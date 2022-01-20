(LIVE!) ROME-LECCE, the official formations: there is Maitland-Niles on the left. Oliveira on the trocar, Abraham in attack

AS ROMA NEWS – Starts there tonight Italian Cup from the Rome. At the Olimpico the Giallorossi face the Lecce of Baroni in the eighth final with a straight match that will decide which of the two teams will challenge Inter in the quarterfinals.

THE Salento, currently fifth in the cadet championship and with a game to recover, they start clearly underdogs, but for this reason they will play with their heads free against a team that will have everything to lose.

Mourinho he does not trust and for this reason he should not change the face of the team too much. We leave you at latest on formations of the two teams and then to match report.

ROME-LECCE, THE LATEST LIVE FROM THE OLYMPIC

20:10 – This the Lecce official formation: Bleve; Gendrey, Calabresi, Dermaku, Barreca; Blin, Listowski, Helgason, Gargiulo, Di Mariano, Olivieri.

20:00 – The Rome announces its own official deployment: Mourinho chooses Maitland-Niles on the left, while in midfield Veretout plays and Mkhitaryan stays out. Confirmed Felix, space a Perez, always up front Abraham.

19:30 – This the official formation of Roma chosen by Mourinho to face Lecce, just communicated by Sky Sport: Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Maitland-Niles; Cristante, Veretout; Carles Perez, Sergio Oliveira, Felix; Abraham.

19:00 – Two hours before the kick-off of the match. Disrupted time above the capital, it rained in fits and starts during the day. Playground however that should not be affected. We will shortly communicate the official formations of the two teams.

ROME-LECCE, THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

ROME (4-3-3): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Maitland-Niles; Sergio Oliveira, Cristante, Veretout; Carles Perez, Abraham, Felix. Annex.: Mourinho.

Available: Fuzato, Boer, Ndiaye, Vina, Keramitsis, Oliveras, Mkhitaryan, Zalewski, Bove, Zaniolo, Shomurodov, Voelkerling.

LECCE (4-3-3): Bleve; Gendrey, Calabresi, Dermaku, Barreca; Blin, Listowski, Helgason, Gargiulo, Di Mariano, Olivieri. Annex.: Barons.

Available: –

REFEREE: Volpi di Arezzo.

GUARDALINES: Saccenti and Scatragli.

IV MAN: Cosso.

VAR: Dirty.

AVAR: Peretti.

Giallorossi.net – A. Fiorini