Live: Russian special military operation in Ukraine (day 40) › Conflict in Ukraine › Granma

The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoli Antonov, assured this Sunday that the civilians in the town of Bucha, near kyiv, did not suffer any harm during the stay of the Russian troops in the town.
Responding to a question from the US magazine Newsweek, Antonov stressed that “false accusations” are being spread about Russian troops. “I would like to confirm with full responsibility that, while this town was under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, no civilians suffered from acts of violence,” he stressed.
“Meanwhile, the US deliberately hides the fact that just after the withdrawal of Russian troops, the town of Bucha suffered an artillery attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the diplomat noted. “Precisely this could have led to casualties among civilians. Thus, it is clear that the kyiv regime is trying to frame Russia for its own atrocities,” he said.
At the same time, he stressed that the accusations emerged only a few days after the Russian troops left the Ukrainian town. “All these days the Ukrainian authorities were quiet, but now they suddenly burst out with sensational recordings to discredit Russia and make it justify itself,” Antonov said.
————————————————– ————————————————– ————————-
AMERICAN JOURNALIST GLENN GREENWALD TALKS ABOUT BUCHA IMAGES
The American journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out that the images of the town of Bucha, near kyiv, could constitute a “manipulation” launched on social networks and urged to think rationally instead of giving in to emotions, reported RUssia Today on your site.
“I find it very alarming to see how people see photos and videos published by one of the governments involved in the war and let their valid emotional revulsion lead them to declare that the time has come.
time of World War III,” Greenwald wrote on Twitter, lamenting that “no one is immune to manipulation on social media.”
#UPDATE The UN Security Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Bucha this Tuesday https://t.co/lNGtqhZYmg pic.twitter.com/yTqMZgj5fU
— RT Last Hour (@RTultimahora) April 4, 2022
Likewise, the journalist called for addressing the claims with “skepticism” such as, for example, the American newspaper The New York Times, which adds in its articles that “it has not been able to independently verify the statements.”
On the other hand, he explained that the trend currently observed in Western social networks turns anyone who opposes the participation of other countries in the conflict into an “agent of the Kremlin.”
In addition, he recalled that, in the case of other conflicts, even officially confirmed death tolls did not arouse reactions of this type, so “calls for World War III” also “need sobriety.”
The official number of civilians who died in the first six to eight weeks of the US invasion of Iraq exceeded 8,000 people, he concluded in his statement. “If I had one political wish, it would be that all wars—especially those waged by the US and its partners- received the
same amount of media attention as Ukraine receives and that its victims received the same amount of empathy,” he emphasized. “The world would be very different,” Greenwald opined.
————————————————– ————————————————– ———————————-
RESPONSE OF THE RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE
The Russian Ministry of Defense called the images showing the corpses of civilians in the streets of that Ukrainian town “provocative” and denounced that it is a “staging” created “for the Western media,” Russia Today detailed in its Web.
“While this town was under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, no local residents were victims of violent actions,” he stressed. On the other hand, he stressed that the Russians did not block the exits from Bucha at any time and that “all residents had the opportunity to freely leave the town in a northerly direction, including to Belarus,” he detailed.
Gisbert admitted that as a result of his activity he received threats. According to his words, numerous people branded him pro-Russian and even a Russian spy and requested, by spreading his photos, that his location within Ukraine be determined https://t.co/zy1TjJpUOr
— RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) April 4, 2022
————————————————– ————————————————– ———————————–
RUSSIA ANNOUNCES THAT THE EURO AND THE DOLLAR LOSE CREDIBILITY
The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitri Peskov, stated that confidence in the euro and the dollar has been eroding around the world. According to Russia Today, the spokesman explained that currently many question the credibility of these currencies and begin to encourage transactions in national currencies. Likewise, he pointed out that the decisions recently taken by Moscow in the financial sphere are aimed at ensuring that the sanctions do not affect the Russian economy.
————————————————– ————————————————– ———————————-
LATVIA AND LITHUANIA DECIDE TO LOWER THE LEVEL OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday that his country had decided to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia, Russia Today reported. Parallel to it, Lithuania also joins the decision to lower the level of diplomatic representation between Vilnius and Moscow and expel the Russian ambassador, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis detailed during an official statement. The senior official noted that he too is withdrawing his ambassador from Moscow. In addition, the country closes the Russian consulate in the city of Klaipeda.
————————————————– ————————————————– —————————————
THE UK DOES NOT APPROVE OF HOLDING A UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING ON THE SITUATION IN BUCHA, STATES THE RUSSIAN FOREIGN OFFICE
London has refused to accept a UN Security Council meeting on the events in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, but Moscow will demand it again, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajárova said on Monday. medium RT. Also, according to RT, Zajárova wrote on her Telegram channel: “Yesterday, in the worst British tradition, the British presidency of the UN Security Council did not agree to hold a Security Council meeting on the situation in Bucha.
#LAST MINUTE Lavrov: “Many fakes have already been released in Ukraine, which were later accompanied by strong media support” https://t.co/zRD6yYVQez pic.twitter.com/PtLo7cUIAJ
— RT Last Hour (@RTultimahora) April 4, 2022
Russia will again demand today the convening of the UNSC in relation to the criminal provocations of the Ukrainian military and radicals in this city» Recently, images obtained in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, located on the outskirts of kyiv, have been released, showing bodies of civilians in the streets, something that the Russian Ministry of Defense described as “provocation”.
The body rejected the accusations that its military had killed residents in Bucha and clarified that all the Russian military left Bucha on March 30, while the images were released four days later, when members of the Ukrainian Security Service and the local television arrived at the scene.
————————————————– ————————————————– ———————————-
THE UN SECRETARY-GENERAL CALLS FOR A “HUMANITARIAN CEASE-FIRE” IN UKRAINE
The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, on Monday urged the political leaders of Ukraine and Russia to proclaim a “humanitarian ceasefire” that would allow “progress in serious political negotiations, aimed at reaching a peace agreement based on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. According to information offered by RT, Guterres does not believe that the conflict over Ukraine could turn into a nuclear war and asks to avoid the rhetoric that encourages the escalation of this conflict after the statements of the US president, Joe Biden, about his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
Spanish analyst who was in Donbass denounces the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists and the bias of the Western media https://t.co/zy1TjJpUOr
— RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) April 4, 2022