Live: Russian special military operation in Ukraine (38th) › World › Granma

RUSSIAN OMBUDSMAN VISITS UKRAINIAN PRISONERS IN CRIMEA

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova, in the framework of a business trip to the Crimean peninsula, visited the places where the Ukrainian servicemen who were taken prisoner are.

“During a visit to places of detention, I personally made sure that Ukrainian prisoners who are on Russian territory were provided with everything they need. All prisoners in Russia receive all necessary and highly qualified medical care,” he said.

The Ukrainian military described to Moskalkova their conditions and the medical care they receive. They stressed that they find a humane attitude on the Russian side.

According to several political experts, the sanctions that the West has imposed in recent weeks against Russia are not only inefficient, but could even harm the global economy. pic.twitter.com/dAq0Y0FA1V — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) April 2, 2022

According to them, their temporary residence has a television, a smoking area, enough light, it is not cold there, the bedding is changed on time.

Moskalkova added that her team is ready to replenish the library there on their own.

He underlined that the conditions under which Ukrainian prisoners live in Crimea meet the standards set out in the Geneva Convention and expressed hope that Russian prisoners in Ukraine will receive the same treatment.

In addition, Moskalkova wrote on her Telegram channel that she remains in close contact with the Russian Defense Ministry on the issue of the mechanism of the exchange of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners.

————————————————– ————————————————– —————————–

RUSSIA DESTROYS MILITARY AIRFIELDS WITH HIGH-PRECISION MISSILES IN TWO LARGE UKRAINE CITIES

The Russian Armed Forces have taken the military airfields of the cities of Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk, northeast and eastern Ukraine, “out of service,” respectively, using air-launched missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday. press conference, reports RT.

Ministerial spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that this morning Russian forces used long-range air-launched and sea-launched missiles to destroy tanks at the Kremenchug oil refinery, which supplied fuel to Ukrainian troops in the central and eastern parts of the country.

The forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic have eliminated up to 40 nationalists, two platoons of mechanized infantry and a group of tanks, as well as a battery of mortars.

LAST MINUTE

Russia reports the elimination of more than 100 nationalists and mercenaries in Ukraine in a missile attack on a barracks in Kharkovhttps://t.co/Spdt4NbQEy pic.twitter.com/IKtprF21x0 — RT Last Hour (@RTultimahora) April 2, 2022

Russian anti-aircraft defenses shot down two Ukrainian helicopters and 24 unmanned aerial devices in the area of ​​the northeastern city of Sumy.

Overnight, operational-tactical aviation and missile forces eliminated 67 military objects in Ukraine, including two command posts, two ammunition depots, 9 artillery pieces, as well as 54 assembly points of military equipment of the Ukrainian Army.

In total, Russia has destroyed 124 aircraft, 84 helicopters, 381 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,882 tanks and other armored vehicles, 203 multiple rocket launchers, 786 howitzers and mortars, as well as 1,764 special military vehicles since the beginning of the military actions.

————————————————– ————————————————– —————————–

US REPORTED TO HELP TRANSFER SOVIET-MADE TANKS TO UKRAINE

The US government will work with its allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to strengthen its defenses in Donbass, The New York Times reported Friday, citing an official from the North American country, reports RT.

According to the source, who did not want to reveal his identity, Washington’s decision to act as an intermediary to transfer these battle tanks – which the Ukrainian troops know how to use – responds to a request made by the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky.

The official said deliveries would start soon, although he declined to say how many tanks would be supplied to kyiv or which countries they would come from. However, he specified that this military technique will allow Ukraine to carry out long-range artillery strikes against Russian targets.

They report that the US will help transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine https://t.co/36dhieBwoU — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) April 2, 2022

According to the US media, this is the first time that the US has helped transfer armored vehicles to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 “a special military operation to defend Donbass” and ” protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the kyiv regime for eight years”, as well as to “demilitarize and denazify Ukraine”.

Likewise, The New York Times considers that the sending of tanks to the Zelensky government could be another sign of a new phase of the conflict.

On Sunday last week, the Ukrainian leader asked NATO members to provide kyiv with tanks and planes, as well as anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons.

————————————————– ————————————————– —————————–

AFRICA DOES NOT SUPPORT THE ANTI-RUSSIA “CRUSADE”

Not a single African country has imposed sanctions on Russia, which has become the largest arms exporter to the African continent in recent years.

