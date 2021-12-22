(LIVE!) ROME-SAMPDORIA: 0-0 | Giallorossi.net, exclusive news, news and transfer market

AS ROMA NEWS – Last match of the first round of championship and of this 2021 for the Rome by Josè Mourinho, who this afternoon at the Olimpico faces the Sampdoria by D’Aversa.

After the feat in Bergamo, the Giallorossi try to give continuity to their results: a victory today, in front of 50 thousand fans ready to support the team, would reopen the Champions hopes. But the Dorians are ready to play a bad joke on the Rome, And we will have to give our best.

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

FIRST HALF

30 ‘- Failed restart by the Giallorossi with Abraham launched by Veretout who goes to the bottom and tries to put it in the center for Zaniolo, closes the Sampdoria defense.

25 ‘- Another potential opportunity for Roma, this time from a corner action, a cross deflected by Ibanez with a header, the ball passes in front of the goal line but none of the Giallorossi manages to send it into the net.

20 ‘- First twenty minutes of the game: after a good start for Sampdoria, it is Roma that have the opportunities to hit but do not exploit them properly. Game still fragmented and with a fairly slow pace.

16 ‘- Race a bit broken up by injuries, now it’s Colley who stays on the ground.

12 ‘- Abraham seems to make it and returns to the field.

10 ‘- Abraham hit in the ankle by Colley, Shomurodov warms up.

7 ‘- Vina has space from the edge to kick on goal but her conclusion ends high above the crossbar.

3 ‘- ROME OPPORTUNITY! Mkhtiaryan steals the ball on the trocar and throws Abraham into the area, the Englishman kicks diagonally sending to the side!

2 ‘- Sampdoria played better, immediately dangerous in the Giallorossi area. Rome a little surprised by the strong start of the Dorians.

0 ‘- Giacomelli’s whistle, Roma-Sampdoria begins!

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE OLYMPIC

5:35 pm – This the official formation of Sampdoria just announced by the Dorian club: Falcone; Bereszynski, Yoshida, O. Colley, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal, Silva, Askildsen; Gabbiadini, Caputo.

17:30 – The Rome announces his eleven holder, Mourinho confirm 3-5-2 with Smalling at the center of defense, Karsdorp And Vina on the bands, Mkhitaryan intermediate and torque Zaniolo-Abraham in attack.

5:23 pm – Here she is official formation of Roma chosen by Mourinho and communicated in these moments by Sky Sport: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham.

16:30 – Cloudy sky above the Olympic stadium. No precipitation is expected during the match, on playground it is in good condition. We will shortly communicate the official formations of Roma-Sampdoria.

ROME-SAMPDORIA, THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham. Annex: Mourinho.

Available: Fuzato, Kumbulla, Calafiori, Diawara, Darboe, Bove, Zalewski, El Shaarawy, Felix, C. Perez, Shomurodov, Borja Mayoral.

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Falcone; Bereszynski, Yoshida, O. Colley, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal, Silva, Askildsen; Gabbiadini, Caputo. Annex.: D’Aversa.

Available: Ravaglia, Audero, Murru, Chabot, Dragusin, Thorsby, Verre, Yepes Laut, Depaoli, Quagliarella, Torregrossa, Ciervo.

REFEREE: Giacomelli

Linesmen: Di Gioia-Raspollini

Fourth Man: Maggioni

Var: Massa

Avar: Lo Cicero

Giallorossi.net – A. Fiorini