Live Northern Ireland – Italy: 0-0 World Cup qualification 2022. Live the match

At Windsor Park in Belfast everything is ready for Northern Ireland-Italy, the last day of the World Cup qualifiers, Group C.19:40

The Azzurri are playing the direct pass for participation in the World Cup in Qatar, at the moment they are tied first with Switzerland, with a two-goal advantage in goal difference. 19:49

Here are the formations. Northern Ireland with 3-5-2: Peacock-Farrell – Cathcart, Flanagan, Evans – Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville, Lewis – Magennis, Whyte. Available: Brown, Hazard, Evans, Bradley, Southwood, Galbraith, McGinn, Jones, Taylor, Ferguson, Washington. 20:46

4-3-3 for Italy: Donnarumma – Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson – Barella, Jorginho, Tonali – Berardi, Insigne, Chiesa. Available: Meret, Cragno, Mancini, Ferrari, Zappacosta, Locatelli, Cristante, Pessina, Bernardeschi, Belotti, Raspadori, Scamacca.20:03

Baraclough relies on Magennis, lone striker with Whyte and Dallas on the flanks: reinforced defense with Flanagan and Lewis. Washington on the bench.19:59

Mancini opts for the trident without Berardi-Insigne-Chiesa role points, Tonali instead of Locatelli in the median.19:54

The warm-up phase ends, soon the start of the match directed by the Romanian whistle Kovacs.20:36

1 ‘ START Northern Ireland-Italy, ball to the hosts.20:45

2′ Berardi reaches the bottom, Davis concedes the first corner of the race.20:48

4 ‘ Insigne widens for Church, controlled by Dallas.20:50

6 ‘ Launch for Berardi, Flanagan is ahead.20:52

8 ‘ Insigne’s play for Di Lorenzo’s cut in the area, peacked cross for a corner by Peacock-Farrell.20:54

9 ‘ WARNED Tonali, tactical foul on Whyte.20:54

10 ‘ McCann free-kick, Flanagan header, high.20:55

12 ‘ Prolonged action by the hosts, Emerson stops Whyte.20:58

14 ‘ Di Lorenzo breaks through on the right, no one is ready in the center of the area, Flanagan postpones against Chiesa, ball on the bottom.21:00

16 ‘ Whyte’s cross, Magennis is caught offside.21:01

17 ‘ Ventilated by Berardi, Insigne lacks the difficult control to the limit.21:02

18 ‘ Attempt from distance of Barella, central right, easy prey of Peacock-Farrell.21:03

20 ‘ Possession of the Azzurri, the Northern Irish await in their own half.21:05

21 ‘ Di Lorenzo hits low from the right, Saville sweeps the area.21:06

22 ‘ Jorginho deep for Barella, stopped offside.21:07

24 ‘ Church tries to penetrate centrally, tripled, does not pass.21:09

26 ‘ The blues keep ahead but struggle to find gaps.21:11

27 ‘ Bonucci for Berardi, Cathcart misses the control giving away the corner.21:13

28 ‘ From corner, ball to the limit for Insigne, right blocked by Peacock-Farrell.21:13

30 ‘ Di Lorenzo continues to push on the wing, gaining another corner.21:15

32 ‘ Chiesa focuses from the left, low low shot, Peacock-Farrell picks up the ball.21:17

34 ‘ Berardi for Barella who misses the connection in the area.21:19

36 ‘ Barella tries to change the game for Di Lorenzo, a suggestion that is too profound.21:21

37 ‘ Flanagan error, Berardi frees in the Insigne area who loses the pace for the conclusion, Peacock-Farrell thanks.21:22

38 ‘ Chiesa devours the lead by shooting at Peacock-Farrell but was offside.21:23

40 ‘ Barella slips out on the left, Evans attentive in closing.21:26

42 ‘ Launch of Acerbi, too long for Barella.21:27

43 ‘ Whyte looks for space to the right, Emerson forced into a corner.21:28

45 ‘ END OF FIRST HALF. Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0, white goals at half-time.21:31

The Azzurri dominate possession in the first fraction, however lacking quality in the last pass and struggling to create real dangers on the part of Peacock-Farrell. Totally defensive performance of the Northern Irish.21:32