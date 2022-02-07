Live Salernitana – Spezia: 2-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Arechi

City: Salerno

Capacity: 37894 spectators20:20

Good evening and welcome to the direct written by Salernitana-Spezia, valid for the twenty-fourth matchday of Serie A.20:20

Last call for salvation for Stefano Colantuono’s men, currently ten points behind the fourth-last Cagliari, who, however, has played two more games. The grenades are back from two consecutive defeats against Lazio and Napoli and have not won since 9 January, when they won against Verona. Success within friendly walls, on the other hand, has been missing for more than four months.20:24

On the contrary, a golden moment for Thiago Motta’s team, capable of four victories in the last five games, including the prestigious ones at Naples and Milan. Thanks to the performance held in January, the bianconeri have left the relegation zone, now seven points away, and are looking for a fourth consecutive away win.20:28

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: The Salernitana lines up on the field with a 4-3-2-1: Sepe – Mazzocchi, Dragusin, Fazio, Ranieri – L. Coulibaly, Radovanovic, Kastanos – Verdi, Ribery – Mousset. Available: Belec, Zortea, Kechrida, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Jaroszynski, Bohinen, Ederson, Obi, Perotti, Mikael, Djuric.20:30

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: La Spezia lines up on the field with a 4-2-3-1: Provedel – Amian, Erlic, Nikolau, Reca – Kiwior, Sala – Gyasi, Maggiore, Verde – Manaj. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Ferrer, Hristov, Bertola, Nguiamba, Bourabia, Agudelo, Strelec, Antiste, Salcedo, Nzola.20:32

Colantuono immediately throws seven of the eleven new Walter Sabatini signings into the fray. Revolution between goal and defense, where Sepe takes the place of Belec and Mazzocchi, Dragusin and Fazio take ownership against Kechrida, Gyomber and Gagliolo. In midfield Obi and the injured Di Tacchio remain out, while Lassana Coulibaly returns from the first minute and Radovanovic makes his debut. Finally, the attack is new for two thirds: Verdi and Mousset will act alongside the recovered Ribery. Bench for Perotti.20:37

Team that wins does not change, however, for Thiago Motta, who confirms for ten elevenths the team that had the better of Sampdoria in the last round. The only change concerns the return after the disqualification of Maggiore, who takes the place of Kovalenko. Confirmed the Sala-Kiwior couple in the middle of the field and the choice to prefer Manaj to Nzola and Antiste in front.20:40

Almost everything ready at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno. In a few minutes the referee Paolo Valeri will start the match.20:40

Starting whistle for SALERNITANA-SPEZIA. The first ball is played by the hosts.20:47

2′ First play by Ribery and free kick gained from the edge of the area.20:50

3 ‘ GOAL! SALERNITANA-Spezia 1-0! Simone Verdi’s network! Wonderful free-kick from the number 10, who beats Provedel with a big right to turn. Look at the player’s card Simone Verdi20:51

5 ‘ Tangible enthusiasm now at Arechi. The grenade fans could not have hoped for a better start.20:52

6 ‘ Ball recovered in the middle of the field by Maggiore, who is spread to the limit by Fazio. Free kick from the edge for Spezia.20:53

7 ‘ Left on the barrier by Daniele Verde and corner for the guests.20:54

8 ‘ Vehement protests by the guests for a contact in the grenade area that saw Erlic as the protagonist, left on the ground in pain.20:55

11 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR THE SPEZIA! Recalled by the VAR at the on-field review, Valeri assigns the penalty for Fazio’s kick to Erlic.21:01

12 ‘ GOAL! Salernitana-SPEZIA 1-1! Rey Manaj Network! The number 9 transforms the penalty by displacing Sepe. Look at the player profile Rey Manaj21:02

13 ‘ All to be redone for Salernitana, with the match that immediately returned to a draw.21:00

15 ‘ WARNED Kelvin Amian for late intervention on Kastanos.21:02

16 ‘ GOAL! SALERNITANA-Spezia 2-1! Simone Verdi’s network! Again him, again on a free kick. This time from further away, he still beats Provedel with an unstoppable trajectory that goes out at the intersection of the poles. Look at the player’s card Simone Verdi21:04

19 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Salernitana is the first team to change 11 starters compared to the previous formation within a single season since Serie A returned to 20 teams (2004/05).21:05

20 ‘ Attempt from the edge of the Maggiore area ends very high over the crossbar of the goal defended by Sepe.21:06

23 ‘ After a first half of the fraction at a very high pace, the two teams catch their breath a bit by spinning the ball.21:09

24 ‘ Green tried! The number 10 retrieves a ball on the trocar and kicks immediately, finding the deviation and the consequent corner.21:11

26 ‘ More protests from the guests, this time for an alleged hand touch by Mousset on Verde’s free-kick.21:13

29 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR THE SPEZIA! Another on-field review for Valeri who, again recalled at the VAR by Maggioni, assigns the second throw from the spot of the evening to the guests for the touch of Mousset’s hand.21:18

30 ‘ GOAL! Salernitana-SPEZIA 2-2! Daniele Verde’s network! Even the perfect number 10 from eleven meters. Sepe displaced and new parity at Arechi. Look at the player’s card Daniele Verde21:18

30 ‘ BOOKED Lys Mousset for the penalty foul.21:18

32 ‘ The climate is a bit tense now in Salerno, with the home fans not taking the second penalty awarded to the bianconeri well.21:19

35 ‘ Great through ball by Verde for Gyasi and excellent closing in a corner by Fazio.21:21

37 ‘ Misunderstanding between Ribery and Mousset, with the former serving the latter on the winger, despite this having made another move.21:24

40 ‘ Good moment for Spezia, who are closing the hosts in their half of the pitch.21:26

41 ‘ What a risk for Nikolau! Radovanovic throws forward, the Greek has the advantage over Mousset but the wind slows the ball and Provedel is forced to go out to anticipate the opponent’s attacker.21:28

44 ‘ La Spezia defensive giropalla, while Salernitana chooses to wait without pressing.21:30

45 ‘ Given five minutes of injury time.21:32

45 ‘+ 2’ Mousset’s conclusion! The number 99 retrieves a loose ball at the edge of the area, turns to the right and crosses the shot. Provedel blocks.21:34

45 ‘+ 5’ Half-time end of SALERNITANA-SPEZIA: 2-2. The two goals from Verdi’s free-kick were met by penalties from Manaj and Verde.21:37

A daring half hour at Arechi fixes the result at 2-2 at the end of the first 45 minutes. It was Salernitana who went ahead twice, first in the 3 ‘with a free-kick from Verdi. Nine minutes later, however, Valeri assigns the first penalty of the evening to Spezia for Fazio’s foul on Erlic and Manaj transforms, displacing Sepe. Another four minutes pass and the hosts move forward, again with Verdi, again on a free kick, this time from further away. At 30 ‘it is time for the second penalty for the guests, caused by Mousset’s handball and transformed by Verde.21:42

A very fun match in Salerno, where more than the game of the two teams, it was isolated episodes that were decisive. The new grenade striker Mousset has been little involved so far, while Ribery appeared a bit physically in trouble, after more than 50 days away from the fields. For this reason, there may soon be room for Perotti. In Spezia, Green is the most involved player, while the physical duel between Manaj and Dragusin is very exciting.21:52