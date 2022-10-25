LIVE. PSG-Maccabi Haifa (5-2): Mbappé signs a double







66 mins. – Change:

Atzili is replaced by David for Maccabi.













64 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:

GOAL OF MBAPPÉ FOR PARIS !! Hakimi takes the information and sends a cross to Mbappé which triggers a quality curling shot at the back of the net! 5-2 for Paris.













54 mins. – Yellow card for Atzili:

Atzili takes a yellow card after an irregular tackle on Vitinha.













50 mins. – Goal for Maccabi Haifa:

SECK GOAL FOR MACCABI!! The double for the defender who, lonely in the area, adjusts with a Donnarumma header! 4-2 for Paris.













49 mins. – Opportunity for Maccabi Haifa:

Vitinha loses the ball in midfield, Pierrot makes the call in the area and places a header that goes just wide!













48 mins. – Yellow card for Chery:

Chery is late on his intervention with Sanches, yellow card for the middle of Maccabi Haifa.













44 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:

MESSI’S GOAL FOR PSG! A strike placed from 25 meters at ground level after a service from Mbappé, deceives Cohen! 4-1 for Paris!













40 mins. – Yellow card for Ramos:

Sergio Ramos intervenes vigorously on Chery, he receives a yellow card.













38 mins. – Goal for Maccabi Haifa:

SECK GOAL FOR MACCABI! The Haifa defender comes alone against Donnarumma and deceives him with a head shot! 3-1 for Paris!













34 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:

NEYMAR’S GOAL FOR PSG! Messi’s service on the left side, and Neymar’s shot that hits the mark! 3-0 for Paris!













31 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:

GOAL OF MBAPPE FOR PARIS !!! A masterful curling shot that lodges in the left corner of Cohen! 2-0 for PSG!













27 mins. – Yellow card for Neymar:

Neymar receives a yellow card in turn for protesting to the referee.













26 mins. – Yellow card for Seck:

Seck is late on his tackle with Mbappé, he receives a yellow card.













20 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:

MESSI’S GOAL FOR PARIS!!!! What action from the Parisians in the box with Mbappé’s service to the Argentinian who caresses the ball to deceive Cohen! 1-0 for Paris.













19 mins. – Opportunity for Paris SG:

Mbappé’s center back for Neymar! The strike of the Brazilian flees the frame!













09 mins. – Opportunity for Paris SG:

Messi directs towards Hakimi, PSG tries to overflow the opposing central defense with a shot from Fabian just next to the post!





