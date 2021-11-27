LIVE READERS – Spalletti: “Osimhen is the only one, Dries will give us more. Lots of emergencies, but no nervousness. Lazio? Among the 7 leading players! Spartak? Serious Russian clubs, but they …”

After the defeats against Inter and Spartak, the Naples returns to Maradona to receive Lazio. Today at 14.30, as usual, the Neapolitan coach Luciano Spalletti will present the race at a press conference. Follow all the statements live on Tuttonapoli

Naples in an emergency, is it the right opportunity to bring out the mentality even from those who play less?

“Okay what they say, but let’s make some clarifications: the squad is of a certain level, already in the first matches Mertens was out for the operation, in midfield there were few for 3 games and we did what we wanted. ‘It is clear that these answers will give an imprint on the path we want to take. But we don’t have to prove anything, get nervous or have things to overturn, we have to work seriously every day, that’s the solution. he proposed the previous time, without being influenced. It is clear that if we go there to Moscow, knowing the climate of the weather and the stadium, because they are a great reality in their context, and then we take a situation after 30 seconds, the I am the first to take an exam at work. You have to understand what comes to the individual players, it is sometimes more important to have a silence to find the behavior rather than clichés. “

Suggestive and exciting day with the statue for Diego, what energy can it give? What is your memory of Maradona?

“Maradona is always in the thoughts of the players, not only of the sportsman for having admired him, but there are also players who would like to retrace his greatness, even in the songs they sing. In retreat at a dinner, Diego’s songs also came out. In summary I say that it does not matter to understand if it was a good example or not, the greatest number 10 or not, but what is fundamental is the emptiness it left, the feeling of space left for nothing, the total bewilderment that one was not never seen in the history of football. And it is an understatement to speak only of football history, it was the greatest of all, I played against it once and I remember very well what he created as a difficulty. To understand his soul, it must be listened to when he sang perhaps more than seen on the pitch. Greatness is how it made others feel, how much it made them grow up. “

After two defeats, what specific weight does tomorrow’s match have?

“It takes on a different weight because we come from 2-3 results that were not what we would have wanted and because we have a team of our level in front of us. Lazio is also part of those 7 properties in the condominium, we will need a continuous evolution, where we want bring our football and work seriously every day without letting ourselves be overturned by a result. Inside every match then there are the episodes that we abruptly change the trend of things, unfortunately it is like this even if you lost it does not mean that the work was wrong “.

Spartak mocked his lack of handshake.

“I see this passion in wanting to change me, but I don’t care, my mom at 90 tells me not to change. I’ve been to Russia, there are real people who have a serious behavior. There are serious companies, who know how to stay in the European football, and then there is Spartak who can do what they want, they are different from the others. To those who do not greet me correctly at the beginning of the game, the offenses are made by people and not by tweets or conferences. yes I did, in person, but some are interested in saying that I’m nervous or otherwise, while others don’t care that the Inter players hugged me at the end while everyone says that there was a mess in the locker room, besides the executives and people who work behind the scenes. Nobody’s interested in that. “

How are Insigne and Fabian?

“They are available, they have carried out the entire session in a group, with great intensity and are ready to start from the beginning”

About changes: “The fine line between I propose something different and sent confusion to the team, but my gaze always goes beyond and if we look at the strong European teams they know how to adapt and put a lot of things into the matches, starting one way and then changing something . Already the use of one or the other determines it, but a 4 or 3 construction does not allow to find the same measure in the pressures of the opponents. There is the downside of losing certainties and it is a subtle balance, but they are convinced that having more solutions has advantages “.

What changes without Osimhen?

“He is a unique player, he has all the qualities, characteristics, he is complete, he has to improve and refine his technique, but then he has all the others, it is difficult to find others. Mertens is not wrong technically and in positioning, but if he has to. making a 70 meter snatch or jumping head and holding the ball is different, but if a ball happens to him and throws it he puts it where he wants. You lose some characteristics, you take more, but it counts to be at the top for what we have on the pitch . Petagna has still others, we are well matched, for now we work correctly while remaining calm “.

On Demme’s condition

“He’s fine. He was at home, we hold him in high regard because he’s someone who knows the subject of midfield and can do more things.”

What kind of opponent is Sarri?

“Difficult, here they saw how he organizes the collective game, keeping the team short, with the web of narrow passages, the perception of where it can hurt. true, level “.

How much can being a chameleon help in this difficult moment?

“If I face such a speech it is because I think it is an advantage, changing form can give something, also because the distances that can be changed are few, you can do it even as in the last game. In my opinion we need to work more in depth, but it is an advantage for the team “.

On the exchanges of positions of the attacking midfielders behind the striker and the few goals of the forwards now that Osimhen will also be missing.

“The speech as a goal in total we have someone, now I do not have the picture, but if we talk about the movements on the frontline we need to improve something and there is something to do more, believe more in entering the field and perfect quality in the strait. He’s right, we need to get involved and do more “.

The Lazio midfield is of quality, can raising the low winger give more density?

“What you say is correct, what I said is a bit like what you say. If you give us your assent, that’s fine (laughs, ed)”.

Sarri invented Mertens tip, can you punish him with his own weapon?

“He does not have many problems in confidence with the goal, he is one of those who knows how to play the role of 4-2-3-0, that is the attacker who is or is not there, who you see and then you do not find. , it works like this. Others have characteristics that you touch, they give you reference. I had fun when an attacker with different characteristics, like ask the central defender who you would like to mark and they say the most visible and big one and less like to mark the small one, then it is clear it must be built on characteristics, the big one when you press it well if you throw it at him, he checks it and everyone leaves, they are different situations and both profitable if you make them work “.

