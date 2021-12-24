Live rugby: the TV and streaming schedule of the Christmas holidays

Here are the indications to follow the highly anticipated derbies between Zebre and Benetton, scheduled as usual during the Christmas period of the URC

As for several seasons now, as far as rugby is concerned on TV and streaming during the Christmas holidays we talk about derby. Also at the end of 2021 and the opening of 2022 there will be room for the usual double seasonal challenge between Zebre and Benetton.

Read also: The precedents between Zebre and Benetton in the Pro14 derbies

The first leg will be played on Friday 24 December at the Sergio Lanfranchi Stadium in Parma: the kick-off at 2.00 pm will be preceded by a large pre-match that will accompany the Italian fans to the match. The race will be broadcast live on Channel 20 while as regards streaming it will be available for free on the Mediaset Infinity platform.

Sunday 2 January space for the return derby, which obviously will have the Monigo stadium in Treviso as a “background”. The time will always be the same, that of 14, as well as the ways to follow the match: live TV on Channel 20, free streaming on the Mediaset Infinity platform.

Read also: URC standings, calendar and results

Recall that the Italian club rugby instead will be stopped until 8 January. It will not restart with the Top 10 (on break until the 29th of the same month) but with the first of the three consecutive weekends of the Italian Cup that will close the first phase by decreeing the two teams that will play the trophy on April 16th.

Live rugby: the schedule of the Christmas holidays

Friday December 24th

United Rugby Championship – 8^ day – Channel 20 (streaming on Mediaset Infinity)

1.20 pm: Zebre-Benetton pre-match

2.00 pm: Zebre-Benetton

Sunday 2 January 2022

United Rugby Championship – 9^ day – Channel 20 (streaming on Mediaset Infinity)

2.00 pm: Benetton-Zebre

To keep up to date on our news, put your like on the OnRugby Facebook page and / or subscribe to our Telegram channel. Read also our guide to the rules of rugby, to study / review or learn the oval rules.

onrugby.it © reserved reproduction