Live: Russian special military operation in Ukraine (day 40) › Conflict in Ukraine › Granma

The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoli Antonov, assured this Sunday that the civilians in the town of Bucha, near kyiv, did not suffer any harm during the stay of the Russian troops in the town.

Responding to a question from the US magazine Newsweek, Antonov stressed that “false accusations” are being spread about Russian troops. “I would like to confirm with full responsibility that, while this town was under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, no civilians suffered from acts of violence,” he stressed.

“Meanwhile, the US deliberately hides the fact that just after the withdrawal of Russian troops, the town of Bucha suffered an artillery attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the diplomat noted. “Precisely this could have led to casualties among civilians. Thus, it is clear that the kyiv regime is trying to frame Russia for its own atrocities,” he said.

At the same time, he stressed that the accusations emerged only a few days after the Russian troops left the Ukrainian town. “All these days the Ukrainian authorities were quiet, but now they suddenly burst out with sensational recordings to discredit Russia and make it justify itself,” Antonov said.

Ukrainian soldiers in Bucha, northwest of kyiv, April 2, 2022. Photo: AP

————————————————– ————————————————– ————————-

AMERICAN JOURNALIST GLENN GREENWALD TALKS ABOUT BUCHA IMAGES

The American journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out that the images of the town of Bucha, near kyiv, could constitute a “manipulation” launched on social networks and urged to think rationally instead of giving in to emotions, reported RUssia Today on your site.

“I find it very alarming to see how people see photos and videos published by one of the governments involved in the war and let their valid emotional revulsion lead them to declare that the time has come.

time of World War III,” Greenwald wrote on Twitter, lamenting that “no one is immune to manipulation on social media.”

#UPDATE The UN Security Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Bucha this Tuesday https://t.co/lNGtqhZYmg pic.twitter.com/yTqMZgj5fU — RT Last Hour (@RTultimahora) April 4, 2022

Likewise, the journalist called for addressing the claims with “skepticism” such as, for example, the American newspaper The New York Times, which adds in its articles that “it has not been able to independently verify the statements.”

On the other hand, he explained that the trend currently observed in Western social networks turns anyone who opposes the participation of other countries in the conflict into an “agent of the Kremlin.”

In addition, he recalled that, in the case of other conflicts, even officially confirmed death tolls did not arouse reactions of this type, so “calls for World War III” also “need sobriety.”

The official number of civilians who died in the first six to eight weeks of the US invasion of Iraq exceeded 8,000 people, he concluded in his statement. “If I had one political wish, it would be that all wars—especially those waged by the US and its partners- received the

same amount of media attention as Ukraine receives and that its victims received the same amount of empathy,” he emphasized. “The world would be very different,” Greenwald opined.

————————————————– ————————————————– ———————————-

RESPONSE OF THE RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

The Russian Ministry of Defense called the images showing the corpses of civilians in the streets of that Ukrainian town “provocative” and denounced that it is a “staging” created “for the Western media,” Russia Today detailed in its Web.

“While this town was under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, no local residents were victims of violent actions,” he stressed. On the other hand, he stressed that the Russians did not block the exits from Bucha at any time and that “all residents had the opportunity to freely leave the town in a northerly direction, including to Belarus,” he detailed.