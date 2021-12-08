LIVE READINGS – Spalletti: “There will be 14, now the shirt weighs more! On Osimhen and the injured …”, Rrahmani: “With Spalletti more space, now you can see the real players!”

The Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is expected at the press conference at 2.30 pm in Castel Volturno. The defender will also speak at his side Amir Rrrahmani. You can follow, as usual, the direct text on Tuttonapoli.net

14.34 – The press conference begins with Rrahmani

Has a bit of balance been lacking in the last period? “There was a balance even when we didn’t win, the important thing is to stay focused and give it your all. “

Tomorrow race from inside or outside, what clicks in the head? “They are special matches, only 90 minutes are decided, we must enter the field ready and give everything as I said before”.

What has changed with Spalletti? “It has changed that I’m playing more (laughs, ed), in a strong team like Napoli there must always be two strong players per position, in defense in the center there are 4. The coach always asks for different things, also based on the opponent always needs concentration before every match “.

What do you expect from the match and the audience? “They are decisive 90 ‘, everyone dreams of these matches, here you can see real players who have character and know what they want”.

In the ADL era, Napoli has always passed the group, would not qualifying be a European failure? Would you feel responsible? “We always have responsibilities, not only tomorrow, even in the championship, we want to win and we will play to win, then sometimes on the pitch what we want doesn’t happen”.

You are a fixed point, but where do you think you need to improve? “You can always improve, even in the best teams, there are match moments in which you have to improve in many technical aspects”.

14.41 – It’s up to Luciano Spalletti

You have only one midfielder tomorrow with certain characteristics, Demme, will anything change? “No, the only problem I have to worry about is the moral values ​​of the players, the energy they have to express every time, not to accept the situations that sometimes determine the results, from what I see my players are healthy. It is clear that in a moment in which some result creaks, the uniform becomes a little heavier and there is a need to exhibit a superior mental strength and there is a need to keep one’s head clear “.

Adda passes to nuttata. It passed through Osimhen who is back to racing, how is the recovery table? “It will depend on the stresses he will have day after day. We will see in the gym how he will react and based on what we will understand, we are very confident knowing the boy because he is one who gives willingness to shorten a few days, everything possible will be done”.

Despite such beauty, do you find yourself at a crossroads? Is it a fragility? “We need motivation, a sense of belonging, for us they have all started from inside or outside, if we are at this point here we have not considered decisive those at the beginning probably, we have committed some lightness, the management is always the same and they are all races from inside or out, then this really is but a match like the one made with Atalanta I have to show them the right way to make sure that the result does not weigh too much compared to the result for the test they have expressed. I find there a leap forward and not a slag for the next match, the team played correctly and it is the Atalanta data that give you the document. If you have been at their level, you can aspire to win the next one too. if Leicester is at that level there, then there are the episodes and if you arrive with the right mind it is easier to exploit some of them, they are the ones who make the game go round because we did it evenly. “

The fans are wondering whether it is better to leave it alone or not, there is also a low presale, but to be clear: will you rest those who have played the most? “We are 14 tomorrow (laughs, ed). If you make a comparison with the other stadiums too, if you play on Thursdays at 6.30pm there is a lot of screeching from all sides. Then when does he say rest, who are you referring to? In your opinion, whoever has played less and more, mention them to me. Did someone like Elmas play a little or a lot? Instead, he played the most. Age? And we can’t even go home to see how many kisses they’ve given. Mario Rui? He played less without the 6-7 of the national teams, then others played less but Elmas played 6-7 of the national team, some had 3 of the national teams and we 2 of Italy. The problem is general, they are everyone’s difficulties and you have to get used to it, the difficulty is behind the door. Then many say ‘he is back’, but after 10 days of detention, and Covid is not a normal thing like the flu and it attacks your respiratory tract. When you enter, you have equal responsibility and muscularly risk more because you are fresh and always go to the maximum in that half hour, you have to be careful in saying let’s rest this or that. Mertens and Zielinski? Tomorrow or sooner or later everyone will play and make their effort. “

Insigne and Fabian are back with Empoli, how are Politano and Demme after Covid? “Yes, they are better, they have done some more training, the level has risen. Insigne and Fabian try to recover them for Sunday, but it won’t be easy. “

On the movements with and without the ball: “When others have the ball, you have to adapt a little, if they are 3 in front it is better to stay at 4, if you are at 5 you allow a player in the middle of the field. When you are in possession you can do a little “whatever you like, both with the midfielder entering between the two center-backs, with the midfielder between a central and a full-back like Atalanta does. When you have the ball, give the setting, Leicester also lets a midfielder out of line for construction, these are normal things. “

Manolas is fully recovered, what contribution do you expect from him? “He will come on the bench, he can enter, not do the 90 minutes after the problem he had, and we will have to see if his problem flares up again, then with the training he can develop the 90 minutes to the levels that it takes”.

How did you see Malcuit in the two phases? “In the possession phase, he has this cue, he has strength, he has a blaze in the race, when he has to choose things there it is a bit more difficult, but he is a player who creates problems with his reactivity, he did well on both sides “.

Rrahmani said real players are seen in these games. “Yes, it’s one of those games that x-ray the soul you have, it’s an inside or outside and you are forced not to postpone today’s result that remains to the next. Your character must be at that level there, if not let’s resist then you are not very strong, you always have to see what kind of performance will be made. Each game has a piece of your history at stake, then you must not give anything to anyone (on the question to Rrahmani on responsibility towards society, ed), there are no debts towards anyone, but towards the fans you need a morality and it will remain in your curriculum that you came out in that year in the groups “.

Can Ambrosino, Cioffi and Costanzo make a contribution? “There is a list for the Europa League, we have daily contact with the Primavera coach, we bring them to training every day also because they are doing very well and we congratulate them, there is a deputy of mine who follows live, there are also other good ones and we will keep them in consideration “.

Napoli are among the most correct teams, against Atalanta, however, his team went more to talk to the referee. Are you working on it? “We consider everything that can help us, everyone who works here analyzes things well first on ourselves, there is a sense of humility, consideration of your test, and then the team talk is put together. We also have meetings daily with such short days between one match and another, I see an attitude on and off the correct pitch, sometimes it is tiring to always keep it correct, but if you want to write a good story there is a lot of effort behind it and we are doing it “.

Did you ask Lozano and Mertens to bite the bullet and play it all? “They are all ready, especially tomorrow, to give their best, I have often praised the group and what they want, then there are the opponents and the episodes, but they are all available to overtime to become super”.

Can Ghoulam finally make a contribution? “Yes, almost ready not because he is missing something, but to play because he has already expressed his value to be taken into consideration and is a champion”.

15.20 – The press conference ends