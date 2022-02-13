Live Murder of Brian De Palma with Nicolas Cage

Murder live (Snake-eyes), a 1998 film directed by Brian De Palma and performed by Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise, Carla Gugino, Luis Guzmán, Kevin Dunn, John Heard, Stan Shaw. The film had a budget of 73 million dollars and grossed in the USA 56 million dollars, 2 million pounds in the UK, 5.5 billion lire in Italy (with 500,000 admissions), 350,000 admissions in Germany. It also raised $ 25 million from rentals in the US. The second scene of the film is a single sequence shot lasting almost ten minutes in a sports hall where the camera constantly follows Nicolas Cage; it was the take-off with the most extras and interacting characters ever made up to that point.

Synopsis

Rick Santoro, a corrupt detective from Atlantic City, suspects that there is a conspiracy behind the assassination of the Minister of Defense during a boxing match. Julia Costello is aware of the conspiracy and asks Santoro for protection, confirming her suspicions.

The film opens with a dizzying sequence shot in steady-cam twelve minutes. Or rather, a fake sequence shot in which the fillets are invisible on the model of Knot in the throat (Rope1948) of Alfred Hitchcock. The scene is introduced by the face of a television reporter who announces the imminence of a heavy rain ready to hit Atlantic City’s Powell Millennium1 casino, where a boxing match for the Heavyweight title is about to take place. A movement of the camera, however, allows the viewer to discover that the opening image is that of a television monitor (a code, a sign, but also a technical device). A vertical panorama with the axis of the camera tilted to the left, then, presents the protagonist of the film, the cynical and corrupt policeman Ricky Santoro: a transference, therefore, from the incorporeal gaze of the technique to that of the human subject. The rest of the sequence is configured as a perfect overture who, spatially, follows Rick wandering behind the scenes of the casino and accompanies him to the front row from which he attends, as security officer, the boxing match. The camera undertakes to follow the protagonist along the entire path, simultaneously showing the field and the reverse shot in continuity. Yet, as the diegetic device proceeds, it will be discovered that before the eyes of the policeman all the clues necessary to unveil a plot that will lead, in the sequence, to the murder of the Minister of Defense, about to vote against the approval of a military law. Santoro, however, was unable to see them. It is therefore on a paradoxical declination of the principle of denial of sight that the game is played, not only of the incipit (after all, in the twelve minutes of opening you never see the ring where the match is fought) but also of the film itself. (which of this opening is a kind of concentric and almost fractal development). As it already happened to the Jack Terry of Blow Out (1981), Ricky Santoro is forced to anamnestically recompose the signs that have appeared before his eyes, split and elusive, and to remodel them into a new coherent system. To do this, both make use of technological tools such as artificial organs that strengthen (and sometimes substitute) the gaze. Indeed, every vision, even the sharpest, contains a more or less decisive degree of concealment. The human eye is not all-seeing, it cannot focus everything. The act of seeing, therefore, is congenitally fragmentary, imperfect, partial. A leitmotiv which already informs all the Depalmian filmography ab origin – see the cases of Hello America (Greetings1968) and Murder à la Mod (1968) – and which here is relaunched in a theoretical structure which will then be sublimated by the subsequent nine years Redacted (2007). De Palma borrowed from the master Hitchcock the expedient of the “fake flashback” (that is, a flashback that stages, from the diegetic point of view, a simulation of truth and not the truth itself) used in Fear and stage (Stage Fright, 1950). The gaze, the memory, the capacity for analytical reconstruction therefore receive yet another setback. So what will allow Santoro to re-tie the threads and tear the veil of lies and deceit? The answer, of course, can only be one: technique. From this point of view, Murder live tightens with Blow-up (1966) by Michelangelo Antonioni a much deeper relationship than that, more superficial and not so stringent, established by Blow Out. In the Ferrarese filmmaker’s masterpiece, the photographer played by David Hemmings he discovered the traces of a (possible) murder only by resorting to the enlargement of some of the shots he took in a public park in London. These clues, however, were totally invisible to the naked eye, unreachable by the pupil and by the observer who had chosen to focus his gaze (enhanced by the pushed telephoto lens of the camera) on the photographed subjects. The technique, once again like deus ex machina, consequently intervened to illuminate the protagonist’s gaze again, making up for the metaphorical blindness of the same. Antonioni, however, in full modernity, still placed the subject and his sense of bewilderment and disorientation at the center of the discourse, which determines a further degree of ambiguity: the truth therefore still remained elusive, the enhanced visibility generated a further stratification of meaning. De Palma, on the other hand, inscribes his film in a historical-anthropological scenario in which “technology is no longer the object of our choice, but is our environment, where ends and means, purposes and ideas, behaviors, actions and passions, even dreams and desires are technically articulated and need the technique to express themselves. ” (Umberto Galimberti). In particular, in a world marked by a profound anthropological mutation, that is an era of self-determination of the technique of which “we are no longer able to follow the plot […], (in which) our ability to perceive the processes, the effects, the outcomes and, if we demanded it, the aims, of which we are parts and conditions, is reduced ”. Precisely this overbearing epiphany of technique and the consequent attestation of the limits of the gaze is the most interesting vector of a profoundly self-reflective work (not only on the medium, but also on the Depalmian filmography itself) as Murder live. On closer inspection, it is a theoretical path already widely anticipated by The two sisters (Sisters1973) which once again proves to be a fundamental film-text that revolves around a large part of the director’s work.