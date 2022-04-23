Live propaganda, Diego Bianchi has Covid and leads from home: “I dodged it for two years but it took me in full”

“Good evening and welcome to episode number 28 of Live propaganda. I just don’t know how to go on, it’s all sad and at the same time funny in its own way, I would like to tell you that soon I’m coming there and it’s all a gag that we invented but no, I’m more or less on the ninth, tenth day of positivity, I don’t even remember it anymore. Nothing I did for two years, this lap took me full, but we are nothing here, another great page in the history of TV, we begin experimentation here “. With these words Diego Bianchi greeted the audience at the opening of the episode of Live propaganda aired on Friday 22 April on La7: unusually elegant, the conductor appeared seated on the sofa at home, while the broadcast studio was empty. A scene that viewers have become accustomed to after two years of the Covid pandemic but for which they were not prepared. And so, the official hashtag of the evening became #Propagandapositiva, making fun of Bianchi’s contagion. Many messages of affection from the public, who on Twitter addressed wishes for a speedy recovery to the conductor. The episode was followed by 687,000 viewers with a 4.3% share.