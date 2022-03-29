Live position table date 13

Canada beat Jamaica 4-0 at the beginning of day 13. The locals, who came from losing the undefeated against Costa Rica and visit Panama on the last date , have proven to be the best team in Concacaf Qualifying. With this result, Canada is awarded the pass to its second World Cup in its history, it participated in the 1986 Mexico tournament that consecrated Diego Maradona for eternity.

Costa Rica beat El Salvador 2-1 away in a key match, not only for the Ticos, to find out who will occupy the only place in the playoffs granted by the Concacaf Qualifiers. Costa Rica comes in frank raised and snatched fourth place from Panama until the last date is played.

The United States beat Panama 5-1 in Orlando. Panama got complicated with the latest results and today its chance to reach Qatar 2022 was buried. The last match against Canada will be played just to fulfill, without any chance.

To end the day Honduraswhich comes from embittering Panama’s classification, receives the criticized Mexico of Tata Martino. The Mexicans have not convinced with their game in all the Concacaf Qualifiers, but with a victory today and a draw by Costa Rica, the passage to Qatar 2022 is assured. The match ended 1-0 in favor of Mexico.

Today’s matches Concacaf Qualifying

– Canada 4 vs. Jamaica 0 (FINAL)

– El Salvador 1 vs. Costa Rica 2 (FINAL)

– United States 5 vs. Panama 1 (FINAL)

– Honduras 0 vs. Mexico 1 (FINAL)

Recognition of field selection of Panama Exploria Stadium Orlando Photo: Edgardo Vidal

Concacaf Qualifying standings for Qatar 2022

Team_____________Points____________Games Played

1) Canada……………….28———————– —–13

2) United States…………..25—————————-13

3) Mexico……………….25———————– —–13

4) Costa Rica…………….22—————————- 13 (Repechage)

5) Panama………………….18———————— —–13

6) El Salvador………………10————————— -13

7) Jamaica……………………….8——————— ——–13

8) Honduras………………………4————————- —-13