LIVE MN – Youth League, Atletico Madrid-Milan (3-0): Rossoneri officially eliminated

Beyond the result that would leave no room for interpretation, the match between Atletico Madrid and Milan was all in all balanced with both teams unable to create clear scoring chances. The colchoneros win the match thanks to two decidedly dubious penalties and the 3-0 goal scored in the recovery by Gismera. Milan’s adventure in the Youth League officially ends here, which mathematically is out of the competition.

94 & # 39; – Triple whistle in Madrid: the match ends on a 3-0 result for Atletico.

92 & # 39; – AC Milan touches the 3-1 goal with Capone trying a conclusion on which Gomis is rejected

91 ‘- Third goal of Atletico. Bozzolan in disengagement gets the ball stolen by Villan at the edge of the area that serves Gismera. The number 15 inside the area controls the ball and shoots an unstoppable shot under the crossbar for Pseftis.

84 ‘- Double change for Atletico: Diez exits and Costis enters and Javi Cerrano exits and Gomez enters

82 ‘- Change for Milan: outside Courbis inside Bozzolan

81 & # 39; – Javi Cerrano goes to the joke and transforms. Atletico goal that goes on 2-0

81 & # 39; – Another very dubious penalty kick awarded against Milan. Carlos Martin enters the area, collides with Di Gesù who removes his leg but the referee interprets the situation as foul by assigning the penalty.

75 & # 39; – Double chance for Milan with Capone who tries the shot from outside the area but finds Gomis’ rebuff ready. El Hilali arrives on the rebound and sends the ball into the hands of the Atletico goalkeeper

69 ‘- Conclusion from outside of Carlos Martin. High shot over the crossbar

65 & # 39; – Substitution in the Althetic: out the author of the goal Curras and in Gismera

61 & # 39; – Another change for Milan: outside Rossi and inside Nasti

60 ‘- Double change for Milan: outside Gala and Chaka and inside Alesi and El Hilali

57 & # 39; – Despite the Rossoneri’s initial blaze, the game is back on the rails of the first half: few opportunities on both sides with the two closed and compact defenses

47 & # 39; – AC Milan’s draw that had come from a deviation after a throw-in canceled. The goal was disallowed due to the missed throw-in by the Rossoneri

46 ‘- Changes for both Milan and Altetico: Bright comes out for the Rossoneri and Eletu enters while Alonso comes in for Atletico Madrid and Corral comes out

45 ‘- The second half begins!

FIRST HALF END – The first half of the game ends with the advantage of Atletico who at 20 ‘unlocks the result with a dubious penalty converted by Curras. Arid match of emotions between the Rossoneri and the Spaniards that saw both teams delight in long and sterile ball possession. Appointment in 15 minutes with the second half.

45 ‘- There will be no recovery

44 ‘- Atletico opportunity with Curras who sends the ball not far from Pseftis’ goal

35 & # 39; – AC Milan opportunity. Punishment from the left trocar by Chaka Traore, Coubis heads Nsiala Makengo hits all alone in the hands of Gomis. Rossoneri close to equalizing

30 ‘- AC Milan try to react but Atletico Madrid are closed and compact and oppose the Rossoneri’s advanced offensives

21 ‘- Atletico Madrid’s goal. Javi Curras goes to serve and pulls hard and central. 1-0 Atletico.

20 ‘- Sudden flare-up of the athletic with Carlos Martin entering the area and being knocked down by Pseftis. The referee points to the spot but the penalty is very doubtful.

19 ‘- Study phase between the two teams with few opportunities on both sides

12 ‘- Conclusion from outside Barrios. No problem for Pseftis

8 ‘- Buon crosses from the left of Capone. Leo Rossi does not reach the impact with the ball. Nice opportunity for Milan

7 ‘- AC Milan try to come out with some advanced offensive by Kerkez but nothing for the Rossoneri

3 ‘- Atletico immediately dangerous with Roldan hitting his head on an inactive ball. Great save by Pseftis who skewers in the corner

1 ‘- Go! Atletico Madrid-Milan begins!

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

ATHLETIC MADRID: Gomis, Roldan, Bonar, Camara, Navarro, Barrios, Serrano, Curras, El Jerabi, Martin, Corral. Available: Stamatakis, Kostis, Rodriguez, Gismera, Ricoy, Vilan, Diaz. Coach: Garcia.

MILAN: Pseftis, Coubis, Obaretin, Makengo, Kerkez, Traoré, Di Gesù, Bright, Gala, Capone, Rossi. Available: Nava, Nasti, El Hilali, Stanga, Alesi, Eletu, Bozzolan. All .: Joints.

Friends of MilanNews.it, good afternoon and welcome to the live text of Atletico Madrid-Milan match valid for the fifth day of the Youth League. At the Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares the young Rossoneri of Federico Giunti, last in group B with just one point, face the colchoneros at 4 points. Follow with us the direct text of the match.