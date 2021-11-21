Live Salernitana – Sampdoria: 0-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Arechi

City: Salerno

Capacity: 37894 spectators14:36

All ready by Arechi for the Salernitana-Sampdoria match, valid for the 13th matchday of Serie A TIM.14:36

Both teams are looking for key points for the salvation goal. Before the break, Salernitana collapsed 0-3 in Rome against Lazio, while Sampdoria lost at home to Bologna.14:37

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-1-2-1-2 for Salernitana: Belec; Zortea, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Ranieri; Of Tacchio; Coulibaly, Kastanos; Ribery; Gondo, Djuric. Available: Fiorillo, Delli Carri, Bogdan, Kechrida, Jaroszynski, Capezzi, Obi, Schiavone, Bonazzoli, Simy, Vergani.14:39

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-4-2 for Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Verre; Quagliarella, Caputo. Available: Ravaglia, Falcone, Chabot, Depaoli, Dragusin, Murru, Trimboli, Yepes, Ciervo, Askildsen, Gabbiadini.14:41

Colantuono revolutionizes the formation compared to the match played with Lazio. In attack, space for Gondo and Djuric with Simy on the bench. The defense remains the same as the midfield changes with the return of Kastanos and Coulibaly as holders.14:43

D’Aversa inserts the owner Quagliarella alongside Caputo and on the left winger Verre will act again from the injury.14:45

The first half of Salernitana-Sampdoria begins. Referee Piero Giacomelli of the AIA section of Trieste directs the challenge.15:05

3 ‘ Already high rhythms by Salernitana and Sampdoria. There is a desire to win to relaunch in the league, the Arechi public supports the home team with continuous chants.15:06

3 ‘ Salernitana immediately tries with Ribery who receives at the edge of the area, then the grenade playmaker turns and tries the conclusion that is deflected for a corner.15:07

4 ‘ Corner Salernitana: on the cross in the center Djuric offsets all of them, but with his head he sends out.15:07

8 ‘ Kastanos free-kick from the left, but position very far from Audero’s goal, in fact the conclusion in the middle cannot find the grenade attackers.15:11

10 ‘ Salernitana corner kick: from the Kastanos flag in the middle for the usual Djuric who hits his head, but the ball ends up high.15:13

10 ‘ SAMPDORIA OPPORTUNITY! First ring of the Sampdoria: Augello moves well on the left managing to serve Caputo in the center who in turn supports Quagliarella for the conclusion that is first countered, then the Sampdoria striker is good at shooting again for Belec’s parade.15:14

12 ‘ SAMPDORIA OPPORTUNITY! Cross in the center from the left, Caputo again, with his back to the goal, serves behind for the arrival of Candreva who shoots too high.15:16

14 ‘ D’Aversa’s team, after a start in trouble due to the constant pressure grenade, is now able to propose a game to try to hurt the defense of Salernitana.15:21

17 ‘ SAMPDORIA OPPORTUNITY! Still initiative from the left with a pass to the center for Caputo who always backs to the door controls and tries the semi overturned without worrying, however, Belec.15:27

20 ‘ Sampdoria insists on the left chain formed by Augello and Verre, both outside players move well and find the right spaces to serve the attackers.15:27

24 ‘ WARNED Bereszyński! Late intervention on Kastanos.15:27

25 ‘ La Salernitana wastes a good chance: Zortea flies to the right and crosses, but Djuric fails to hit the ball well.15:29

28 ‘ Ribery accelerates and serves, on the left, Ranieri who crosses in the center for Gondo’s header, a slow conclusion that ends up in Audero’s hands.15:32

30 ‘ Match with several interruptions for fouls in midfield, there is a lot of attention from the two teams on the pitch for this match.15:35

33 ‘ Sampdoria who maneuvers the ball well from the right with a cross that reaches Quagliarella in the area, top left, the attacker tries a cross from the right wing that ends up soft in the hands of Belec.15:37

36 ‘ DOUBLE OPPORTUNITY SAMPDORIA! Quagliarella opens on the right for Bereszynski who serves Candreva vertically, the Sampdoria winger immediately crosses for Thorsby who shoots at the first control with Belec who rejects, then again a header from the Sampdoria and the double response of the grenade goalkeeper.15:40

38 ‘ Personal initiative of Caputo who recovers the ball in midfield, the Sampdoria striker runs to the edge of the area shooting on goal for Belec’s easy parade.15:46

40 ‘ GOAL! Salernitana-SAMPDORIA 0-1. Own goal by Francesco Di Tacchio. Corner beaten short by Sampdoria with the exchange Verre-Candreva, the ex Inter winger crosses in the center finding the unfortunate deviation of Di Tacchio in his own goal. Look at the player’s profile Francesco Di Tacchio15:46

