LIVE Primavera, Turin-Lecce 1-1: live news

Turin-Lecce, the live match of the Primavera 2021/2022 championship: official line-ups, pre-match, news, results and scoreboard

It’s football time again for Torino’s Primavera, today on the pitch against Lecce on the last day of the second round. Three defeats to be filed for the ragzzi diCoppitelli who, after the last remedy against Atalanta, intend to eliminate the waste to return to the levels to which they have all accustomed up to now. In front of them are the Salento, in the middle of a revival with the draw that stopped Roma, the current leaders. Currently thirteenth and with seven points less de Toro, they will be looking for continuity. A complicated match is therefore expected. Kick-off at 11.00.

Primavera, Turin-Lecce: the direct

34 ′ Substitution in Lecce: Nizet exits and Oltremarini enters

34 ‘Corner for the Bull. She ball beaten in the middle by Angori, who sends her directly from Samooja

33 ‘Throw-in for the grenade. Palla to Pagani, signed by Scialanga

32 ′ Launch too long for Pagani, who is not there. Lineout for Lecce

31 ′ Punishment beaten by Angori, who seeks the goal from a free kick but the trajectory of the ball is inaccurate

30 ′ Substitution in Taurus:Caccavo enters instead of Zanetti

29 ′ Opportunity for the Bull! Pagani enters the area but the ball is removed. The referee whistles a previous foul by Daka on Baeten

28 ‘Corner for the Bull. Ball beaten in the middle by Angori, but the Giallorossi defense moves away

27 ′ Substitution in Turin:La Marca enters in the place of Di Marco

26 ′ Good coverage by N’Guessan on Daka. Pagani is then needed to restart his team but Hasic anticipates and closes in out

25 ′ Sphere beaten inside, but Samooja arrives first, which drives away

24 ′ Providential closure of Sialanga on Pagani. Corner for the Bull

22 ‘Corner for the Bull. The ball is put in the middle by Angori, but the defense of Lecce moves away

21 ‘Foul by Di Marco on Johannssen. Lecce starts with a punishment

20 ′ Another attempt by the Brazilian grenade, with a sudden acceleration that leaves Johannsson in place. Samooja tells him ‘no’

19 ‘Zanetti tries to enter the area but is stopped. He starts from the rear of the grenade

18 ′ Pagani’s long throw. Hasic arrives with his head, blocking the opponent’s maneuver

17 ‘ Substitution in Lecce: Salomaa exits and Pascalau enters

16 ′ Toro forward with Baeten who on the left must juggle between two opponents. He gets a lineout

14 ‘Corner for the Bull. Sphere placed in the middle. Akhalaia attempts the spectacular shot that fails

13 ′ Vulturar commits a foul against Di Marco, but the referee pardons him by not extracting the card

12 ′ Another waste of Garbett! Savini frees himself to the right and serves Baeten, who jumps Scialanga and puts the ball in the middle. Garbett gets there, but he misses the shot!

11 ′ Still around the ball of the grenades, which remain from the rear

10 ′ Substitution in Lecce: Burniete exits and Scialanga enters

9 ′ Very occasional Taurus! Akhalaia tries to head on a Pagani cross. Save all Samooja, which forbids the doubling of the avevrsari. The ball passes to Zanetti, who eats the goal of doubling! All to be redone for the Taurus!

8 ′ Opportunity for the grenades! Akhalaia sprints forward and tries to kick, but trips over the ball and risks getting hurt. He starts from Samooja

6 ′ Corner for Lecce. Kick Lemmens. The ball arrives directly into Milan’s arms

5 ′ Ammonites Akhalaia and Nizet for a quarrel

4 ‘Lineout for Lecce. Nizet takes care of it, but he quarrels with Akhalaia

3 ′ Goal Action: Beten takes care of restoring equality! The Torino striker kicks from the spot, displacing Samooja and making the ball go into the net!

2′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DEL TOROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

2 ′ PENALTY FOR THE BULL! Akhalaia enters the area and Lemmens holds him back!

