LIVE READINGS – Spalletti: “Venice soon, in these matches there is a gap with Inter! Market? I was afraid of departures. On Tuanzebe, Lozano and Ounas …”

Once the market is over, how are we doing with the thousandth odds? Is there anyone who is applying to administer that condominium? “Inter have been good at having more stakes than the others, then there are those who seem to have less, but more or less they are in equal parts, but Inter have taken home the possibility of being more comfortable”





There is the derby, a mini-cycle of truth begins for you? Venice, the two Milanese, Lazio, Barcelona, ​​do you decide the season? “Yes, there are moments that happen, like that of the perfect storm, that seem more difficult, but any scenario must not change anything for us, any ranking situation, Napoli must play Napoli, which is built to win every match , it would be essential to have a number of players to have all these games so close together but now this is normal and we must stop emphasizing that we play a lot because it is no longer an exception. trying to win them all “.





How did you find the team? What did he ask for and what mentality will it serve? “I’ve always seen the team in good condition, then it’s clear that if you always play with the same people, someone can struggle a bit, but they’ve always trained well, as a team, it doesn’t matter what we’ve been through, but what we want to do now counts, what level we want to show and the ambition to overcome every obstacle we face, the conviction, because problems happen to everyone, more or less. Then the market ended, I couldn’t wait that it ended, to embrace mine, there was more doubt of some start than of some arrival (laughs, ed), it seems to me that I have what it takes to play this difficult race. best “.





What pitfalls in Venice? “It is not a passing game, he is an opponent with strong players, a coach who knows how to do his job, then there is the particularity in arriving in that place there, it can create some disturbance from the attention that one must have but the ours know that the game is real, we mustn’t think it is a step towards Inter. This is the tough game, you have to put your hand to your willingness to catch the little things to become complete. ”





Did you really expect some sale? “No, in reality I didn’t expect anything, there was a plan with the club to stay with whoever is there, remaining consistent with the thoughts of our players who considered them as strong at the beginning as now. In that perfect storm we remained of the same idea, the danger was not real because our availability was needed “.





Stop with few departures, some only for internships, did you set up an effective job? Will we see something different? “We have always had some difficulties, but also the good fortune to always set up about fifteen players called up, but there have been difficulties, even now even if we are happy and positive, someone says that we have everyone available but in reality there are they are missing different but there is a sufficient number to get there in an optimal way to show our football. We must be careful to keep our level, putting what we do not have as characteristics and that we have to look for, if we are not arm in arm with Inter it is the fault of some match that mentally could have been more affordable and therefore that is where we have to make that jump in character and mentality. Against Venezia it is a very difficult match “.





On the Nainggolan interview: “He always tells the truth, he’s someone who lives without a cover, I apologize for the night before Bergamo he told, I really thought they had played cards, instead they played Fifa (laughs, ed), I’m sorry” .





How is Osimhen? Osimhen is a warrior, he has put together the pieces of his face and has returned to fight with us as he always has, we must demonstrate that we are at his height of readiness to fight and to fight against anyone who wears the opponent’s shirt in front of him. . With someone like him you always fall on your feet.





Nervousness with Salernitana? He was expecting a pass from Politano who instead shot, but he ends up there, then he goes inside and immediately settles down. They solved it. We hope it will come back to other situations. Choice for tomorrow? Osimhen and Mertens can play very well together, it doesn’t change much, it depends on the coach. With the five substitutions you make arguments that go into the game. We have Lozano and Ounas at home and therefore having someone change your game can become possible reasoning.





Tuanzebe excluded from the Uefa List? “I explain it badly, but then you have to explain to me the exclusion of another to insert him. The moment you never want to be a coach is when you call a player in the office to tell him why he doesn’t play the tournament. I said Inter at 3-4 because there was a reduced Uefa list, there was a massacre, you really create an excluded group but they are calculations. In this case Manolas leaves and Ghoulam enters who was injured, they are evaluations, the left-back is missing , there are 3 power plants with the return of Koulibaly. In front of the little Italian, in training he is very strong and he also helps us with the contrasts, we thank him “.





The defense did well even without Koulibaly. “Yes, I expected it, even when I played Manolas there was Rrahmani always on the piece showing me that he did his job, he had to have more attention in the low construction to have quality in the output, now he is perfect, he finds you those in trocar very often and then he took on a personality of a defense leader, shouts at everyone and compliments on his level, like Juan Jesus without making speeches of revenge, he worked and showed that he can have a future in any team that deserves for the ‘man”.





A message for Koulibaly that the final is being played? “We are waiting for him with open arms, then on the pitch he knows how to do it for him and for his teammates, he always gives us the availability for everything. They are strong, they deserve to win the tournament. I would have liked to have seen them against him and Anguissa, in any case they have to play another game, but they played a great tournament “.





How much do you feel about the Napoli project with players and the square? Do you think with the group for a broader discussion of expiring contracts? “It is a speech that goes too far, there is a game, we have to finish against very strong opponents, we have duties, we must do well now, the future is also played in the present, in the continuous present, that speech will be made later having won as many games “.





How are Lozano and Ounas? “We have to do the checks before talking about timing, Ounas is training and from next week he can rejoin the group and train with us”.





