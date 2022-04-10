Live: Omar Rosas scores and Real Spain beats Olimpia
San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The Real Spain is winning 1-0 to Olimpia in the first part for matchday 14 of the Clausura 2022 of the Honduran National League.
The machine adds eight wins in a row at the hands of Héctor Vargas, and Olimpia arrives as leader under the command of Pablo Lavallén, who will not be able to be there due to suspension.
The classic between aurinegros and albos is played behind closed doors at the Olympic stadium in San Pedro Sula for the punishment issued by the Disciplinary Commission.
With one game in hand, Real España with 24 points is Victoria’s escort and must take advantage of the setback that Jaiba Brava had on Saturday after losing 0-1 to Marathón. In the case of Olimpia, it is the leader with 28 units.
It should be noted that the machine still needs to finish the derby against Marathón.
In addition, Vargas is close to equaling the marks for consecutive games won that Albo has achieved three times and Motagua once.
Starting Lineups:
Royal Spain: Luis López; Carlos Mejía, Getsel Montes, Devron García, Franklin Flores; Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez, Jhow Benavídez, Junior Lacayo; Ramiro Rocca and Omar Rosas.
Olympia: Edrick Menjivar; Felix Crisanto, Jose Garcia, Jonathan Paz, Johnny Leveron; Germán Mejía, Jorge Álvarez, Boniek Garcia, Edwin Rodríguez; Michaell Chirinos and Yustin Arboleda.