1 ′ We start again! This time it is Lecce to play the first ball. No changes on both fronts!

SECOND HALF

45 + 1 ′ The first half ends here! Toro closes with a goal behind!

45 + 1 ′ Angori still beats. Akhalaia tries his head, but hits the ball inaccurately. Vulturar then kicks the ball and hits the winger in the face. The game continues

45 ′ 1 minute of recovery

45 ‘Corner for the Bull beaten by Angori, but Daka moves away

45 ‘Attempt by Di Marco thwarted by Daka, who with a header puts the ball out

44 ′ Taurus forward. Baeten crosses in the middle looking for Akhalaia. Samooja anticipates him and blocks the ball

43 ′ The Bull raises the center of gravity

41 ′ Lecce close to doubling! Corner hit in the middle. Lemmens gives birth to a head shot. Milan avoids the goal with a dive

40 ‘Start of brawl between Nizet and Baeten. The spirits light up due to the decision of the grenade not to put the ball out due to the referee’s whistle not blow

39 ′ Corner beaten in the middle by Angori, but there are no companions to receive. The bull starts from the rear

39 ′ Angori beats, but the ball is closed for a corner by Vulturar

38 ‘Di Marco is hit by Vulturar. The referee blows his whistle and grants the penalty to the grenade

37 ′ Another offensive action by Turin, carried out by Zanetti who is caught offside

36 ‘Punishment for Turin, who starts up quickly. Baeten serves Akhalaia, but Lecce closes the spaces

35 ‘Foul by Di Marco in attack on Hasic. Garbett is fed for a detention, but the referee lets the Salentini start again

34 ′ Goal Action: Akhalaia’s mistake in unwittingly serving Carozzo. The Giallorossi player, left alone by N’Guessan kicks on goal and mocked Milan, who dives but does not get there!

33 ′ Surprise goal for Lecce!

32 ‘Lecce dangerous with Burnete that widens for Daka. The grenades retrieve the sphere

31 ′ Burnete warned for the phallus

29 ′ Taurus opportunity! Baeten tries, sprinting forward and kicking left-handed. Inaccurate shot, disturbed by Hasic

28 ‘Withheld on N’Guessan by Carozzo. The referee blows his whistle and awards a penalty to the grenade

27 ′ Zanetti seeks individual action. However, he is unable to jump over his opponents, who blow the ball from him. The bull, however, remains forward

26 ′ Toro still forward, with Zanetti kicking in the mirror. He is walled up by Daka, who leaves

25 ′ Erorre in the restart of Lecce. Vulturar looks for Daka, who however offers a too short pass to his teammates and favors the recovery of the ball by the Bull

24 ′ Nizet restart attempt, stopped in N’Guessan and Savini

23 ′ Corner for Lecce. Ball put in the middle, but Akhalaia pushes away

22 ‘Ball batted in the middle. Reali tries with a volley, but Hasic knocks out. Akhalaia remains on the ground after an attacking foul

22 ′ Still Toro forward. Akhalaia, look for Zanetti. Lemmens tries to guess but is forced to close the ball for a corner

21 ′ Taurus opportunity! Baeten’s right shot, but he kicks too much in the center, without worrying Samooja

20 ‘Side throw for Lecce. Long thrown ball, but ends up directly on the bottom. All to be redone for the Salento people

19 ′ Good recovery of the Bull. N’Guessan tries to serve Akhalaia, who does not arrive on the sphere. Lecce starts again

18 ′ Lecce struggles to set up

17 ′ The grenade siege continues! Zanetti tries alone from the left, but hits the outside of the net

16 ‘CROSS OF THE BULL! Beats Angori in the middle. N’Guessan tries first, then the ball goes back to the grenade defender, who pecks the wood!

15 ‘Punishment for Turin conquered by Pagani

12 ′ Samooja sensational parade! Angori starts from the flag and puts the ball in the middle. N’Guessan arrives there, who goes to a safe blow, but the opposing goalkeeper tells him no!

