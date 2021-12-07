Live Paris Saint-Germain – Bruges: 3-0 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Parc des Princes

City: Paris

Capacity: 48712 spectators18:47

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up18:47

First half begins.18:45

2′ Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Brugge 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.19:16

4 ‘ Shot saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a through ball.18:49

4 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.19:01

5 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Federico Ricca.18:49

7 ‘ Goals! Paris Saint Germain 2, Brugge 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a through ball.19:10

8 ‘ Offside. Noa Lang tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.18:53

12 ‘ Shot saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.18:57

13 ‘ Mats Rits (Brugge) wins a free kick in his own half.18:58

13 ‘ Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).18:58

15 ‘ Foul by Stanley N’Soki (Brugge).18:59

15 ‘ Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:59

16 ‘ Failed attempt. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Marquinhos with a header following a set piece.19:01

18 ‘ Hans Vanaken (Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:02

18 ‘ Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).19:05

19 ‘ Shot saved. Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Noa Lang.19:18

19 ‘ Foul by Éder Balanta (Bruges).19:03

19 ‘ Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.19:03

20 ‘ Offside. Simon Mignolet tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.19:04

20 ‘ Foul by Clinton Mata (Brugge).19:05

20 ‘ Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.19:05

21 ‘ Foul by Clinton Mata (Brugge).19:05

21 ‘ Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:05

24 ‘ Shot saved. Cisse Sandra (Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.19:08

25 ‘ Stanley N’Soki (Brugge) wins a free kick in his own half.19:09

25 ‘ Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).19:09

29 ‘ Offside. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.19:13

31 ‘ Shot rejected. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.19:17

31 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Clinton Mata.19:18

35 ‘ Shot saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.19:20

35 ‘ Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Stanley N’Soki.19:19

36 ‘ Shot saved. Mats Rits (Brugge) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Clinton Mata.19:23

36 ‘ Corner, Brugge. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.19:21

37 ‘ Shot rejected. Mats Rits (Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.19:22

38 ‘ Goals! Paris Saint Germain 3, Brugge 0. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.19:23

40 ‘ Failed attempt. Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Clinton Mata with a cross.19:24

44 ‘ Failed attempt. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi.19:30

45 ‘ Foul by Mats Rits (Brugge).19:30

45 ‘ Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.19:30

45 ‘+ 1’ First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Bruges 0.19:44

Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 3, Bruges 0.19:46

50 ‘ Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Nuno Mendes because of an injury.19:50

50 ‘ Failed attempt. Federico Ricca (Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.19:51

51 ‘ Failed attempt. Mats Rits (Brugge) header from the center of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Noa Lang with a cross.19:52

52 ‘ Shot saved. Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Noa Lang with a headed tip.19:53

54 ‘ Shot saved. Noa Lang (Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Éder Balanta.19:56

54 ‘ Corner, Brugge. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.19:58

54 ‘ Corner, Brugge. Conceded by Ángel Di María.19:58

55 ‘ Failed attempt. Mats Rits (Brugge) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left following a corner.19:57

55 ‘ Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.19:56

55 ‘ Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).19:56

55 ‘ Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:56

57 ‘ Substitution, Bruges. Ignace van der Brempt replaces Cisse Sandra.19:58

57 ‘ Foul by Éder Balanta (Bruges).19:58

57 ‘ Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in his own half.19:58

61 ‘ Charles De Ketelaere (Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:01

61 ‘ Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).20:02

61 ‘ Noa Lang (Bruges) is shown the yellow card.20:03

65 ‘ Failed attempt. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.20:06