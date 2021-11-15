Sports

Live Northern Ireland – Italy: 0-0 World Cup qualification 2022. Live the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

  • At Windsor Park in Belfast everything is ready for Northern Ireland-Italy, the last day of the World Cup qualifiers, Group C.19:40

  • The Azzurri are playing the direct pass for participation in the World Cup in Qatar, at the moment they are tied first with Switzerland, with a two-goal advantage in goal difference. 19:49

  • Here are the formations. Northern Ireland with 3-5-2: Peacock-Farrell – Cathcart, Flanagan, Evans – Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville, Lewis – Magennis, Whyte. Available: Brown, Hazard, Evans, Bradley, Southwood, Galbraith, McGinn, Jones, Taylor, Ferguson, Washington. 20:46

  • 4-3-3 for Italy: Donnarumma – Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson – Barella, Jorginho, Tonali – Berardi, Insigne, Chiesa. Available: Meret, Cragno, Mancini, Ferrari, Zappacosta, Locatelli, Cristante, Pessina, Bernardeschi, Belotti, Raspadori, Scamacca.20:03

  • Baraclough relies on Magennis, lone striker with Whyte and Dallas on the flanks: reinforced defense with Flanagan and Lewis. Washington on the bench.19:59

  • Mancini opts for the trident without Berardi-Insigne-Chiesa role points, Tonali instead of Locatelli in the median.19:54

  • The warm-up phase ends, soon the start of the match directed by the Romanian whistle Kovacs.20:36

  • 1 ‘

    START Northern Ireland-Italy, ball to the hosts.20:45

  • 2′

    Berardi reaches the bottom, Davis concedes the first corner of the race.20:48

  • 4 ‘

    Insigne widens for Church, controlled by Dallas.20:50

  • 6 ‘

    Launch for Berardi, Flanagan is ahead.20:52

  • 8 ‘

    Insigne’s play for Di Lorenzo’s cut in the area, peacked cross for a corner by Peacock-Farrell.20:54

  • 9 ‘

    WARNED Tonali, tactical foul on Whyte.20:54

  • 10 ‘

    McCann free-kick, Flanagan header, high.20:55

  • 12 ‘

    Prolonged action by the hosts, Emerson stops Whyte.20:58

  • 14 ‘

    Di Lorenzo breaks through on the right, no one is ready in the center of the area, Flanagan postpones against Chiesa, ball on the bottom.21:00

  • 16 ‘

    Whyte’s cross, Magennis is caught offside.21:01

  • 17 ‘

    Ventilated by Berardi, Insigne lacks the difficult control to the limit.21:02

  • 18 ‘

    Attempt from distance of Barella, central right, easy prey of Peacock-Farrell.21:03

  • 20 ‘

    Possession of the Azzurri, the Northern Irish await in their own half.21:05

  • 21 ‘

    Di Lorenzo hits low from the right, Saville sweeps the area.21:06

  • 22 ‘

    Jorginho deep for Barella, stopped offside.21:07

  • 24 ‘

    Church tries to penetrate centrally, tripled, does not pass.21:09

  • 26 ‘

    The blues keep ahead but struggle to find gaps.21:11

  • 27 ‘

    Bonucci for Berardi, Cathcart misses the control giving away the corner.21:13

  • 28 ‘

    From corner, ball to the limit for Insigne, right blocked by Peacock-Farrell.21:13

  • 30 ‘

    Di Lorenzo continues to push on the wing, gaining another corner.21:15

  • 32 ‘

    Chiesa focuses from the left, low low shot, Peacock-Farrell picks up the ball.21:17

  • 34 ‘

    Berardi for Barella who misses the connection in the area.21:19

  • 36 ‘

    Barella tries to change the game for Di Lorenzo, a suggestion that is too profound.21:21

  • 37 ‘

    Flanagan error, Berardi frees in the Insigne area who loses the pace for the conclusion, Peacock-Farrell thanks.21:22

  • 38 ‘

    Chiesa devours the lead by shooting at Peacock-Farrell but was offside.21:23

  • 40 ‘

    Barella slips out on the left, Evans attentive in closing.21:26

  • 42 ‘

    Launch of Acerbi, too long for Barella.21:27

  • 43 ‘

    Whyte looks for space to the right, Emerson forced into a corner.21:28

  • 45 ‘

    END OF FIRST HALF. Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0, white goals at half-time.21:31

  • The Azzurri dominate possession in the first fraction, however lacking quality in the last pass and struggling to create real dangers on the part of Peacock-Farrell. Totally defensive performance of the Northern Irish.21:32

  • Baraclough can be satisfied with the tactical attention of his men and must avoid loss of concentration; Mancini needs to raise the quality of the plays and the weightlessness in the center area is felt.21:34

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
    0 20 2 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    Roma Milan, the live result of the Serie A match

    2 weeks ago

    Juventus transfer market, Allegri exemption closer

    2 weeks ago

    Juventus, earthquake in the locker room | Two players “argue” with the coach

    2 weeks ago

    decision against Atalanta fans

    2 weeks ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button