LIVE Roma-Lecce, official: Maitland-Niles on the left and Oliveira attacking midfielder – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

There Rome returns to the pitch and focuses on the quarter-final goal of Italian Cup. To snatch the pass and face Inter in the next round, the Giallorossi will have to beat the Lecce within friendly walls. The Salento are in a great moment of form and after having amazed against him Spice, they are ready to do the same at the Olimpico too.

ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Maitland-Niles; Cristante, Veretout; C. Perez, S. Oliveira, Felix; Abraham. All .: Mourinho. Available: Fuzato, Boer, Viña, Keramitsis, Bove, Zalewski, Mkhitaryan, Zaniolo.

LECCE (4-3-3) NOT OFFICIAL: Gabriel; Gendrey, Calabresi, Lucioni, Barreca; Majer, Hjulmand, Gargiulo; Strefezza, Coda, Di Mariano. All .: Barons. Available: Bleve, Vera, Olivieri, Helgason, Bjorkengren, Faragò, Gallo, Blin, Hasic, Samoja, Dermaku.

Referee: Volpi of Arezzo. Assistants: Saccenti and Scatragli. IV man: Cosso. Var: Dirty. Avar: Peretti.

PREMATCH – There Rome returns to the field after the success with the Cagliari. At the Olimpico the Lecce from Barons back from 10 points in the last five days of B series who propelled her to fourth place in the standings, with one game less and three points to recover from second Brescia. The Salento have earned the challenge of Rome thanks to the victory against Spice 2-0 thanks also to Arturo’s goal Calabresi, former Romanist. The boys of Mourinho for their part they arrive at this challenge aware of the fact that the Italian Cup can be an important goal for this season. The enthusiasm of the beginning of the year is waning, albeit very slowly, and an excellent path in the competition could lift the season and the morale of the fans.

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA –Mourinho loses again El Shaarawy. The Giallorossi number 92 has been training in the last few days with the team but has not yet disposed of muscle fatigue felt before the match against Juventus. The other heavy absence in the Giallorossi home has a name and a surname, that is Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Giallorossi captain is out due to an inflammation of the scar from the previous injury and will return after the international break.

WHERE TO SEE – The challenge between Rome And Lecce will be broadcast on Channel 5, or in streaming by connecting to the Mediaset Infinity site from a desktop PC or by downloading the relative application designed for smartphones or tablets. The Mediaset commentary of the match will be entrusted to Massimo Callegari, with Massimo Paganin at the technical commentary. Alternatively, it is possible to follow the match with the LIVE news of ForzaRoma.info and with Instagram and Facebook updates.

CURIOSITY AND BACKGROUND – The latest challenge between the Rome and the Salento people dates back to 23 February 2020, when the Giallorossi of Fonseca they brought home 3 points with a clear 4-0 thanks to goals from Under, Mkhitaryan, Dzeko and Kolarov. That was the last match played at the Olimpico by Roma before the national lockdown. The only precedent between Rome and Lecce in the Italian Cup dates back to the 1982-83 edition. The match ended with the result of 0-0, it was the first ever comparison in official matches between the Clubs.

January 20, 2022 (change January 20, 2022 | 19:56)

