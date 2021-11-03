LIVE READINGS – Spalletti: “Insigne-Fabian? I don’t risk injuries, I have others”, Zielinski: “Here, a warm environment, Legia will be more offensive”

Eve day for the Naples. Spalletti’s team will be on the field tomorrow for the fourth day of the Europa League on the field of leaders Legia with the aim of winning by overtaking in the group. At 18.30 Luciano Spalletti will answer questions from reporters at a press conference from Warsaw. At his side Piotr Zielinski. Follow the live of Tuttonapoli.net

18.35 – We start from Zielinski on his return to Poland with Napoli: “I have had few opportunities to challenge Polish teams, I come here for a game that counts, I’m happy, but I hope to win tomorrow”

Did you have any physical problems, is a new championship starting for you in Salerno? “The goal was important for me, but above all for the team, but I’ve always been calm despite some physical problems, but it’s over and I’m returning to my levels.”

How do you explain the Legia’s journey, difficult in the league and good in Europe? “Difficult to explain, they have good players, for years they have been the strongest in Poland, I don’t know but they are Legia’s problems, I hope they will return to their levels, but after this match”

On the environment and motivations in Europe: “It will be very hot, the atmosphere here is of a high level. We care a lot about the game, we have a large and strong squad and we have everything to play it all the way”.

Do you want to score more after last season? “Yes, I would like to score more, score goals and assists to give more to the team and help my teammates do better”

Defensive legia in the first leg, do you expect another attitude? “Yes, they will play differently than in Naples, I think they will be more offensive but for us it doesn’t change much, we are well prepared and we have to win.”

Special match for you? How will you be welcomed? “The sensations are good, but I will play like every game to show my best side.”

18.42 – For Spalletti, immediately on the absences: “I don’t see why we should be weakened, the squad allows us to replace those who have played more often and we came here to win. We care, we know it is a difficult race but we will try to win. “

If he had played in Italy and therefore without a flight, would Fabian and Insigne have brought them to the bench as he did for Lorenzo in Salerno? “There are more evaluations, it is a sum as already done for Lorenzo who has a fatigued muscle, we monitor satellite, minutes, exams, to get the best of the results and then we decide as a precaution. Then he strengthens and the muscle becomes tired again, he could play but there is also a match on Sunday and there are also others who deserve to play. Those who stayed at home risked. “

Does Napoli need a center forward? Need the reference in front of it? “They are Petagna and Elmas. Mertens? He played a match below his level and therefore others stand out more. It always depends on the game, Mertens manages to fill the area, with Zielinski in better condition he would have filled that void more easily. They are different paths that both lead to the goal if done correctly “.

On training choices: “They don’t have to worry about the minutes not played, but what they did in the minutes played to make the team win. My face? Their counts when they are chosen, everyone here plays, they have a 100% chance with substitutions. The 5 changes are important, they have more chances of being seen. Nothing is missing, we have a strong team, but we need to win. “

As Juan Jesus stands, there is a possibility that he will play 2 in a row. “He is a muscular, physical player, very resistant in this respect. I expect that he can fix this momentary difficulty, then in the economy of the game there is the possibility of taking a few minutes away from him, it depends on how he feels and on the match that It comes out. Because the real game gives different sensations than the evaluations. But the boy from the physical point of view is really a beast, it becomes difficult to find a fault in him“.

Find Ounas again: do you give your best as a winger or as an attacking midfielder?

“He is an offensive player. He has so much flair and quality that he can put them wherever he wants. Ask him about chases, like Politano and Lozano do, for example, who double up on full-back … He does the same, but he has more quality in front. You hurt yourself by not giving it the chance in an offensive way in the last twenty meters. For the role, however, he is there, he knows how to jump the man in the strait, he knows how to post, he has a heavy grinder with which he always does something important“.

There will be 542 Neapolitan fans in Poland.

“We feel the difference. If you can get them all closer, it’s like having an extra player in the squad. For what is their passion they are at full points, more than us because they would have won even the one we drew for what is their transport towards us.“.

How much do you care about the Europa League?

“Why should we care little? This story I find it hard to understand. I send signals to the players who have played less due to injury, like Demme or others, saying that it doesn’t matter to play it? It would be wrong to fail professionally. They must be able to express their talent, their quality in a real context. He is not made to pretend matches to the professionals we have“.

Is there a chance to see Meret on the pitch?

“Meret plays. And he plays because he is a strong goalkeeper like Ospina, not because it is a less important game. Let’s give him a chance too because he is training very well. For me he is another goalkeeper. We can’t let two play, otherwise I would have done it sometimes“.

19.02 Last question in Polish for ZIelinski: Do you follow Legia Warsaw?

“Yes, I follow the games of Legia Warsaw and surely he would be able to stay in Serie A. He certainly wouldn’t drop“.

