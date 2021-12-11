live now on SuperTennis Torre del Greco-Messina for the men’s title

Brancaccio draws the score for the Campania team

To bring New Tennis back on par Raul Brancaccio (# 298 of the ATP ranking), which in the singles reserved for numbers 3 of the two teams he exceeded by 63 61 the 18 year old Giorgio Tabacco. After giving up his service at the start, the 24-year-old from Torre del Greco took over the reins of the game, increasing the pace and intensity of the exchanges, so as to place the counter-break and then forfeit the first fraction. And on the momentum Brancaccio dictated the law also in the second set, extending at 4-1 and then closing in the seventh game taking the point of 1-1 which makes the following match, which will see Andrea Pellegrino on the one hand (n.214 ATP) and Salvatore Caruso (n.157 in the world ranking after being number 76 ATP last year).

“I must admit that Giorgio played an excellent game in terms of level, pushing me to give my all, after a somewhat uphill start on my part. After all, it was not easy to go on the pitch 1-0 as a team, but slowly I found my rhythm, pushing well with the forehand and with the service, on a surface that I like. I’m happy with my performance, now we hope to bring home the next match “, the hope of Brancaccio, who also showed the Turris scarf, referring to the Serie C football challenge scheduled for Sunday – ironically of fate – with Messina.