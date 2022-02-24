LIVE: Romell Quioto scores a goal and assists for CF Montreal’s comeback against Santos

Montréal, Canada.
Honduran forward Romell Quioto was present on the scoreboard with a goal for the advantage of CF Montreal that is beating Santos Laguna of Mexico 2-0 in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.
‘El Romántico’ started as the starter and has been a headache for the lower zone of the Aztec team, bringing constant danger to the rival area. He received a yellow card in the 57th minute for a foul against Leonardo Suarez.
Early the Canadian team went ahead at the Montreal Olympic Stadium. In minute 9, a cross from the right side to the area, Quioto got between the defender and the Mexican goalkeeper to take the ball and define from the right with very little angle for the 1-0.
It is CF Montreal’s first goal in this Concachampions and thus tied the aggregate 1-1, as the Lagunero team won 1-0 in the first leg in Torreón.
The same catracho attacker participated in the play of his team’s second goal, assisted Djordje Mihailovic and the American entered the area to shoot goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo with a left-footed shot, in the 21st minute.
With this result, CF Montreal is advancing (on aggregate 2-1) to the quarterfinals of the Concachampions.
STARTING LINEUPS:
CF MONTREAL: 1 Sebastian Breza, 4 Rudy Camacho, 16 Joel Waterman, 3 Kamal Miller, 29 Mathieu Choiniere, 2 Victor Wanyama, 21 Lassi Lappalainen, 28 Ismael Kone, 10 Joaquín Torres, 30 Romell Quioto and 8 Djordje Mihailovic.
Coach: Wilfred Nancy.
SAINTS: 1 Carlos Acevedo, 28 Franco Pizzichillo, 3 Ismael Govea, 20 Hugo Rodríguez, 35 Omar Campos, 6 Alan Cervantes, 37 Edgar Games (9 Leonardo Suárez, min. 46), 11 Fernando Gorriarán, 10 Brian Lozano, 19 Eduardo Aguirre and 15 Harold Precious.
Coach: Raphael Figueroa.