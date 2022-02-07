LIVE. Salernitana-Spezia, the officers: there is Dragusin with Fazio, Bonazzoli in the stands! – Salernitana News

SALERNITANA-SPEZIA (ARECHI STADIUM AT 8.45pm)

SALERNITANA (4-3-2-1): Sepe; Mazzocchi, Fazio, Dragusin, Ranieri; L. Coulibaly, Radovanovic, Kastanos; Verdi, Ribéry; Mousset. Available: Belec, Kechrida, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Zortea, Bohinen, Ederson, Obi, Jaroszynski, Perotti, Mikael, Djuric. All: Colantuono.

SPICE (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Hall, Kiwior; Gyasi, Major, Green; Manaj. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Hristov, Ferrer, Bourabia, Bertola, Nguiamba, Agudelo, Nzola, Salcedo, Antiste, Strelec. All: Motta.

Referee: Valeri di Roma 2 (Di Gioia / Raspollini). 4th man: Ayroldi. VAR: Maggioni (Meli)

Direct: DAZN / Sky Football and Sport (channels 202 and 251)

A new championship begins for Salernitana. Against Spezia you need only and only the three points. The editorial staff of SalernitanaNews will tell you about the evening, live from Arechi, minute by minute until the final whistle (F5 to update from PC), then on our portal news, match report, report cards, interviews and all the curiosities.

8:15 pm. Bonazzoli’s exclusion occurred due to a technical choice. This emerges from the indiscretions collected by our editorial staff.

AT 20:05. Team on the pitch for the warm-up greeted by the roar of the public.

There is the official formation of the grenade. Surprisingly Bonazzoli goes to the stands (excluded as Delli Carri, Vergani and Di Tacchio). Colantuono launches seven new signings from the first minute: Sepe, Mazzocchi, Fazio, Dragusin (who wins the ballot with Gyomber), Radovanovic, Mousset and Verdi. Back from the first minute too Ribéry in the 4-3-2-1 of the coach to try to get the better of a very important battle for salvation. Mousset single point. There is also Danilo Iervolino at the stadium with his family. Naturally present also the diesse Sabatini.

UNDERGROUND: ONE MORE RIDE ON THE RETURN. Trenitalia announces that a Metro ride from the Arechi stadium has been added at 11.05 pm. So a further journey for the fans who arrived in via Allende by public transport and had the strict timetable of 22:32 as their last race.