Facing pressure from the West in their bid to isolate Russia, several African politicians recalled the wars waged by the US and its allies in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

Foreign Policy: The West sides with Ukraine, but the rest of the world does nothttps://t.co/MbEHNmseHL — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) April 2, 2022

Thus, the South African ambassador to the UN, Mathu Joyini, took advantage of a moment during the debates in the Assembly on the humanitarian consequences of the Ukrainian conflict to accuse Washington of having repeatedly violated the UN Charter and of now pursuing its own geopolitical advantages with his anti-Russian campaign at the UN.

The Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, criticized the US and Europe for applying double standards in international relations and recalled the intervention in Libya in 2011 that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi.

“They destroyed the country and spread terrorism beyond its borders,” the African president told Nikkei Asia, while calling that intervention a “criminal and unacceptable act.”

————————————————– ————————————————– —————————–

CHINA HAS NOT JOINED THE UNILATERAL SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA IMPOSED BY THE WEST AND STRESSES THAT THE CRISIS CAN ONLY BE SOLVED THROUGH DIALOGUE AND NEGOTIATIONS

India also refrained from supporting the UN resolution and has resisted US pressure to impose sanctions on Russia. On the contrary, New Delhi and Moscow have completed the creation of a mutual settlement system that will allow Russia to bypass the blockade of access to international interbank payment platforms such as SWIFT.

But the most ambiguous attitude has been manifested in the Middle East, where the main strategic allies of the United States – Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia – have resisted following Washington’s requests to isolate Russia and support sanctions against Moscow. .

According to Hussein Ibish, a research fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, these governments have gradually come to the conclusion over the past decade that “the era of the US is over and that a rapid transition to a multipolar world is underway.” and it is irreversible.

————————————————– ————————————————– —————————–

RUSSIA OPENS CRIMINAL CASE FOR TAKING HOSTAGES IN A MATERNITY HOSPITAL IN MARIUPOL

The Russian Investigative Committee opens a criminal case in connection with the taking of hostages in a maternity hospital located in Mariupol, the body’s press service reported.

Russia reported the progress of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as the destruction of gasoline and diesel storage facilities where the Ukrainian Army was supplied pic.twitter.com/b1MLQ95b86 — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) April 2, 2022

“A criminal case was initiated for the crime provided for (…) in part 2 of article 206 of the Russian Criminal Code, capture of two or more hostages committed by a group, by prior agreement, with the use of violence dangerous to the life or health,” the statement said.

According to the agency, on April 1, unidentified military personnel of the Ukrainian troops and nationalist volunteer battalions in Mariupol shelled the maternity hospital, after which they deployed vehicles and heavy weapons near the hospital and took about 100 hostages. civilians, including pregnant women and at least 40 children.

————————————————– ————————————————– —————————–

THE NEUTRAL POSITION OF THE BRICS MEMBERS TOWARDS RUSSIA STRENGTHENS THE BLOCK

kyiv and the West hoped that the Russian special operation for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine would be condemned and lead to Russia’s isolation, but the result was not calculated. Sputnik spoke with analyst Paulo Velasco to explain how Russia’s closest partners have not allowed their relationship to be damaged.

Following Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Brazil, India, China and South Africa resisted pressure to impose sanctions against Moscow, thus maintaining a diplomatically neutral position.

According to Paulo Velasco, professor of international politics at the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), this position points to a coordinated logic between the countries and cites as an example the year 2014, which was marked by the reunification of Crimea to Russia, when the countries also refrained from imposing sanctions against Moscow.

“The political sign of the BRICS countries is that they do not submit, or do not converge, or do not agree with the dynamics imposed by the so-called Western countries,” he assessed.

Velasco suggests that this is because the interpretation that the BRICS make of the conflict itself is a different interpretation –especially in the sense of autonomy, of defending their own interests– that is more multipolar.

“It seems natural that the BRICS countries decide not to submit to the West, NATO or anyone else. It is natural for them to want to follow their own path that serves their own interests,” he said.

However, this does not mean that it is a submissive position on the part of the bloc, according to Velasco.

In the analyst’s opinion, Brazil did not fail to show its disagreement on several points, pointing out a lack of balance on the part of the resolutions, but maintained a position of distancing itself from the conflict itself without taking sides for any of the sides so that there is a balance. In addition, Velasco considers that this demonstrates a very traditional Brazilian attitude in the field of international relations.