11 ′ Taurus opportunity! A long ball arrives, then put back in the middle by Angori, who is closed for a corner

10 ‘Good closing of N’Guessan. The Bull returns to manage the sphere

9 ′ Lucky play by Lemmens, which activates his own. Receives the ball Vulturar, who seeks the long pass. The ball arrives directly in the arms of Milan

8 ‘Wrong control by Zanetti on the left wing, which puts Di Marco in difficulty. All to be redone for the grenades

7 ‘The Bull manages the ball. Akhalaia then misses a support, leaving the restart to Lecce

6 ′ Taurus opportunity! Di Marco comes in tow on the ball and kicks in the mirror. Ball just high above the crossbar! Good starting point for grenades

5 ′ Punishment for Turin conquered by Akhalaia. Beats Angori in the middle. The sphere is removed, but quickly returns to the Taurus. Baeten tries, but the sphere is deflected by Nizet

4 ′ Ball hit in the middle that passes, but Nizet moves away. Lecce starts again and goes forward, but Pagani puts the ball out

3 ′ Corner for Toro, who started aggressive

2 ′ Lecce starts again, trying to be seen forward. N’Guessan stops everything and allows his people to leave

1 ′ Let’s go! Lecce immediately forward, but there is immediately an offside!

FIRST HALF

Primavera, Turin-Lecce 1-1: the match report

Markers: pt 33 ‘Carozzo (L); st 2 ′ Baeten (T)

Ammonites: pt 31 ‘Burnete (L); st 5 ′ Akhalaia (T), st 5 ′ Nizet (L)

Turin (4-3-3): Milan; Pagani, N’Guessan, Reali, Angori; Di Marco (st 27 ′ La Marca), Savini, Garbett; Baeten, Akhalaia, Zanetti (st 30 ‘Caccavo). Available Vismara, Sassi, Amadori, Polenghi, Wade, Dellavalle, Lindkvist, Rosa, Giorcelli, Gineitis. Annex. Coppitelli.

Lecce (4-5-1): Samooja; Lemmens, Torok, Hasic, Nizet; Daka, Vulturar, Johannsson, Burnete (st 10 ′ Scialanga), Salomaa (st 17 ′ Pascalau); Carrozzo. Available Bufano, Dima, Russo, Dreier, Oltremarini, Coqu. Annex Grieco.

Referee: Angelucci of Foligno

Primavera, Turin-Lecce: the pre-match

It is forbidden to lose for Torino Primavera, who are playing today against Lecce a few days after the defeat against Atalanta. Dropped to seventh place, he needs to get the three points to get back into playoff fight. Good news for Coppitelli, who recovers Baeten and N’Guessan, both disqualified for a day after the derby. Nothing Joan Gonzalez instead for the Wolves, sent off with a double yellow card in the match against Roma and who will serve the disqualification against the grenade. However high morale for the Giallorossi, who stopped the advance of Rome with a 2-2. Now it’s up to Taurus to slow them down.

Spring, Turin-Lecce: where to see it on TV and streaming

Turin-Lecce live will be broadcast by SI Solocalcio, the Sportitalia channel, which holds the rights to the Primavera championship and will be streamed on Sportitalia.com. The live web will be on Toro.it.

Primavera, Turin-Lecce: the official formations

Turin: Milan, Pagani, Savini, Akhalaia, Di Marco, Baeten, N’Guessan, Garbett, Angori, Reali, Zanetti. Available Vismara, La Marca, Sassi, Amadori, Polenghi, Wade, Dellavalle, Lindkvist, Rosa, Giorcelli, Caccavo, Gineitis. Annex. Coppitelli.

Lecce: Samooja, Nizet, Hasic, Salomaa, Vulturar, Johannson, Carrozzo, Burnete, Torok, Daka, Lemmens. Available Bufano, Dima, Russo, Pascalau, Dreier, Scialanga, Oltremarini, Coqu. Annex Grieco.