Live – PSG / Monaco

This Sunday evening (8:45 p.m. on Prime Video), the PSG receives – at Princes Park – AS Monaco during the shock of the 4th day of Ligue 1. After the victories of Olympique de Marseille (1st) and RC Lens (2nd), the Rouge & Bleu will aim to regain their leadership position and continue their faultless performance in the league. For this meeting, Christophe Galtier can count on a complete group, with the exception of Vitinha, suspended. Thus, the Parisian coach has aligned his eleven-type with the first tenure of Renato Sanches to compensate for the absence of his compatriot.

Thread of the game

0′ The kick-off is given between PSG and AS Monaco. Have a great game everyone!!!

2′ The Parisians spin the ball in their camp against the high pressing of ASM

5′ Very slow pace at the start of the game

5′ Yellow card for Neymar after a gesture of humor on Volland

7′ Monaco’s constant pressing is hampering the Parisian recovery a lot

10′ Many faults on Neymar for 10 minutes

11′ Magnificent body play from Messi who easily eliminates Camara in midfield. Subsequently Mbappé should have obtained a foul near the surface, but the referee did not flinch

16′ Umpteenth foul on Neymar and still no yellow card…

18′ PSG recovers the ball higher and higher, but cannot find combinations in attack

20′ Goal for AS Monaco (0-1). On a high recovery from Camara, Golovin launches into the back of the Volland defenders, covered by Ramos. The German resists the return of Kimpembe and deceives Donnarumma with a placed shot

23′ Involuntary contact between Neymar and Camara, the Monegasque remains on the ground

25′ PSG has still not shot on goal after 25 minutes of play. For its part, ASM scored on its only attempt

26′ Fofana combines with the newcomer, Akliouche, and strikes at the entrance to the surface, but without danger for Donnarumma who captures

31′ Free kick at the entrance to the area obtained by Camara after a foul by Sanches. Caio Henrique frames but Donnarumma punches out to the side

35′ For now, Neymar is showing great technical waste in his game

36′ With little movement around him, Mbappé tries a long shot, captured without difficulty by Nubel

40′ The Parisians do not put enough speed into their game to find a fault in the Monegasque block

40′ Late tackle from Akliouche on Kimpembe. Logical yellow card for the Monegasque

42′ Served by Neymar on his left side, Nuno Mendes crosses in first intention towards Mbappé, but the Frenchman sees his shot being deflected for a corner by the defense.

43′ Big mess in front of the ASM surface. On an excellent ball stung by Messi, neither Ramos nor Mbappé can deceive Nubel. An offside was signaled anyway.

The PSG / Monaco match sheet

4th day of Ligue 1 – Sunday August 28, 2022 at the Parc des Princes – Broadcaster: Prime Video – Referee: Benoît Bastien – VAR: Cyril Gringore and Éric Wattellier – Goal: Volland (20′) Cards: Neymar (5′), Akliouche (40′)