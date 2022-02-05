Live Roma – Genoa: 0-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Olympic

City: Rome

Capacity: 72698 spectators13:09

At the Olympic Stadium everything is ready for Roma-Genoa, anticipation of the 24th matchday of Serie A.13:09

The Giallorossi, returning from two consecutive victories, are in 6th position with 38 points in the championship.13:11

The guests, who have collected just three points in the last five races, occupy the penultimate position with 13 points.13:12

ROME (3-4-1-2) OFFICIAL TRAINING: Rui Patricio – Smalling, Mancini, Ibanez – Karsdorp, Oliveira, Cristante, Maitland-Niles – Mkhitaryan – Zaniolo, Abraham. Available: Boer, Fuzato, Viña, Carles Perez, Shomurodov, Veretout, Kumbulla, Diawara, Bove, Zalewski, Afena-Gyan, El Shaarawy. Herdsman José Mourinho.14:33

GENOA (4-2-3-1) OFFICIAL TRAINING: Sirigu – Hefti, Bani, Vanheusden, Vasquez – Sturaro, Badelj – Ekuban, Portanova, Yeboah – Destro. Available: Semper, Masiello, Amiri, Piccoli, Melegoni, Gudmundsson, Calafiori, Frendrup, Maksimovic, Ostigard, Kallon, Galdames. Herds Alexander Blessin.14:32

Roma are unbeaten in 15 league games against Genoa (12V, 3N) and in the partial they scored 31 goals, an average of 2.1 per match.13:10

Genoa have won 32 Serie A matches against Roma, only against Lazio (37) have the rossoblù achieved more success in the competition.13:10

José Mourinho has to do without Lorenzo Pellegrini, while Veretout is still on the bench. Forward play Mkhitaryan, Zaniolo and Abraham. On the flanks the Portuguese coach relies on Karsdorp and Maitland-Niles.14:36

Rovella and Criscito are absent plus the disqualified Cambiaso. Blessin relies in attack on Ekuban, Portanova and Yeboah behind Destro. 14:35

Rosario Abisso directs the meeting assisted by assistants Filippo Valeriani and Pasquale Capaldo. The fourth official is Gianpiero Miele. The Var couple is formed by Luigi Nasca and Stefano Alassio.13:17

1 ‘ LET’S GO! The first half of Rome-Genoa begins, with the first ball managed by the host team15:03

2′ Aggressive departure for Genoa, which does not allow Mourinho’s team to dribble.15:05

3 ‘ Corner kick dangerous for Genoa, the Giallorossi defense sweeps the ball.15:06

5 ‘ It is still Blessin’s team that creates the game, Rome a bit stuck at the start of the match.15:08

7 ‘ First attacking action for the Capitoline team, but no clear opportunity.15:10

8 ‘ Mkhitaryan claims a foul in the penalty area, for the referee there is nothing.15:12

10 ‘ Ekuban gets free for the shot, easily parried Rui Patricio.15:13

12 ‘ Smalling gets himself a good free-kick and lets his people breathe, a bit in business so far.15:15

12 ‘ Abraham tries and enters the area ball and chain, but loses the duel with Hefti.15:16

13 ‘ GENOA OPPORTUNITY! Ekuban hits his head and forces Rui Patricio to make a great save!15:17

15 ‘ Zaniolo tries the percussion and ends up on the ground, there is no foul for Abisso.15:18

16 ‘ Genoa continues to manage the ball with great personality.15:19

18 ‘ Ekuban still goes to the shot, but he had committed a foul before: it will be a free kick for Roma.15:20

19 ‘ Clash between Badelj and Sergio Oliveira: it is the Portuguese who earns the punishment.15:22

20 ‘ Ekuban remains on the ground for a blow immediately: it seems to be nothing serious15:24

21 ‘ Yeboah puts in a very poisonous balloon, Smalling is careful and sweeps away.15:24

22 ‘ Zaniolo tries from distance, ball directly into the curve.15:25

23 ‘ Abisso accidentally hits the ball and interrupts Roma’s attacking action: ball returned to the Giallorossi.15:26

25 ‘ WARNED Vanheusden, who interrupts a promising percussion by Abraham.15:28

26 ‘ Smalling tries from the edge of the area: it will be a corner kick for Roma.15:29

28 ‘ Hefti throws Portanova towards the opponent area, but Mancini is careful and not surprised.15:31

29 ‘ Sergio Oliveira tries to put order in a somewhat confused phase of the race.15:32

30 ‘ High pressure from Rome now, with Abraham trying to be dangerous without success.15:33

31 ‘ Sergio Oliveira bowl in the middle towards Zaniolo: difficult idea to execute, no problem for Sirigu.15:34

32 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! Mkhitaryan tries twice and the Genoa defense is saved in some way. Rome now very dangerous!15:35

33 ‘ The intensity of Sergio Oliveira’s plays increases, obtaining a very interesting free kick.15:36

34 ‘ Sergio Oliveira chooses to go shooting, but Sirigu is not surprised.15:37

35 ‘ Still dangerous hosts with Maitland-Niles, whose shot is blocked.15:39

35 ‘ AMONITO Mancini, author of a bad foul on the edge of the area.15:39

37 ‘ GENOA OPPORTUNITY! Incredible pinball machine in the area defended by Rui Patricio, the last to touch is Yeboah who nearly finds the mirror.15:40

39 ‘ Fantastic moment of the game: this time it is Sirigu who makes a great intervention, but there was an offside of Maitland-Niles.15:42

40 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! Sergio Oliveira is face to face with Sirigu, but his shot ends on the outside of the net.15:43

42 ‘ Scrum in the Genoa area, with the ball ending at the bottom: a potential opportunity for the capitolini fades.15:44

