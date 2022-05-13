LIVE: Motagua and Olimpia tie in a classic with controversy in the National

Motagua and Olimpia are drawing 1-1 in the first electrifying duel of their semifinal series of the Torneo Clausura 2022, at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.

The León gave the first bite in the 22nd minute. Carlos Pineda’s tremendous clearance for Michaell Chirinos, he lowered the ball alone in the area and unleashed a strong right hand that defeated Marlon Licona.

The Blue Cyclone responded immediately. In minute 24, Marcelo Santos lifted the cross, Roberto Moreira connected with a popcorn and beat Edrick Menjívar.

The controversy was present in the game at 33′, Yustin Arboleda beat Marlon Licona well, who made a bad start, and the ball ended up in the back after the Colombian’s header, but the referee Said Martínez annulled the goal olympist due to a non-existent foul by the goalkeeper.

THE TITLING LINEUPS:

MOTAGUA: 25. Marlon Licona, 12. Raúl Marcelo Santos, 3. Carlos Meléndez, 2. Denil Maldonado, 17. Wesly Decas, 16. Héctor Castellanos, 32. Jonathan Núñez, 23. Juan Ángel Delgado, 22. Jesse Moncada, 7. Iván Lopez and 21. Roberto Moreira.

Trainer: Hernan Medina (ARG).

OLYMPIA: 1. Edrick Menjivar; 6. Bryan Beckeles, 4. José García, 17. Jonathan Paz, 16. Johnny Leveron; 32. Carlos Pineda, 14. Boniek García, 15. Edwin Rodríguez, 33. Michaell Chirinos; 19. Yustin Grove and 27. Jerry Bengston.

Trainer: Pablo Lavallen (ARG).

REFEREES: Said Martínez, Walter López and Juan Carlos Otero.