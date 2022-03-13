Live: PSG thrash FC Girondins de Bordeaux with Alberth Elis on the pitch

The FC Girondins de Bordeaux with Albert Elis is losing 3-0 at the Parc des Princes to paris st germain for matchday 28 of Ligue 1.

“La Panterita” is the starter and leads Bordeaux’s attack in a duel against PSG. The game is played in the second part.

At 11 minutes, the Honduran was about to score after he anticipated Kimpembe and took a shot that went to the side of the goal defended by Keylor Navas.

It should be remembered that Alberth Elis scored PSG in the first round, although they lost that game with a score of 2-3. Today the catracho seek to repeat the feat.

However, Kylian Mbappé in the 23rd minute was responsible for opening the scoring in favor of PSG.

Already in the complement part, the Brazilian Neymar at 52 minutes and Leandro Paredes at 61 have increased the score.

The Parisians are forced to get the victory to calm the anger of their fans since they are upset by the elimination in the Champions League to the point that the club’s ultras have asked for the departure of president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Hakimi, Nuno Mendes; Leandro Paredes, Wijnaldum, Danilo; Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, that’s PSG’s starting 11 against Bordeaux.

Paris Saint Germain is the leader of Ligue 1 with 62 points, it is most likely that they will be champions of France but the bitter pill of the Champions League will not be forgotten.