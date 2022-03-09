Live: Real Madrid announces its 11 starters to seek a comeback against PSG

The Real Madrid aspires to one of his magical nights at the Santiago Bernabéu against Paris Saint Germain this Wednesday in the round of 16 Champions League to overcome the 1-0 against harvested in the first leg.

a bit of Kylian Mbappe, who the Madrid fans would like to see in white next season, put the French team ahead three weeks ago at the Parc des Princes.

The real Madrid will try to reissue his 2018 victory when he dismounted the French team in the round of 16 to finally end up taking the trophy, although on that occasion he did not have to come back from an adverse result.

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Kroos, Valverde, Modric; Asensio, Vinicius and Benzema, That is the 11 starter for the meringues for the second leg against PSG.

The white team arrives at the match animated after their convincing league victory over Real Sociedad 4-1 on Saturday, which has allowed them to further consolidate their leadership of the Spanish championship, after a good match that has triggered the merengues’ expectations.

The duel between Real Madrid vs PSG will start at 2:00 pm, Honduras time. You can see it by the signal of ESPN and Star Plus.

Ancelotti will have to remake his gala team due to the confirmed absences of two of his essential pieces in the defensive aspect, the suspended Ferland Mendy and Casemiro.