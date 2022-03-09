Live: Real Madrid announces its 11 starters to seek a comeback against PSG

Madrid Spain.
The Real Madrid aspires to one of his magical nights at the Santiago Bernabéu against Paris Saint Germain this Wednesday in the round of 16 Champions League to overcome the 1-0 against harvested in the first leg.
a bit of Kylian Mbappe, who the Madrid fans would like to see in white next season, put the French team ahead three weeks ago at the Parc des Princes.
The real Madrid will try to reissue his 2018 victory when he dismounted the French team in the round of 16 to finally end up taking the trophy, although on that occasion he did not have to come back from an adverse result.
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Kroos, Valverde, Modric; Asensio, Vinicius and Benzema, That is the 11 starter for the meringues for the second leg against PSG.
The white team arrives at the match animated after their convincing league victory over Real Sociedad 4-1 on Saturday, which has allowed them to further consolidate their leadership of the Spanish championship, after a good match that has triggered the merengues’ expectations.
The duel between Real Madrid vs PSG will start at 2:00 pm, Honduras time. You can see it by the signal of ESPN and Star Plus.
Ancelotti will have to remake his gala team due to the confirmed absences of two of his essential pieces in the defensive aspect, the suspended Ferland Mendy and Casemiro.
Mbappe
Although the alarms went off, the PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, assured this Tuesday that Mbappé “is fine”.
“At first I was sore, but then calmly, a couple of hours passed and I could walk calmly,” he added, before training at the Bernabéu, where the French winger was seen training without problems.
Mbappé will be one of the centers of attention in a crucial game for PSG, which remains obsessed with winning its first Champions League.
Getting eliminated from the Santiago Bernabéu would be a blow for the French team, which this season joined the Argentine star Leo Messi, its stars Neymar and Mbappé
An attacking trio made to reach the coveted ‘Orejona’, which is PSG’s great objective, especially this season after its elimination in the French Cup this season and having its tenth league title practically tied.
Pochettino will be able to count on his main figures to try to prevent Real Madrid from experiencing its magical night this Wednesday.