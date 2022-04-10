Live: Omar Rosas scores and Real Spain beats Olimpia

The Real Spain is winning 1-0 to Olimpia in the first part for matchday 14 of the Clausura 2022 of the Honduran National League.

The machine adds eight wins in a row at the hands of Héctor Vargas, and Olimpia arrives as leader under the command of Pablo Lavallén, who will not be able to be there due to suspension.

The classic between aurinegros and albos is played behind closed doors at the Olympic stadium in San Pedro Sula for the punishment issued by the Disciplinary Commission.