LIVE. PSG-Maccabi Haifa (5-2): Mbappé signs a double
66 mins. – Change:
Atzili is replaced by David for Maccabi.
64 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:
GOAL OF MBAPPÉ FOR PARIS !! Hakimi takes the information and sends a cross to Mbappé which triggers a quality curling shot at the back of the net! 5-2 for Paris.
61 mins. :
Neymar makes an incredible ride in the axis, Messi tries to serve Mbappé afterwards but his delivery is countered by Goldberg for a corner.
60 mins. :
Atzili searches deep for Chery but the transmission is too powerful and ends up in Donnarumma’s arms.
59 mins. :
Atzili lands a shot from 30 yards, well captured by Donnarumma.
58 mins. :
Fabian defends perfectly in his duel against Abu Fani who was going to try the strike.
56 mins. :
Hakimi appears alone against Cohen but a good comeback from Cornud behind his back interrupts the scoring action.
55 mins. :
Mbappé is served by Messi, the immediate return to the surface towards Neymar will not go further, the Brazilian being signaled in an offside position.
54 mins. – Yellow card for Atzili:
Atzili takes a yellow card after an irregular tackle on Vitinha.
53 mins. :
Maccabi Haifa is already back in the PSG box, Sanches has a good read and intercepts the far opener.
50 mins. – Goal for Maccabi Haifa:
SECK GOAL FOR MACCABI!! The double for the defender who, lonely in the area, adjusts with a Donnarumma header! 4-2 for Paris.
49 mins. – Opportunity for Maccabi Haifa:
Vitinha loses the ball in midfield, Pierrot makes the call in the area and places a header that goes just wide!
48 mins. – Yellow card for Chery:
Chery is late on his intervention with Sanches, yellow card for the middle of Maccabi Haifa.
47 mins. :
Muhammad Al Faz takes the ball towards the Parisians’ camp, Pierrot is wanted but he is flagged for offside.
46 mins. :
Return of the players on the lawn of the Parc des Princes!
Half time:
What a farandole of goals offered by the Parisians with a double for Messi and achievements from Mbappé and Neymar. Faced with the Israelis who did not give up like Seck’s goal, the gap is comfortable with these 4 goals in the first act.
45+3 mins. :
It’s the break at the Parc des Princes! 4-1 for PSG against Maccabi Haifa!
45+1min. :
Three minutes of added time.
44 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:
MESSI’S GOAL FOR PSG! A strike placed from 25 meters at ground level after a service from Mbappé, deceives Cohen! 4-1 for Paris!
43 mins. :
Relaunch from Goldberg, he looks for Cornud who fails to dribble Hakimi on the right side.
42 mins. :
Technical waste in the middle of PSG for a few minutes, where the loss of balls is increasing.
40 mins. – Yellow card for Ramos:
Sergio Ramos intervenes vigorously on Chery, he receives a yellow card.
38 mins. – Goal for Maccabi Haifa:
SECK GOAL FOR MACCABI! The Haifa defender comes alone against Donnarumma and deceives him with a head shot! 3-1 for Paris!
37 mins. :
Offensive festival of the Parisians with their famous decisive offensive triplet. Maccabi Haifa gives ground on each incursion of PSG.
34 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:
NEYMAR’S GOAL FOR PSG! Messi’s service on the left side, and Neymar’s shot that hits the mark! 3-0 for Paris!
31 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:
GOAL OF MBAPPE FOR PARIS !!! A masterful curling shot that lodges in the left corner of Cohen! 2-0 for PSG!
29 mins. :
While the free kick will have given nothing, the Israelis emerge and reverse a form of pressure exerted by PSG for a few minutes.
27 mins. – Yellow card for Neymar:
Neymar receives a yellow card in turn for protesting to the referee.
26 mins. – Yellow card for Seck:
Seck is late on his tackle with Mbappé, he receives a yellow card.
24 mins. :
Maccabi Haifa comes into the box, Bernat concedes a corner after a dribble attempt by Muhammad Al Faz.
22 mins. :
Abu Fani crosses strong at the near post, Donnarumma intervenes with authority.
20 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:
MESSI’S GOAL FOR PARIS!!!! What action from the Parisians in the box with Mbappé’s service to the Argentinian who caresses the ball to deceive Cohen! 1-0 for Paris.
19 mins. – Opportunity for Paris SG:
Mbappé’s center back for Neymar! The strike of the Brazilian flees the frame!
17 mins. :
Paris suffers from a lack of mobility in the face of the grid deployed by the Israelis. Hakimi resolves to withdraw when no one showed up in the box.
16 mins. :
Paris returns to the Maccabi camp, Messi is intercepted on his transmission and the visitors are already projecting forward.
15 mins. :
Neymar escapes in the axis, while the surplus appeared, Batubinsika makes a good return in his feet to intercept the ball.
