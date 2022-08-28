Live – PSG / Monaco
This Sunday evening (8:45 p.m. on Prime Video), the PSG receives – at Princes Park – AS Monaco during the shock of the 4th day of Ligue 1. After the victories of Olympique de Marseille (1st) and RC Lens (2nd), the Rouge & Bleu will aim to regain their leadership position and continue their faultless performance in the league. For this meeting, Christophe Galtier can count on a complete group, with the exception of Vitinha, suspended. Thus, the Parisian coach has aligned his eleven-type with the first tenure of Renato Sanches to compensate for the absence of his compatriot.
Thread of the game
- 0′ The kick-off is given between PSG and AS Monaco. Have a great game everyone!!!
- 2′ The Parisians spin the ball in their camp against the high pressing of ASM
- 5′ Very slow pace at the start of the game
- 5′ Yellow card for Neymar after a gesture of humor on Volland
- 7′ Monaco’s constant pressing is hampering the Parisian recovery a lot
- 10′ Many faults on Neymar for 10 minutes
- 11′ Magnificent body play from Messi who easily eliminates Camara in midfield. Subsequently Mbappé should have obtained a foul near the surface, but the referee did not flinch
- 16′ Umpteenth foul on Neymar and still no yellow card…
- 18′ PSG recovers the ball higher and higher, but cannot find combinations in attack
- 20′ Goal for AS Monaco (0-1). On a high recovery from Camara, Golovin launches into the back of the Volland defenders, covered by Ramos. The German resists the return of Kimpembe and deceives Donnarumma with a placed shot
- 23′ Involuntary contact between Neymar and Camara, the Monegasque remains on the ground
- 25′ PSG has still not shot on goal after 25 minutes of play. For its part, ASM scored on its only attempt
- 26′ Fofana combines with the newcomer, Akliouche, and strikes at the entrance to the surface, but without danger for Donnarumma who captures
- 31′ Free kick at the entrance to the area obtained by Camara after a foul by Sanches. Caio Henrique frames but Donnarumma punches out to the side
- 35′ For now, Neymar is showing great technical waste in his game
- 36′ With little movement around him, Mbappé tries a long shot, captured without difficulty by Nubel
- 40′ The Parisians do not put enough speed into their game to find a fault in the Monegasque block
- 40′ Late tackle from Akliouche on Kimpembe. Logical yellow card for the Monegasque
- 42′ Served by Neymar on his left side, Nuno Mendes crosses in first intention towards Mbappé, but the Frenchman sees his shot being deflected for a corner by the defense.
- 43′ Big mess in front of the ASM surface. On an excellent ball stung by Messi, neither Ramos nor Mbappé can deceive Nubel. An offside was signaled anyway.
The PSG / Monaco match sheet
4th day of Ligue 1 – Sunday August 28, 2022 at the Parc des Princes – Broadcaster: Prime Video – Referee: Benoît Bastien – VAR: Cyril Gringore and Éric Wattellier – Goal: Volland (20′) Cards: Neymar (5′), Akliouche (40′)
- PSG XI : Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Sanches, Mendes – Messi – Neymar Jr, Mbappé
- Replacements: Navas, Bernat, Diallo, Mukiele, Paredes, Danilo, Zaire-Emery, Sarabia, Ekitike.
- XI Monaco : Nubel – Badiashile, Maripan, Disasi – Caio Henrique, M.Camara, Fofana, Aguilar – Golovine, Ben Yedder, Volland (Akliouche, 24′)
- Replacements: Didillon, Sarr, Magassa, J. Lucas, Jakobs, G. Martins, Minamino, Embolo