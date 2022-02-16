LIVE READERS – Barcelona, ​​Xavi: “We are not favorites! Hard draw, Napoli from Champions. On Lobotka, Osimhen and the turnover …”, Pedri: “Naples? We are Barça!”

Eve of the first leg match of the round of 32 of the Europa League against Napoli and the Barcelona coach, Xavi, will present the challenge in the conference room of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. He will be joined by the talented midfielder born in 2002, Pedri. Below is the live of Tuttonapoli.net





12.55 – We start with Pedri’s lecture





On the importance of the Europa League: “For us it is of great value, for us it is an important match. We want to enter the Champions League, but we also value the Europa League a lot and we aim to win it.”





On the importance of Xavi and the difference with Koeman: “They are two coaches who have given me a lot. Koeman has bet on me, it was important. Xavi looks at football like me and both me and Gavi are helping a lot.”





In Spain there is a lot of talk about stars like Mbappè and Haaland. “They are two great players, they will have a great future, but I am thinking of tomorrow’s match against Napoli, I concentrate on this.”





On its growth path: “I think about improving, I have to learn a lot from veterans like Busquets, who helps me a lot. I want to have fun and improve, I don’t set limits on myself.”





Barça is the favorite. “It’s not a burden for us, even every time we play in the Champions League we are favorites and the team is used to always being forced to win.”





Greater contribution in the goal area? “I’ve always thought that I have to reach the area more. Xavi asks me, I can score more. I scored two goals in a short time and I’m happy anyway.”





What is missing to have more regularity? “Against Espanyol we started well, but it is true that we did not give continuity in looking for the second goal to end the game, perhaps we are missing this.”





How do you judge the Napoli midfield? “He is an excellent midfield, I know Fabian well, I feel good with him but I have not had the opportunity to speak to him. He is a quality player, with an excellent shot, we hope it will not be on the day. It will be a good challenge, we hope to be able to win”.





Still on the characteristics of Napoli: “We are shown many pictures of the opponents, even if there is little time to prepare for the matches. The focus is on players like Insigne, then there is Osimhen on the counterattack, that’s the fear, but we are Barça and we have to check the game and be careful of ourselves “.





13.05 – Pedri’s conference ends, soon it will be up to Xavi





13.20 – Xavi takes the floor: “For us it is an opportunity. We have a goal, which is to enter the Champions League next year. Either by entering the top four or going through the Europa League. We need the people, we expect a great atmosphere. We had no luck in the draw, we are facing Napoli, another team from the Champions League. The goal is to go as far as possible “.





Again on the mental and emotional aspect of the Europa League: “We know, we would like to be in the Champions, it’s maddening not to be in our competition, but the EL is an opportunity for us, a competition that if you win sends you to the Champions. We are motivated and this could easily be a Champions play-off. , Napoli are a Champions team and we weren’t lucky. “





Araujo’s injury launches Eric Garcia. “Eric is a high level defender, he made a mistake that cost us a goal, but the problem is that he got injured when he was at his best, but we have to find him and he has to gain confidence. He will be important in the next games, he is one who sees the man free, looks for his companions between the lines, too bad he entered without warming up. He must return to the level he had which was very high “.





First 100 days at Barça. “It seems 100 years have passed, we have been through unexpected situations between injuries, transfer market, Covid and more. We tried to help the club and the team, I’m from Barça and I try to bring Barça back to the place it deserves. These are situations that make you grow. , we are here for this. In this period we have improved in many aspects, the pressure, the domination. Now we need to be regular, to be positive and to work “.





On the competition: “We are not favorites. Napoli are fighting for the Scudetto in the league and have the return home. They are a very complicated rival, one of the strongest in the competition. The favorite is whoever won the competition, for example Sevilla he has much more experience. We are not favorites and I consider this preliminary round to be very balanced. “





Can Barça beat anyone? “I don’t know if we are at that level, we would like to compete at Champions level but the reality is the Europa League and we have to show that we are a strong rival and that we can go very far, but I’m not here to speculate.”





On Lozano’s absence: “They have important absences, Lozano is someone who can make the difference on the wing one on one, he’s a great player.”





About Adama Traorè: “He is giving us a lot, he is a mature player, capable of making the right choices. He has only played two games, but he attracts many opponents, he understands football and can make a difference. He will help us a lot.”





On the criticisms for Eric Garcia and Busquets: “For a team like Barça there are criticisms and you have to accept them, sometimes they make you improve, be better. It’s normal if you want to be Barça. They are important players for us and my game plan.”





On the characteristics of Napoli: “They are a very compact team, they have an experienced coach, they work well when they come out with the ball, but they also press well. It will be a complicated challenge. They need to keep the ball, but they defend very well even low. They have strong central defenders. full-back who push, Zielinski is a great player, then Osimhen, Insigne. It’s a Champions team. It’s a challenge that had to be played in the Champions League, we have analyzed them and they have great potential





More on the motivations in the Europa League: “It is an opportunity to show that we can also compete in Europe. If we win this competition we will be in the Champions League, it will not be easy, Napoli are a great opponent but it will be an opportunity for us.





About Ferran Torres: “I am very happy with him, he is giving us intensity without the ball, deep movements, insertions in the area. Regardless of the goal or not, he has many qualities. I love him as a player, regardless of whether he is a 9 or a winger” .





2001 the last match in the Uefa Cup of Barcelona. “It’s a title that Barça doesn’t have, Liverpool eliminated us, then Celtic, this also tells you the difficulty because it was Ronaldionho’s Barça, Kluivert, I was there too. I’m very motivated, even if it makes you angry not to hear the music of the Champions League “.





On the choices in midfield: “Busquets could rest tomorrow or Sunday. We will make changes, rotations. It’s normal with this calendar. But we will play with the best possible eleven and we will be competitive.”





On Napoli’s latest injury, that of Osimhen. “It would be an important loss for Osimhen, but they have many variations and he is an important team. Fabian? He is an important player, he has a good shot from outside, I like him a lot as a player.”





The conditions of Aubameyang? “I thought he needed more intense training, but he’s 100% and we’ll see him play, he’s doing well in space, he’s had very good numbers over the years, he’s a tremendous professional and he’s positive for the group, I’m very happy with him. “.





Still on Naples and its characteristics: “We saw him against Juve or Inter, he is capable of dominating in the offensive half. Lobotka’s absence is important for them, but they are also capable of acting lower and counterattacking, they are strong so they fight for the Scudetto “.