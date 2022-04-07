LIVE: Motagua and Olimpia are already playing the capital’s classic
Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Motagua and Olimpia star tonight (7:00 PM) in the duel that will attract attention on matchday 13 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.
The Blues have three derbies that they have not lost the capital classic against the four-time champion, who arrives as the favorite.
Motagua comes with a crisis of enormous results, it accumulates four consecutive defeats after the departure of Diego Vázquez, it has hardly won a duel during the management of César ‘Nene’ Obando.
The Argentinean Hernán ‘Tota’ Medina was brought in, who has not been able to lead the team, first because he was authorized and second because he suffered a respiratory problem that deprived him of training the players in training from March 31 to April 5.
But he is already enabled and can debut tonight against León.
The whites, meanwhile, will not have coach Pablo Hernán Lavallén in this match, who was sent off in last night’s match against Vida.
OIimpia will seek to continue in the championship, which it leads with 25 points, one more than Victoria. Motagua, meanwhile, is fifth with 15 units.
STARTING LINEUPS:
MOTAGUA: 25 Marlon Licona, 35 Cristopher Meléndez, 5 Marcelo Pereira, 2 Denil Maldonado, 17 Wesly Decas, 24 Omar Elvir, 23 Juan Ángel Delgado, 31 Diego Auzqui, 16 Héctor Castellanos, 7 Iván López and 21 Roberto Moreira.
Coach: Hernan Medina.
OLYMPIA: 1 Edrick Menjívar, 18 Félix Crisanto, 4 José García, 17 Jonathan Paz, 16 Johnny Leveron, 29 Germán Mejía, 23 Jorge Álvarez, 21 José Mario Pinto, 15 Edwin Rodríguez, 33 Michaell Chirinos and 19 Yustin Arboleda.
Coach: Pablo Lavallen.