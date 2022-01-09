LIVE REPLAYS – Napoli-Sampdoria 1-0 (43 ‘Petagna): a very precious victory in full emergency

Napoli beats Sampdoria by measure and gives continuity to the draw against Juventus. In a situation of full emergency, aggravated by Insigne’s injury in the first half, the Azzurri just need a scissor goal from Petagna to win the three points.

18.24 – THE MATCH ENDS

92 & # 39; – Quite evident withholding of Murru against Matteo Politano, yellow card for the Sampdoria full-back.

90 ‘- Three minutes of recovery granted.

89 ‘- Last change for Sampdoria: Ferrari exits and Yepes Laut enters.

84 ‘- MERTENS! Conclusion from the limit by the Belgian who tries with the left-handed. One puff flask to the side.

81 ‘- Double substitution for Napoli: debut for Tuanzebe who takes the place of Ghoulam. Demme also comes out, replaced by Fabian Ruiz.

80 & # 39; – Petagna tries a round conclusion, Falcone flies and deflects for a corner.

77 ‘- Attempt from the edge of the penalty area by Thorsby who tries with the right but finds the wall of Juan Jesus

75 ‘- Another substitution at Sampdoria: Augello comes out and Murru enters.

72 ‘- Change for Sampdoria, outside Ciervo and in the Caputo field.

68 & # 39; – Ghoulam’s cross from the left-handed lane but he is removed with his fists by Falcone, he does not find a way to score the home team. Sampdoria defends itself.

66 & # 39; – Napoli pushes on the accelerator but cannot find the goal of doubling, D’Aversa’s team defends itself and in this second half is trying some offensive sortie.

64 & # 39; – Elmas returns and kicks, walls the defense of Sampdoria.

61 & # 39; – Shot suffered by Demme in the duel against Askildsen, but nothing serious for the Napoli midfielder.

58 & # 39; – Foul in attack by Petagna who trims a swipe to Chabot. Punishment for Sampdoria.

55 ‘- MERTENS! Elmas with the outside of the right sees the insertion of the Belgian who arrives in a split and puts a breath to the side.

51 ‘- Di Lorenzo receives a good ball inside the penalty area and tries the conclusion with the right but the ball rears up and ends high above the crossbar.

49 & # 39; – Even in the second half the tactical script does not change. Napoli makes the game and manages the ball possession, Sampdoria hides behind.

46 ‘- Double change at half-time for Sampdoria: the new signing Rincon enters and Ekdal exits. Audero also out due to injury and in Falcone.

17.36 – The second half begins

The first fraction ends 1-0. Napoli ahead at the end of the first half thanks to Petagna’s beautiful scissor goal. Sampdoria practically never reached the offensive area. Teams in the locker room.

17.20 – The first half ends

46 ‘- Chabot lands Mertens and gets a yellow card.

45 ‘- 3 minutes of recovery granted

43 ‘- GOOOOOOL OF NAPOLIII! Confused action in the Sampdroia area. Mertens falls in the area, Ferrari with a free head badly with a head favoring Petagna who coordinates very well in scissoring and with the left-handed on the fly beats Audero.

40 ‘- POLITANO! Great conclusion from the distance of the former Inter who touches the post to the left of Audero who had stretched out.

38 ‘- Check of the Var that after a long review cancels the goal against Napoli for an irregular position of Juan Jesus.

36 ‘- GOAL CANCELED AT NAPOLIIII! Politano points Augello along the right lane, focuses and bowl in the middle for the Brazilian who jumps higher than anyone and beats Audero with his head.

33 ‘- Punishment beaten by Ghoulam, Audero lifts the ball over the crossbar. Corner for Napoli.

29 & # 39; – Insigne can’t go on, Politano enters in his place.

27 ‘- RRAHMANI! The Kosovar defender has space and advances to the edge of the penalty area, also finding the right. Rejects Audero who deflects the ball for a corner.

25 ‘- Problem for Insigne, he touches the adductor and stops with the ball between his feet. Politano warms up.

22 ‘- Insigne sees a corridor for Ghoulam who had started behind everyone, a ball slightly too long for the Algerian and a ball that is taken over by Audero with a courageous exit.

19 ‘- Demme’s pocket on the far post for Insigne. The blue captain bowl in the center for Petagna who commits a foul on Audero. Do it in attack and punishment for Sampdoria.

16 ‘- Both Mertens and Petagna fall inside the Sampdoria penalty area, protests by Napoli players who wanted the penalty kick. The referee makes play.

14 ‘- Gabbiadini tries with a long-distance conclusion. Very high ball over the crossbar.

13 ‘- Good initiative from Ciervo who reaches the bottom and puts the ball in the middle without being able to find Quagliarella.

10 ‘- The script of the race is clear from these first minutes. Napoli plays the game and crushes Sampdoria in their own half, the guests defend and try some restarts.

5 ‘- Aggressive and vibrant start of the Azzurri who force Sampdoria to defend themselves to close the passing lines.

2 ‘- Promising start of Napoli with Mertens who has earned a corner kick. No danger, however, for the door of Audero.

16.31 – PARTIES! The match begins

16.25 – Teams in the field

16.25 – Daniele Faggiano, sporting director of Sampdoria, also talked about the transfer market to Dazn’s microphones before the match against Napoli. “Rincon is a player we all know, we know what he can give us. We have to look inside and see what we can give, the team is already good. The defections between the African Cup, suspensions and Covid have them all, he is not doing very well. but we must try to achieve positive results for us and for the fans. “

Is Grifo a viable operation?

“There are many names, we have some difficulties on the outsiders because in any module we do not have outsiders. We have to work on that role, it is a name that you may like but it is not easy to get there”.

16.23 – Radu Dragusin, defender of Sampdoria, spoke thus to the microphones of DAZN before the match against Napoli about the unprecedented line-up in defense. “We have already tried it, we discover ourselves in training in order to analyze our strengths and weaknesses”.

16.18 – In the pre-match of Napoli-Sampdoria, the blue defender Amir Rrahmani spoke to Dazn’s microphones, starting with the new teammate Tuanzebe: “He only trained with us yesterday. He comes from Manchester United, he is a strong one, we need him too as we need everyone.

Insigne will go away, have you talked to him? “We haven’t talked so much about these things. For us he is an important player, he is the captain of the team. I wish him good luck, but we still need him.”

15.20 – Two changes compared to the away match in Turin against Juventus, with Elmas taking the place of Zielinski, who was positive yesterday at Coronarivus, and Petagna starting from the first minute. On the bench, in addition to the boys of the spring, there are: the new signing Tuanzebe, Zanoli, Politano and the returning Fabian Ruiz.

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrhamani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme Lobotka; Elmas, Mertens, Insigne; Petagna. Coach: Spalletti

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Dragusin Ferrari Chabot Augello; Ciervo Ekdal Askildsen, Thorsby; Quagliarella Gabbiadini. Coach: D’Aversa

15.00 – Luciano Spalletti returns negative to Covid and will sit on the bench again for today’s challenge at Maradona.

Friends of Tuttonapoli, good evening and welcome to the direct text of Napoli-Sampdoria.