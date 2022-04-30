LIVE: Necaxa vs. Chivas

Find out the date, times and TV channels to see LIVE the duel between the Flock and the Rays from the Victoria Stadium by Liga MX. All the details in Flock Passion.

Chivas had a week to prepare this important commitment that will be of high voltage to face the Rayos de Necaxa in a match corresponding to Day 17 for the Closing Tournament 2022, where the rojiblancos go for the opportunity to climb positions in the general table, since at the moment they have 23 units with mathematical possibilities of getting into the Liguilla directly.

While the Rays arrive motivated because they will play this last match of the regular phase at home, so they will not want to miss this moment to also get into the Big Party, since they have the same number of units, but below the Sacred Flock on goal difference, so this game is vitally important for both institutions.

