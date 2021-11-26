LIVE READINGS – Primavera, Napoli-Lecce 1-0 (47 ‘D’Agostino): azzurrini fly to second place alone!

16.49 – IT’S OVER! THENapoli beats Lecce with a solid performance, thanks to D’Agostino’s goal at the end of the first half, and climbs to 19 points in the standings, in second place alone, leaving Fiorentina and Empoli behind for now!

93 ‘ – Confused action in the area, but the ball remains in Idasiak and Napoli is breathing

ninety two’ – Great exit of Idasiak at the edge of the area!

91 ‘- Inside Jewels, outside Cioffi by now exhausted in pressing

90 ‘- Four minutes of recovery

89 ‘- Last assaults of Lecce who now try everything out

87 ‘- Lecce breaks right, ball in the center and Mané is reactive in closing the corner

84 ‘- Napoli keeps the ball and shows itself in the offensive half, a way also to breathe and keep the guests away

82 ‘- Dangerous cross, good sense of the position of Hysaj who reads well and puts in a corner

80 ‘ – Third change: inside Marranzino, outside Mercury

78 ‘- Lecce dangerous: cross that finds Burnete at the far post, the header is not very strong but Idasiak does not hold back

76 ‘ – Elaborate action of Lecce, shot from outside that Idasiak accompanies out

74 ‘- Mané is warned that he comes in late

72 ‘ – Another good closure of Barba, who is exalted and also has something to say to the opponent

70 ‘ – Frustalupi’s first moves: inside De Marco and Vergara, outside Di Dona and D’Agostino

67 ‘- Insistent action by Lecce on the right, but the blue defense is careful and wards off the threat

64 ‘- Frustalupi signals the team to shorten and raise the center of gravity after the long pass on the attackers

61 ‘- Cioffi! Napoli close to 2-0 with a broadside from his striker, but the Lecce goalkeeper saves for a corner with a flicker

56 ‘- Lecce is more enterprising, Napoli a bit submissive but probably with the idea of ​​stinging on the restart

52 ‘ – Lecce tries from long distance, Idasiak careful behind the barrier.

49 ‘- Good ball for Lecce in the area, but Back hesitates and Saco deflects. Protest Lecce for a penalty that does not seem to be there

47 ‘- Lecce tries to start more aggressive, but so far building little.

16.00 – THE SHOOTING BEGINS!

15.47 – END OF THE FIRST HALF! Napoli passes at the end and probably at the first real opportunity of an angular first half conditioned by the heavy rain, which then became hail

47 ‘- D’AGOSTINO! GOAL OF NAPLES! The Azzurri pass at the last moment of the two minutes of injury time: a shot by Barba that D’Agostino manages to put on goal!

45 ‘- Lecce dangerous: first real goal ball with Back who kicks hard, but centrally and Idasiak finds the ball there.

44 ‘- Even more intense rain now in Cercola and difficult game to develop

42 ‘ – Insistent action by Lecce, who also enters the area, but the shot does not arrive this time either

40 ‘- Cioffi flashes from the left, overtakes two men, but the shot is deflected and it is easy for the goalkeeper

37 ‘- A race that remains angular, continuously blocked by fouls, and important occasions do not arrive, also thanks to the heavy rain.

34 ‘- Cioffi tries to get on his own, but the blue attacker is stopped and is hit on the ground

31 ‘- Spavone tries from outside, the ball ends high, but perhaps there was a deviation of the guests

28 ‘- Di Dona is seen pushing to the right, but the ball ends up on the bottom and blurs the action

25 ‘ – Corner badly beaten by Lecce, the teams struggle to create even when the ball is stationary

22 ‘- Long distance free kick, Idasiak controls the ball’s trajectory

19 ‘- Lecce tries to go up with the defensive line and puts Cioffi offside

15 ‘- Race without emotions so far, probably also conditioned by the strong wind

11 ‘- Napoli again: cross for D’Agostino’s header, easy for the goalkeeper

9 ‘- Naples dangerous: Mercury slips in, but does not find the winning paw, on the developments Marchisano puts at the center and Lecce free

7 ‘- Napoli that sets with the 3 defenders, Lecce that doesn’t restart in this beginning.

5 ‘- The second Napoli must play the game from behind, often its weak point, against the fourth-last Lecce who is waiting

2′ – Try to be seen immediately Napoli in these first few bars, Lecce is compact.

15.00 – STARTED!

14.55 – Teams in the field

2.30 pm – NAPLES (3-4-2-1): Idasiak; Beard, Hysaj, Mane; Di Dona, Saco, Spavone, Marchisano; D’Agostino, Mercury; Cioffi. Herds Frustalupi

Napoli Primavera he will face Lecce today for the tenth day of the Primavera 1 championship. The match will take place at the Arena di Cercola sports center at 3 pm. The squad of Frustalupi: Acampa, Barba, Boffelli, Cioffi, D’Agostino, De Marco, De Pasquale, Di Dona, Flora, Giannini, Jewels, Hysaj, Idasiak, Manè, Marchisano, Marranzino, Mercurio, Pinto, Pontillo, Saco, Spavone, Spedalieri, Toure , Vergara.