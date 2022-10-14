LIVE – PSG: “You never talk about football”, Galtier’s huge rant in conf’

13:22

The question related to all the sporting and extra-sporting problems facing Christophe Galtier and the Mbappé problem.

Galtier’s rant response:

“The first thing is that you have to have control, experience and a certain age to manage all this as well as possible. What I want to tell you is that you don’t talk to me never football. I am here, I am the coach of PSG, I am proud and happy about it, and finally, I realize that match after match, conference after conference, we must talk about 1m30 of football over a conference of 10 minutes”.

“And whatever I can tell you, you don’t believe me since you write the opposite, you say the opposite. I tell you that it’s going well, that they are united and you write the opposite. I’m not there to comment on rumours. On Kylian, there were rumors that came out the afternoon of the match, Kylian had the best response, he performed well, the best man in the match. Me, I have a lot of faults , but I’m very honest, I’m not lying to you. To answer you on Kylian, no I didn’t talk about the rumor, I saw Kylian very serious in the preparation, very invested. “