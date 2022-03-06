Live: Real Sociedad and Motagua meet in Tocoa

after the triumph Real Spain 1-0 against Vidathis Sunday continues the activity of day 9 of the Closing Tournament 2022 of the Honduran National League.

The closing of the first round of Clausura 2022 today brings us four vibrant games in which the top and the bottom are at stake for permanence.

At the Francisco Martínez de Tocoa stadium, Real Sociedad is drawing 0-0 in the first half against Fútbol Club Motagua who now has former player César “Nene” Obando as a coach.

Those from Bajo Aguán must win to get away from relegation since they have 24 points in the accumulated table and the bottom team is Platense with 12 units.

The blues, for their part, are looking for victory, they are third in the standings with 15 pts and if they win, they will get fully into the fight for first place.

The big surprise in Motagua’s starting 11 is that “Nene” Obando gives his son Yostin the opportunity.

Starting Lineups:

Royal Society: José Mario Pineda, Deyron Martínez, John Paul Suazo, Cristpoher Urmeneta, Jamal Charles, Rony Martínez, Klifox Bernárndez, Sonny Fernández, Maynor Antúnez.

Motagua: Jonathan Rougier, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Cristopher Meléndez, Wesly Decas; Juan Ángel Delgado, Jonathan Nuñez, Yostin Obando, Iván López, Ángel Tejeda and Roberto Moreira.

Matches this Sunday:

Real Sociedad – Motagua (3:00 p.m., transmits Channel 11)

Olimpia – Victoria (4:00 pm, transmits Tigo Sports)

Platense – Honduras Progreso (5:00 pm, transmits Tigo Sports)

Marathón- UPN (5:06 pm, transmits Channel 11).