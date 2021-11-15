Live Northern Ireland – Italy: 0-0 World Cup qualification 2022. Live the match
At Windsor Park in Belfast everything is ready for Northern Ireland-Italy, the last day of the World Cup qualifiers, Group C.19:40
The Azzurri are playing the direct pass for participation in the World Cup in Qatar, at the moment they are tied first with Switzerland, with a two-goal advantage in goal difference. 19:49
Here are the formations. Northern Ireland with 3-5-2: Peacock-Farrell – Cathcart, Flanagan, Evans – Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville, Lewis – Magennis, Whyte. Available: Brown, Hazard, Evans, Bradley, Southwood, Galbraith, McGinn, Jones, Taylor, Ferguson, Washington. 20:46
4-3-3 for Italy: Donnarumma – Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson – Barella, Jorginho, Tonali – Berardi, Insigne, Chiesa. Available: Meret, Cragno, Mancini, Ferrari, Zappacosta, Locatelli, Cristante, Pessina, Bernardeschi, Belotti, Raspadori, Scamacca.20:03
Baraclough relies on Magennis, lone striker with Whyte and Dallas on the flanks: reinforced defense with Flanagan and Lewis. Washington on the bench.19:59
Mancini opts for the trident without Berardi-Insigne-Chiesa role points, Tonali instead of Locatelli in the median.19:54
The warm-up phase ends, soon the start of the match directed by the Romanian whistle Kovacs.20:36
START Northern Ireland-Italy, ball to the hosts.20:45
Berardi reaches the bottom, Davis concedes the first corner of the race.20:48
Insigne widens for Church, controlled by Dallas.20:50
Launch for Berardi, Flanagan is ahead.20:52
Insigne’s play for Di Lorenzo’s cut in the area, peacked cross for a corner by Peacock-Farrell.20:54
WARNED Tonali, tactical foul on Whyte.20:54
McCann free-kick, Flanagan header, high.20:55
Prolonged action by the hosts, Emerson stops Whyte.20:58
Di Lorenzo breaks through on the right, no one is ready in the center of the area, Flanagan postpones against Chiesa, ball on the bottom.21:00
Whyte’s cross, Magennis is caught offside.21:01
Ventilated by Berardi, Insigne lacks the difficult control to the limit.21:02
Attempt from distance of Barella, central right, easy prey of Peacock-Farrell.21:03
Possession of the Azzurri, the Northern Irish await in their own half.21:05
Di Lorenzo hits low from the right, Saville sweeps the area.21:06
Jorginho deep for Barella, stopped offside.21:07
Church tries to penetrate centrally, tripled, does not pass.21:09
The blues keep ahead but struggle to find gaps.21:11
Bonucci for Berardi, Cathcart misses the control giving away the corner.21:13
From corner, ball to the limit for Insigne, right blocked by Peacock-Farrell.21:13
Di Lorenzo continues to push on the wing, gaining another corner.21:15
Chiesa focuses from the left, low low shot, Peacock-Farrell picks up the ball.21:17
Berardi for Barella who misses the connection in the area.21:19
Barella tries to change the game for Di Lorenzo, a suggestion that is too profound.21:21
Flanagan error, Berardi frees in the Insigne area who loses the pace for the conclusion, Peacock-Farrell thanks.21:22
Chiesa devours the lead by shooting at Peacock-Farrell but was offside.21:23
Barella slips out on the left, Evans attentive in closing.21:26
Launch of Acerbi, too long for Barella.21:27
Whyte looks for space to the right, Emerson forced into a corner.21:28
END OF FIRST HALF. Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0, white goals at half-time.21:31
The Azzurri dominate possession in the first fraction, however lacking quality in the last pass and struggling to create real dangers on the part of Peacock-Farrell. Totally defensive performance of the Northern Irish.21:32
Baraclough can be satisfied with the tactical attention of his men and must avoid loss of concentration; Mancini needs to raise the quality of the plays and the weightlessness in the center area is felt.21:34