviation by Tucceri Cimini.

25 ‘Bonansea’s cross for Caruso’s head, but the conclusion is too weak to worry Giuliani.

22 & # 39; Attacks Juventus from the left, but Giuliani is good at warding off the threat.

20 ‘Bonansea tries from the edge of the area, ball out.

15 ‘Nice action by Milan, which ends with a volley by Adami. Conclusion out of very little.

5 ‘Juve opportunity! Carusu is face to face with Giuliani, but the goalkeeper is found attentive and deflects the shot for a corner.

3 ‘First chance for Milan! Tucceri serves Thomas in depth, but the attacker does not hit the ball.

1 ‘The final begins!

The official formations:

Juventus (4-3-3): Peyraud Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Lenzini, Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen, Caruso; Bonansea, Girelli, Hurtig. Coach: Montemurro. Available: Aprile, Hyyrynen, Panzeri, Nilden, Cernoia, Grosso, Zamanian, Staskova, Pfattner.

AC MILAN (3-4-3): Giuliani; Codina, Agard, Fusetti; Bergamaschi, Adami, Grimshaw, Tucceri; Thomas, Piedmont, Guagni. Coach: Ganz. Available: Andersen, Arnadottir, Selimhodzic, Fedele, Longo, Babb, Premoli, Miotto, Dal Bruno.

Friends and friends of MilanNews.it, only a few minutes to go Juventus-Milan, match valid for the first trophy of the season: the final of the Italian Women’s Super Cup! A very tense match between two of the best Italian women’s teams. The rossonere of Maurizio Ganz beat Roma in the semifinals, with the result of 2-1, while the bianconere overcame Sassuolo only on penalties. As always, thanks to our direct text, we will tell you all the emotions of this match, minute by minute, action after action, until the final whistle. Stay with us, therefore, to stay updated on the progress of the match.