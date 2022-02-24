LIVE: Romell Quioto scores a goal and assists for CF Montreal’s comeback against Santos

Honduran forward Romell Quioto was present on the scoreboard with a goal for the advantage of CF Montreal that is beating Santos Laguna of Mexico 2-0 in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

‘El Romántico’ started as the starter and has been a headache for the lower zone of the Aztec team, bringing constant danger to the rival area. He received a yellow card in the 57th minute for a foul against Leonardo Suarez.

Early the Canadian team went ahead at the Montreal Olympic Stadium. In minute 9, a cross from the right side to the area, Quioto got between the defender and the Mexican goalkeeper to take the ball and define from the right with very little angle for the 1-0.