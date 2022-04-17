LIVE. PSG-OM (1-0): Neymar launches hostilities
21 mins. – Yellow card for Santos Da Silva:
Yellow card for Gerson for having mowed down Lionel Messi in front of the Marseille area.
19 mins. :
Marco Verratti became tonight the player to have played a Classico the most times. He exceeds the record held by Sylvain Armand (at PSG between 2004 and 2015).
17 mins. – Yellow card for Verratti:
Yellow card for Marco Verratti, author of a late intervention on Mattéo Guendouzi.
15 mins. :
Cengiz Ünder is served on the right. He tries to find Mattéo Guendouzi in the opposing area, but Gianluigi Donnarumma is the first on the ball.
13 mins. :
This is the eleventh goal scored by Neymar in Ligue 1 this season.
12 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:
Neymar opens the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain! Served by Marco Verratti, Neymar Jr. eliminates Valentin Rongier and deceives Pau Lopez, author of a bad outing. The Brazilian scored with a dive to the right of the empty goal (1-0).
09 mins. :
Lionel Messi combines with Kylian Mbappé on the right, but the French international loses his duel with Pape Gueye. The Senegalese is solid in his intervention.
07 mins. :
Cengiz Ünder breaks through on the right and infiltrates the opposing box. Nuno Mendes is solid and accompanies the ball to the exit of goal.
05 mins. :
Nice transmission to the left of the opposing area, but Pau López left his line and grabbed the ball in front of Neymar.
03 mins. :
Idrissa Gana Gueye recovers a good ball and is slow to cross towards Neymar, who was prowling alone in the Marseille area. The Phocaeans regain control of the ball.
01 min. :
Long opening from Marquinhos behind the Marseille defense for Kylian Mbappé. Pau López leaves his line and collects the ball near the line of his penalty area.
01 min. :
It started between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille following François Letexier’s whistle. PSG is hiring!
00 mins. :
The captains of the two teams, Marquinhos (PSG) and Dimitri Payet (OM) perform the toss with François Letexier.
00 mins. :
Players from both teams appear on the lawn of the Parc des Princes in Paris. The kick-off of the match is imminent!
00 mins. :
The eleven of Olympique de Marseille: Lopez – Saliba, Kamara, Caleta-Car – Rongier, Guendouzi, Gueye, Gerson, Peres – Ünder, Payet. .
00 mins. :
The eleven of Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes – Danilo, Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.
00 mins. :
The first leg between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, played on October 24, 2021 at the Stade Vélodrome, ended in a goalless draw (0-0).
00 mins. :
PSG and OM face each other for the 85th time in Ligue 1 for a perfectly balanced record of 32 wins everywhere (20 draws). Nevertheless, PSG have lost just one of their last 19 games against OM in the top flight (14 wins, 4 draws), with OM failing to score in 5 of the most recent 7.
00 mins. :
This meeting will be led by François Letexier, a 32-year-old referee. He will be accompanied by Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni. The fourth referee will be Thomas Leonard. As for the video, it will be provided by Willy Delajod and Cyril Gringore.
00 mins. :
OM coach Jorge Sampaoli had hoped for the presence of Arkadiusz Milik for this trip to Paris, but the Polish striker is ultimately too fair following his thigh injury. Alvaro Gonzalez (discarded), Konrad De La Fuente and Leonardo Balerdi (injured) are also absent.
00 mins. :
For this classic of French football, Mauricio Pochettino will be deprived of five elements: Ander Herrera, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa, all three injured, while Julian Draxler and Leandro Paredes, recently operated on and absent for the rest of the season.
00 mins. :
Olympique de Marseille have won their last 4 Ligue 1 games, their best current series and their best since October-December 2020 (6).
00 mins. :
Since their defeat against Monaco (0-1) on March 6, OM have become intractable in the league, winning four games in a row at Brest (1-4), against Nice (2-1), at Saint- Etienne (4-2) and last weekend against Montpellier (2-0).
00 mins. :
By beating PAOK on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Conference League (0-1), Olympique de Marseille had an eighth success in a row in all competitions. Dauphin of PSG in Ligue 1, OM (2nd, 59 pts) wants to win to distance itself from Rennes (3rd, 56 pts).
00 mins. :
PSG are unbeaten in their last 18 Ligue 1 home games (17 wins, 1 draw), scoring 48 goals, winning their last 7 games at the Parc des Princes in the top flight. This is the best ongoing series.
00 mins. :
After the disappointment against Real Madrid, PSG recovered against the Girondins de Bordeaux (3-0), before sinking again in Monaco (3-0). Then, Kylian Mbappé’s teammates woke up by atomizing Lorient (5-1) and Clermont Foot (1-6) in turn.
00 mins. :
Eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League despite dominating Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain has little to play for at the end of the season. With its 12-point lead over its runner-up, Marseille, the Ile-de-France club is aiming for victory to take a big step towards the title.
00 mins. :
Hello and welcome to follow live commentary on the Ligue 1 match between Paris SG / Marseille.
20 mins. :
Alerted by Danilo Pereira, Kylian Mbappé presents himself full axis and fixes Pau López. His shot on the ground goes to the left of the opposing goal. He is flagged offside anyway.