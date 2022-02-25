LIVE: Motagua, with four changes in the 11 against Seattle Sounders in the Concachampions

Motagua will try this Thursday to ring the bell in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League by visiting the Seattle Sounders of MLS from 9:45 pm.

The first match at the Olympic stadium ended 0-0 and the visiting goal is key in the tiebreaker criteria. That can help the team Diego Vazquez.

Regarding that first duel, the Argentine coach made four changes to the starting 11, giving entry to Jonathan Rougier, Christopher MelendezJesse Moncada and Ángel Tejeda, the latter two came on as a substitute last Thursday.

The Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, repeat the team that presented at the Metropolitan Olympic. “We don’t put pressure on ourselves, but it’s not pleasant to be out early in this competition; we learned that lesson two years ago (against Olympia),” Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said.

He added: “We will do what the Seattle Sounders always do. Play good football, attack, try to score and proceed to the next round.”

The winner at the Lumen Field stadium will advance to the quarterfinals and will face León de México, who eliminated Guastatoya. If there is a goalless tie in regulation time, there is no extra time, they will go straight to penalty kicks.

The weather will play an important role, at game time the temperature could be as low as -5°C; the cold will be another rival for Motagua. However, if the duel ends in a tie with goals in 90 minutes, it will be Motagua that will go through the round.

Diego Vázquez, coach of Motagua, was filled with optimism prior to the second leg against the MLS club. “We have to do well the phases that appear in the game. We are very excited because we played a good game in Honduras”, said ‘La Barbie’.

STARTING LINEUPS:

SEATTLE SOUNDERS: 24 Stefan Frei, 3 Xavier Arreaga, 5 Nouhou Tolo, 28 Yeimar Gómez, 7 Cristian Roldán, 10 Nicolás Lodeiro, 11 Alberth Rusnák, 16 Alexander Roldán, 73 Obed Vargas, 9 Raúl Ruidíaz and 13 Jordan Morris.

Coach: Brian Schemetzer.

MOTAGUA: 19 Jonathan Rougier, 12 Raúl Marcelo Santos, 2 Denil Maldonado, 5 Marcelo Pereira, 17 Wesly Decas, 32 Jonathan Núñez, 35 Cristopher Meléndez, 22 Jesse Moncada, 31 Diego Auzqui, 21 Roberto Moreira and 11 Ángel Tejjeda.

Coach: Diego Vazquez.

Hour: 9:45 PM

City: Seattle

Stadium: LumenField

Referee: Ivan Barton (ELS)

Transmit: TSI and ESPN