43 ‘ GOAL! Salernitana-SAMPDORIA 0-2! Network of Antonio Candreva. Deadly counterattack by the Sampdoria who restart with Quagliarella ball and chain, the Samp striker serves easy on the right Candreva who has plenty of time to coordinate for the doubling goal. See the player’s profile Antonio Candreva15:47

45 ‘ Referee Giacomelli grants 1 minute of recovery.15:48

45 ‘+ 1’ Salernitana’s reaction: ball in the Sampdoria area with unloading behind the arrival of Kastanos who shoots, but sends high.15:49

45 ‘+ 1’ First half of SALERNITANA-SAMPDORIA 0-2. D’Aversa’s team ahead of Arechi.15:50

A balanced match in the first half hour with some dangerous action from Sampdoria that the grenade defense managed well. Then the episode at 40 ‘: on the development of a corner Di Tacchio puts in his own goal for the Sampdoria advantage. After just three minutes Samp starts on the counterattack with Quagliarella serving the assist for Candreva’s doubling.15:52

Colantuono must be good at working psychologically on the group, given the double disadvantage suffered at the end of time. The grenade coach has the Simy option to reinforce the attack maneuver.15:53

D’Aversa can be satisfied, given that his Sampdoria is playing well and has managed to take the lead twice. Quagliarella and Caputo are working well also thanks to the maneuvers of Candreva and Verre who often concentrate to unite the two departments.15:54

45 ‘ Kastanos comes out, Obi enters. First substitution, at the interval, for Salernitana.16:05

45 ‘ The second half of SALERNITANA-SAMPDORIA 0-2 begins. First ball touched by the hosts.16:05

48 ‘ Salernitana tries to keep up the pace and pressure to immediately try to shorten the distance on the result.16:08

52 ‘ Salernitana punishment: Di Tacchio with the left in turn that hits the barrier, then in a corner.16:13

53 ‘ SALERNITAN OPPORTUNITY! Ribery from the flag puts the ball in the center with the ball that reaches the far post to Ranieri who tries to score the goal in a stunt with his left, but finds a great response in diving from Audero.16:14

54 ‘ SALERNITAN OPPORTUNITY! From the development of a new corner the ball reaches out of the area to Lassana Coulibaly who shoots, but still finds Audero who stretches out and pushes the ball out.16:30

55 ‘ Gondo exits, Bonazzoli enters. Second replacement for Salernitana.16:15

55 ‘ Zortea comes out, Kechrida enters. Third replacement for Salernitana.16:16

57 ‘ WARNING Ekdal! The Sampdoria midfielder takes down Ribery from behind.16:16

59 ‘ Free kick on the left side of the Sampdoria area rectangle, Ribery goes to the conclusion with the ball deflected for a corner by Quagliarella’s header.16:32

60 ‘ Goal canceled for offside at Sampdoria. Good action by Quagliarella who serves Caputo, but the Sampdoria striker is a few centimeters offside, an irregular position also confirmed by the VAR.16:22

61 ‘ Verre exits, Askildsen enters. First substitution for Sampdoria.16:20

61 ‘ Bereszyński exits, Dragusin enters. Second substitution for Sampdoria.16:24

63 ‘ Game a bit blocked with Salernitana who can’t find the right opening to hurt Sampdoria. D’Aversa’s team manages the advantage well with ball possession.16:25

65 ‘ Ferrari exits, Chabot enters. Third substitution for Sampdoria.16:24

66 ‘ Physical problems for Ribery who leaves the field because he can’t keep up anymore.16:26

67 ‘ Ribéry comes out, Simy enters. Fourth substitution for Salernitana.16:26

67 ‘ Di Tacchio exits, Schiavone enters. Fifth and final replacement for Salernitana.16:26

68 ‘ A harmless cross from Salernitana was about to turn into a scoring opportunity, as Audero smanaccia the ball that was coming, from above, into the goal.16:27

70 ‘ Salernitana increases the pressure on Sampdoria, in fact Colantuono’s team crushes the Sampdoria in their own half.16:32

73 ‘ Good initiative by Ranieri who sprints on the left and puts in the center for Djuric’s inaccurate header.16:33

76 ‘ Punishment by Schiavone who looks for the attackers in the middle, but the ball is deflected in a corner kick.16:36

78 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL – Antonio Candreva has scored 5 goals in the first 13 games played by his team in a Serie A championship for the first time in his career (the maximum at this point in the tournament was the 4 scored with Lazio in 2013/14 ).16:37

80 ‘ Corner from the left for Salernitana: cross in the center for Obi’s header that goes high on the crossbar.16:42

83 ‘ Good opportunity for Kechrida who in the area tries the conclusion deflected by the defense with Audero who manages to intervene and make the ball his own.16:43

86 ‘ WARNINGS Chabot! Vehement protests against the referee.16:46