43 ‘ Mancini anticipates Yeboah: great intervention by the blue defender.15:46

44 ‘ Roma starts on the counterattack, Karsdorp tries the cross: rejected.15:47

45 ‘ Physical problem for Bani: the defender sits on the ground and receives healing.15:47

45 ‘ There will be two minutes of recovery.15:49

45 ‘+ 1’ GENOA REPLACEMENT: Bani exits, Ostigard in his place.15:49

FIRST HALF END: Roma-Genoa 0-0. Lots of emotions, but no goals at the Olimpico in the first half.15:51

Very funny first half in Rome, despite the 0-0 run. Genoa started very well, putting the hosts in the corner for the first twenty minutes. Mourinho’s men then tried to be more aggressive, but without being able to unhinge the defensive wall of the Genoa players, so far fielded very well.15:53

The draw is a result that Roma cannot be satisfied with, if they want to hope to get back into the fight for a place in the Champions League: in the second half the Giallorossi will have to be more precise in the last step, if they want to insinuate doubts in the visiting team. Genoa, for its part, must not lose the shine seen in the first fraction, trying to take advantage of the spaces that will be created.15:59

46 ‘ THE RECOVERY BEGINS: it restarts from 0-0 gained in the first half.16:08

47 ‘ Foul on Ekuban: free kick for Genoa, which tries to raise the center of gravity.16:10

47 ‘ Zaniolo protests with Abisso, but the referee does not extract the card in Ostigard.16:10

49 ‘ Game very fragmented in this first part of the second half, many whistles from the referee.16:11

50 ‘ As already happened in the first half, it is Genoa that get out of the blocks better: Yeboah tries the percussion, stopped by Ibanez.16:14

51 ‘ Yeboah puts the cross, Karsdorp is careful and sweeps away.16:14

52 ‘ Portanova starts the shot: an unrealistic attempt.16:15

53 ‘ Sergio Oliveira demands a touch of hand in the area, for Abisso we can proceed.16:16

54 ‘ Badelj earns an interesting free kick: Genoa are still dangerous.16:17

55 ‘ Beautiful bucked by Karsdorp, then Mkhitaryan gets a shot from the flag.16:18

56 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! Smalling’s header ends a hair over the bar!16:19

57 ‘ GENOA REPLACEMENT: Yeboah comes out, in sumo place Amiri16:20

57 ‘ GENOA REPLACEMENT: Destro exits, Piccoli enters16:20

57 ‘ REPLACEMENT ROME: called out of Maitland-Niles, enters Felix Afena-Gyan16:21

57 ‘ ROME REPLACEMENT: Sérgio Oliveira exits, inside El Shaarawy16:22

59 ‘ Cristante tries from thirty meters, blocks Sirigu on the ground.16:22

60 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! El Shaarawy puts the ball in the center and Zaniolo misses a real penalty in motion.16:23

61 ‘ Great cross from before Karsdorp, no one picks up the invitation in the area.16:24

62 ‘ Genoa returns to be seen, but Sturaro gives the ball to the opponents.16:25

63 ‘ Felix steps in and kicks, with the ball ending up to the side not by much.16:25

64 ‘ Mourinho’s changes have given the Giallorossi a shock: this time it is Mkhitaryan who tries the blow, but without finding the mirror.16:27

65 ‘ Genoa is back: Amiri drunk the defense of the Capitoline, but is stopped right at the moment of the shot.16:28

66 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! Ostigard’s resounding rescue, deflecting a really well aimed Abraham shot!16:30

68 ‘ Karsdorp fits in with the right timing, finds the gap but this time he slips while kicking.16:31

69 ‘ EXPELLED Ostigård, who stops Felix as the last man: Genoa remains in ten!16:32

71 ‘ El Shaarawy tries on this free-kick, but the ball ends up high and does not create dangers.16:34

71 ‘ REPLACEMENT ROME: Karsdorp exits and Veretout enters.16:35

71 ‘ GENOA REPLACEMENT: in place of Ekuban makes the Melegoni sumo entrance16:35

71 ‘ GENOA REPLACEMENT: outside Portanova, inside Maksimović16:36

73 ‘ Mancini illegally stopped at the edge of the area: very dangerous free kick in favor of the hosts.16:36

74 ‘ Smalling hits his head, but the ball is rejected.16:37

75 ‘ Genoa tries to counterattack, but now it gets tough and Melegoni is unable to keep possession of the ball.16:38

77 ‘ Piccoli sends Amiri in depth: Mancini is careful, who stops the danger in the bud.16:40

78 ‘ Inaccurate ball possession by Roma: Mkhitaryan misses the pocket.16:41

79 ‘ WARNED Vásquez, who stops Zaniolo’s restart irregularly.16:42

80 ‘ Mkhitaryan misses a feasible cross for him, the Genoa wall does not show cracks for now.16:43

81 ‘ Piccoli stopped at the edge of the area, then Sturaro commits a foul: it will be a Giallorossi punishment.16:44

82 ‘ El Shaarawy hits Mkhitaryan’s cross with his head: ball on the bottom.16:45

83 ‘ Abraham’s intervention irregular: Abyss interrupts Roma’s attacking action.16:46

84 ‘ Abraham and Felix do not understand each other, Rome that continues to lack precision in the last passage.16:47

85 ‘ Amiri enters the area and earns a great corner kick.16:48

86 ‘ Interesting counterattack by the hosts, but El Shaarawy’s shot ended up very high.16:49

87 ‘ El Shaarawy again, who tries a pyrotechnic cross in a scissor kick, obtaining a precious corner.16:50

88 ‘ Corner kick badly taken, no problem for the rossoblù defense.16:51

89 ‘ Mancini puts in a very inviting ball, however no one picks up the ball.16:52

90 ‘ Curved shot by El Shaarawy, Rome that still does not create important opportunities.16:53