Live Roma – Sampdoria: 0-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Olympic

City: Rome

Capacity: 72698 spectators17:21

Mourinho’s Rome, galvanized by the victory against Atalanta, hosts Sampdoria at the Olimpico to bring the Champions League closer: in front of the Dorians, who arrive at the challenge in a good moment of form.17:21

ROME formation: 3-5-2 for Mourinho, Rui Patricio – Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez – Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Vina – Zaniolo, Abraham.18:08

Available to ROME: Fuzato, Kumbulla, Tripi, Villar, Diawara, Bove, Darboe, Perez, Mayoral, Shomurodov, El Shaarawy, Felix.18:18

The formation of SAMPDORIA: 4-4-2 for the guests, Falcone – Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello – Candreva, Silva, Ekdal, Askildsen – Caputo, Gabbiadini.18:21

Available to SAMPDORIA: Audero, Ravaglia, Chabot, Depaoli, Dragusin, Ferrari, Murru, Thorsby, Yepes Laut, Torregrossa, Ciervo, Quagliarella.18:22

Mourinho who deploys his eleven, Zaniolo in support of Abraham, Cristante and Veretout in the median with Mkhitaryan as a midfielder.18:26

D’Aversa with his 4-4-2, the Caputo – Gabbiadini couple forward, Falcone news in goal. Candreva and Askildsen on the flanks.18:27

Sampdoria won 2-0 in their last Serie A match against Roma and could get two wins in a row against the Giallorossi in the top flight for the first time since 2015; The last occasion in which the Sampdoria succeeded without conceding any goals dates back to 1985.18:28

Referee Piero Giacomelli directs the match.18:28

1 ‘ START ROME – SAMPDORIA! First ball for the guests.18:33

2′ Caputo falls in the area, stopped action for the offside of the tip.18:34

3 ‘ Zaniolo tries to enter the ball and chain in the area, Yoshida closes it.18:35

4 ‘ ABRAHAM! Vertical by Mkhitaryan for the Englishman who, from a tight angle, leaves a diagonal that ends at the side.18:36

5 ‘ Sampdoria who continuously tries the verticalization behind the two thirds of defense, Candreva caught offside.18:37

7 ‘ VINA! Powerful left winger, high ball over the crossbar.18:40

8 ‘ Bereszynski in depth for Gabbiadini, a ball that ends in the arms of Rui Patricio.18:41

9 ‘ On the ground Abraham after a conflict with Colley, the Englishman asks for the intervention of his medical staff.18:42

11 ‘ Abraham, very sore, seems able to continue the game, however: game still stopped, Mourinho sends Shomurodov to warm up for safety.18:43

12 ‘ Vina hard on Candreva, sparks between the two because the South American winger accused the opponent of exaggerating.18:45

14 ‘ Colley still ahead of Abraham, a very physical challenge between the two players.18:46

15 ‘ Rome which is gaining meters, Sampdoria now more concentrated on the defensive phase.18:47

16 ‘ Colley on the ground, hit hard by Zaniolo: game with many interruptions.18:48

18 ‘ Karsdorp at the far post for Mkhitaryan, the flying side of the Armenian who, however, does not find the current Abraham.18:50

19 ‘ Cross by Zaniolo, Cristante anticipated at the near post: corner for Roma.18:51

21 ‘ Slow rhythms in this early game, a race that does not turn on.18:52

22 ‘ Large number of Abraham on the back line, a veronica to jump Yoshida and cross in the center: Colley away.18:55

23 ‘ Colley’s launch for Caputo, who wins the challenge with Smalling in speed but is anticipated by Rui Patricio.18:56

24 ‘ Cross from Vina, rejects Bereszynski who then overwhelms the opponent: punishment from the left for Roma.18:57

25 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! Veretout kicks hard at the near post, Ibanez extends but Abraham does not find the leap for the advantage!18:58

26 ‘ Conclusion from the distance of Silva, ball to the side with Rui Patricio in control.7:00 pm

27 ‘ CAGES! The striker tries to place the ball from a distance, a little high.7:00 pm

29 ‘ Sampdoria who is now trying to raise the pressure, Candreva and Askildsen more central with Gabbiadini as attacking midfielder.19:02

30 ‘ COUNTERPIECE ROME! Quick restart of the Giallorossi, Zaniolo at the time of the shot is blocked by Augello which facilitates the taking of Falcone.19:03

32 ‘ Mancini dropped ball and chain, then stopped by Colley: foul by the Giallorossi captain to prevent Augello from restarting.19:04

33 ‘ Problems for Bereszynski, game stopped.19:05

34 ‘ The game starts again: many interruptions in this first half.19:06

35 ‘ Free kick Sampdoria, scheme tried by the Sampdoria who do not find Candreva’s cross on the fly.19:07

36 ‘ CAGES AGAIN! Powerful left foot from distance, Rui Patricio saves a dive.19:08

37 ‘ ABRAHAM! Head of the striker on Veretout’s cross, high ball!19:10

37 ‘ SAMPDORIA substitution: Albin Ekdal exits, Alex Ferrari enters.19:10

38 ‘ Physical problems for Ekdal, who must say goodbye to the match: D’Aversa centers Askildsen in the median.19:11

40 ‘ Counterattack by Sampdoria, Bereszynski in the area tries a strong cross at the far post, on Caputo who had freed himself from the spot.19:13

41 ‘ Proposal Rome in this final, the Giallorossi who, however, clash against the orderly defense of Sampdoria.19:14

42 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! Conclusion from the distance of Mkhitaryan, ball blocked on the ground by Falcone.19:17

44 ‘ WARNED Bartosz Bereszyński. Tactical foul by the defender, which stops Zaniolo’s restart. 19:17

45 ‘ Three minutes of recovery.19:18

45 ‘+ 2’ Launch for Abraham, Colley first on the ball: the central Doriano very attentive in this first half.19:20

45 ‘+ 3’ THE FIRST HALF OF ROME – SAMPDORIA ENDS! 0-0 partial result, very blocked game.19:21

Roma and Sampdoria do not get hurt in this first half, a blocked game and few real goal opportunities: on the one hand Abraham and Zaniolo, on the other a Gabbiadini with a warm foot but not very precise.19:22