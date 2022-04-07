LIVE: Motagua and Olimpia confirm their starting lineups for the classic

Motagua and Olimpia star tonight (7:00 PM) in the duel that will capture the attention on matchday 13 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.

The Blues have three derbies that have not lost the capital classic against the four-time champion, who arrives as the favorite.

Motagua comes with a crisis of enormous results, it accumulates four consecutive defeats after the departure of Diego Vázquez, it has hardly won a duel during the management of César ‘Nene’ Obando.