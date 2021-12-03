LIVE REPLAYS – Spalletti: “Injuries? It’s a storm, but we are 16 united and fearless! Long squad, but more. Atalanta? Driving with dribbling or taking you around!”

After the draw on the Sassuolo field, Napoli returns to Maradona to receive Atalanta. Today at 2.30 pm, as usual, the technician Luciano Spalletti will present the race at a press conference from Castel Volturno. You can obviously follow the direct text on Tuttonapoli.net

14.33 – The press conference begins

He always talked about the long squad, but now there are many injuries. How you do it?

“We do well, in the sense that we choose with those who remain. It is essential to stay united and protect the team that in the difficulties has already shown how much it cares for this shirt and you see it every day in training. Every now and then, jokingly, I say look that I make you play ‘to those who remain, now the opportunity arises and there is no better situation to see if you let yourself be scared or if you want to go and find new energy and resources. fixed nail, that we are the means to reach our happiness, we! Ours and of all those who are close to us, we are the only means! “

Atalanta in the last 8 scored more points than everyone else, without 5 starters how can you do it? Would it be a Scudetto shot?

“We go from one excess to another, it means that it is almost impossible and then you approach the Scudetto, you can play your game, but we started with very clear objectives and then along the way we will see what kind of journey we will take forward. . Atalanta is a very uncomfortable client, they are built well, when it comes to the strong squad, I say it, then there are those who do not say it but they have it, indeed if you see well how double coverage of roles there is some are much stronger than us, then we abound in front, but for the sake of completeness we are fine, we do not like to say the opposite, but there are others more in place. Atalanta is complete, tough, we have characteristics that they can create problems for them, you have to see how to pilot the game, or you lead it or you become a passenger of the game and they take you around “.

Angry about injuries and disqualification for two rounds?

“My state of mind is always the same. For the disqualification it is clear that I struggle to bear it, I am canceled from my world, the one in which I live, I live to train and be with the team, then the reflection is that when I spend time in meetings what behavior should we have on the field, on the bench, even to those who are outside or to the staff, I ask them for a certain behavior, to the players not to fall into provocations, to accept referee errors, as I can do them on a change or tactically. I will pay the fine to the team for this, I ask them and this time I will have to pay it, you have to know how to hold back. I’m sorry, I like to live from inside the game. Then on the injured, it happens, every game with these close times is a journey into the unknown, you do not know what can happen. We also said that the 2-0 did not put you safe, 5 men change and it becomes another game. We are under storm, in addition to injuries we have also had the Co vid and we put people who had Covid 3 days before and it gets tough “.

More on absences: “We can send 16 of them onto the field, more than 16 are not played in one match. While we lack captain and commander, we have many other senior officers on the team. We have people like Mertens, Di Lorenzo, Ospina, Rrahmani who is now a leader, Zielinski who is more taciturn but tough and others too. We must be good at focusing the game on our characteristics and not clash with those of Atalanta. We have to play the ball, we don’t have to make it always become a duel. “

Atalanta press high, it will be necessary to turn the ball quickly as with Lazio. Did the draw with Sassuolo hurt a bit after 60 ‘on those tracks? “This is what we try to do, keep the ball and bring it to our platform. We will have to manage most of the game, if they manage it the others lead you to be scattered because they have amplitude in the management, right from the exit, they create a bypass for you. left and right and then many close it in the center, on high balls they are very good at closing in the area with their physicality and strength. If they manage a lot of ball, it will be inevitable to suffer their characteristics. We also tried in the last 30 ‘with Sassuolo , but we did not succeed for various reasons, but above all when we recovered the ball without creating an offensive and contenting ourselves “.

Do Demme and Politano have 90 minutes?

“We must evaluate, they will bring in the scientific possibilities we have, but it would mean giving other training indications, but Gasperini is already good at understanding them, let’s keep this to ourselves (laughs. Ed)”.

Will the stadium become fundamental?

“Of course, I have spoken to Aurelio at times, he is very willing for this to happen, it is clear that then at the stadium you have to behave well in living it, they are also working in society for this, the stadium is full, and everyone knows that the players have a big benefit, even those out on the edges who see them “.

About Juan Jesus and Mertens: “I have known Juan Jesus for a long time, it is significant how he is welcomed in the dressing room, he has already made himself known and appreciated as a person, everyone talks about him well, he has experience, strength, a strength to sell, he has knowledge, it is clear that being ready is what makes the difference for those who play less, but have all the characteristics to do their homework. Mertens? Tomorrow is the captain, he has to show us the way, ask me about Mertens, tell me who has known him for a long time , I appreciated it from the outside (laughs, ed) “

How long will the experience gained with Turin and Verona, which have similar characteristics, serve?

“Now there are many, this way to man, they come to beat you from anywhere. It is an important means of training, I am convinced that it can help the team, the individual comparison helps if you put it side by side. ‘smanacchio training is perfect, you raise the level of the individual challenges we are talking about, you learn to go faster on the man, then even if you play in the zone you go faster on the man in your zone. They have advantages on this but then it is the physical constitution that makes the difference, among them it is difficult to find one under 1.90 “.

How important will his nobody phase be?

“A drop-out is a phase of nobody, not of possession or non-possession. On a throw of 30 meters you do not know who will manage it, even from the throw-ins, one beats it and manages it the other team, there are duels, or 5 meters in the air you do not know who it will go to. The physically smaller one can still have strength or aggression, it is not the tonnage it takes, but the strength that counts “.

Gasperini best coach of the month, what do you like about his football?

“Everything, I saw him as a coach, I went to dinner together, I know him, he was one of the first on this path with a different approach and in recent years we have seen Atalanta where he has taken them”.

On the progress of the team: “It is a journey into the unknown, in these days I reminded the boys, I remembered what they have done so far and they must not let anyone overturn it, the scarers who cheer for others because a situation in favor is totally against you. , those are the fans of others. We need to know what we have done, good football and many results with a decent ranking, but someone would like to put us in a different position. “

Is the greatest work on the legs or the head as a mental coach?

“The players have many solutions, they are credited to me, but they are theirs. I have never liked having a psychologist close to us, even if he can touch those issues better than you because it is their job, but this is part of the profession of ‘ coach. You try to do both but with the right doses, without creating burdens in your head. “

Are Atalanta from the Scudetto? Who is the favorite for tomorrow?

“He can fight for the Scudetto, like those in the condominium, all initially. The favorite doesn’t interest me at all, I am interested in the team trying to win, what I expect”.

You have 16 players available, is the doubt between Elmas and Demme?

“I’m sorry, I can’t satisfy you, but I’ll give you the reserve question (laughs, ed)”

Against a physical team is a choice of quality or more substance preferable?

“It doesn’t change much with a man in the team, the central sector becomes fundamental, the dribble must make the difference. They too know how to do it, in positions that hurt you, but it’s clear that possession in the strait makes the difference.”

How is Ounas? Can it have minutes?

“He is ready, I was sorry not to have had him, I was even more sorry for Koulibaly’s injury because he could enter, it was the right solution because he is powerful, he has strength, it is not a question of size, it is not possible. fit on “.

Are Insigne and Rui’s cuts inside the field a weapon in duels?

“Yes, now everyone does it a bit, you also take the position of the median if the outside is lower, the overlap is also internal, not only external”.

15.12 – The press conference ends