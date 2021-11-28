LIVE Roma-Torino 0-0: live news

Roma-Torino, live of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship match: official formations, pre-match, result and match report

Fresh from the home victory against Udinese at the Grande Torino, Juric’s team is looking for an external success that would give continuity and above all allow the grenade to beat a big one and relaunch. Rome-Turin is the match of 18 scheduled at the Olimpico: thirteen days already passed, 17 the points of the grenade, 22 those of the Giallorossi of Mourinho, fifth on the eve of this day of the championship. Follow Rome-Turin live on Toro.it.

Rome-Turin: the direct

10 ‘Now Praet tries from distance, Rui Patricio blocks on the ground

9 ′ Torino has been holding the ball for a few minutes, Roma defends itself with all the players and leaves no space

5 ′ On the other hand, a nice launch by Pellegrini, El Shaarawy does not get there by a whisker

5 ‘Corner of Brekalo that finds Praet, the Belgian’s shot is however blocked

4 & # 39; Turin is shown now forward and earns the first corner

3 ′ Pellegrini on a free-kick crossed in the area, after a series of touches Ibanez tries but kicks the ball very high

2 ′ Foul by Lukic on Ibanez, punishment in the offensive frontline for Roma.

1 ′ The game begins. First ball played by Torino

Rome-Turin 0-0: the match report

Referee: Chiffi of Padua (Assistants: Mastrodonato-Pagnotta. IV Man: Camplone. Var: Banti, AVar Tolfo)

Rome-Turin: the pre-match

5.50 pm The players of Rome and Turin have returned to the locker room: the speaker announces the formations, the kick-off in ten minutes

5.45 pm Last remnants of training, Belotti tries shots on goal before returning to the locker room, on the pitch also the players who will start from the bench. A large group of Torino fans in the guest sector.

17.25 The teams are on the pitch for the warm-up: Giallorossi under the South, on the opposite side instead Juric’s Bull. Good presence in the stands

16.55 The official formations of the two teams have been announced. Juric confirms the eleven seen against Udinese almost as a block, with the exception of Singo, starting in place of Aina. Mourinho deploys Smalling in defense and not Kumbulla with Abraham on the offensive terminal

4 pm There are two hours left before the kick-off for Rome-Turin. Still few fans around the Olympic stadium which will be the scene of the match between the Giallorossi and the grenades. The teams will arrive at the venue that will host the match at around 16.30: the usual reconnaissance before the warm-up that will precede the whistle of the match director. Waiting also for the formations: Juric has already dissolved the last reserves and communicated them to his players: the officers will be announced shortly.

Rome-Turin: official formations

Rome (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diawara, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Mkhitaryan; Zaniolo, Abraham. Available. Fuzato, Boer, Darboe, Vina, Calafiori, Kumbulla, Bove, Perez, Mayoral, Felix, Reynolds, Shomurodov. Trainer. Mourinho.

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Good morning; Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Belotti. Available. Berisha, Aina, Izzo, Zima, Baselli, Linetty, Kone, Rincon, Pjaca, Sanabria, Zaza. Trainer. Juric.

Rome-Turin: how to see it on TV and streaming

Rome-Turin live will be broadcast by Dazn, a streaming platform that has the rights of the Serie A championship in the three-year period 2021-2024.