14 mins. :
Maccabi Haifa exerts very strong pressure on the ball carrier, considerably hampering the recovery of PSG from their penalty area.
13 mins. :
The Israelis settle, Atzili tries to overflow on Bernat but the side of PSG does not abdicate and even obtains the exit of goal.
12 mins. :
Seck eliminates Bernat, he gets the corner after fighting in his duel. The corner will not give anything afterwards.
11 mins. :
Vitinha recovers a precious ball in the midfield, the Parisians go forward with Messi who tumbles into the opposing camp.
09 mins. – Opportunity for Paris SG:
Messi directs towards Hakimi, PSG tries to overflow the opposing central defense with a shot from Fabian just next to the post!
08 mins. – Opportunity for Maccabi Haifa:
Abu Fani tries his hand at shooting from 25 yards, his crushed shot misses Donnarumma’s goal wide.
07 mins. :
Corner badly negotiated by Maccabi Haifa, with a failed control from Cohen on the transmission and a goal exit finally.
06 mins. :
Fabian opens towards Mbappé, he combines with Messi and his service for Neymar is intercepted by Seck.
05 mins. :
Pierrot tries to eliminate Sergio Ramos, the PSG defender cuts him off with authority.
04 mins. :
Muhammad Al Faz wins his duel with Neymar, but on the opening, well-placed Marquinhos intercepts the ball.
03 mins. :
The match was interrupted due to smoke bombs in the stands.
02 min. :
The Parisians rotate the ball in their half of the field. The Israelis are pressing very high.
01 min. :
Kick off at the Parc des Princes! Atmosphere of the great evenings of the Champions League!
00 mins. :
Relative freshness in the Paris region (17 degrees) with a sunny day before this duel and a pitch in immaculate condition.
00 mins. :
The sidelines of the Israelis: Misphati, Sundgren, Menachem, Eliyahu, David, Levi, Rukavytsya, Tchibota, Arad, Meir.
00 mins. :
The sidelines of the locals: Navas, Kimpembe, Rico, Sarabia, Mendes, Mukiele, Soler, Bitshiabu, Zaire-Emery, Ekitike.
00 mins. :
The official composition of the visitors for this duel against the Parisians: Cohen, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Seck, Cornud, Lavi (cap.), Mohamed, Atzili, Chery, Abu Fani, Pierrot.
00 mins. :
The official composition of Paris to face Haifa: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos (cap.), Bernat, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Sanches, Messi, Neymar, Mbappé.
00 mins. :
The referee of the match will be Mr Felix Zwayer (Germany). He will be assisted by Mr Stefan Lupp (Germany) and Mr Marco Achmüller (Germany). The video refereeing will be entrusted to Mr Dankert (Germany) and Mr Dingert (Germany).
00 mins. :
The only confrontation in history between the two clubs dated from the first leg when the Parisians had worked to defeat the Israelis on their home soil (1-3).
00 mins. :
The visitors will have a few absences to deplore, including Podgoreanu in attack with Haziza and midfielder Jaber.
00 mins. :
The group summoned by Asaf Ben Dov for Maccabi: Cohen, Mishpati, Sundgren, Goldberg, Cornud, Seck, Batubinsika, Menachem, Eliyahu, Chery, Ali Mohamed, Abu Fani, Lavi, Levi, Pierrot, Atzili, David, Rukavytsya, Tchibota .
00 mins. :
Important returns within the defense with Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes. Danilo Pereira is in care while Marco Verratti will be suspended (two yellow cards) for the meeting.
00 mins. :
The group summoned by Christophe Galtier for Paris: Navas, Hakimi, Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Mbappé, Fabian Ruiz, Neymar, Bernat, Rico, Vintinha, Sanches, Sarabia, Mendes, Mukiele, Soler, Messi, Bitshiabu, Zaire-Emery , Ekitike, Donnarumma.
00 mins. :
3. After a bad spell in September, Maccabi Haifa have turned things around by signing three consecutive successes since the victory against Juventus. The latest this weekend in Kiryat Shmona (2-3) with a goal from Batubinsika in the final minutes.
00 mins. :
0. PSG has still not been defeated since the start of the season. The last failure of the Parisians dating back to March 2022 after a heavy setback suffered in Monaco (3-0).
00 mins. :
The Israelis won their first victory against Juventus in the last round (2-0). Hope remains to try to grab a possible third place, synonymous with qualification for the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.
00 mins. :
A victory would be enough for the Parisians to validate their ticket for the second phase. Undefeated so far, Christophe Galtier’s men will aim to seek first place before a perilous trip to Juventus on the last day of Pool H.
00 mins. :
Hello and welcome to follow live commented on this Champions League meeting between Paris SG and Maccabi Haifa.
62 mins. :
Sergio Ramos cuts the trajectory of the center, the recovery of the Parisians suffers from precision and the Israelis quickly recover the ball.