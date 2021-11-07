Live Sampdoria – Bologna: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Luigi Ferraris

City: Genoa

Capacity: 36685 spectators12:46

Sampdoria desperate for results, with D’Aversa in a difficult situation, the three points are needed to get out of the crisis. We will have to face a Bologna fresh from the victory against Cagliari and in a good ranking situation, a victory would project the Emilians in the Europe area.12:46

The last match between the two teams was won 3-1 by the Emilians. Statistics that do not give much comfort to the Sampdoria, Bologna have in fact won all the last five matches against Sampdoria in Serie A.12:49

SAMPDORIA formation (4-3-3): Audero – Bereszynski, Colley, Yoshida, Augello – Thorsby, Ekdal, Askildsen – Candreva, Caputo, Gabbiadini. Available: Chabot, Ciervo, Dragusin, Yepes, Ferrari, Murru, Torregrossa, Trimboli, Ravaglia, Falcone, Depaoli, Quagliarella.14:31

BOLOGNA formation (3-4-2-1): Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Theate – De Silvestri, Svanberg, Dominguez, Hickey – Soriano, Barrow – Arnautovic. Available: Dijks, Bardi, Skov Olsen, Vignato, Santander, Van Hooijdonk, Cangiano, Franzini, Binks, Mbaye, Sansone.14:32

It starts from the Quagliarella benches, a trident formed by Candreva, Caputo and Gabbiadini. In defense Colley returns in place of Dragusin, while in the middle of the field space for Askildsen. In Bologna confirmed Arnautovic forward, behind him Soriano and Barrow. In defense in front of Skorupski, the trio formed by Soumaoro, Medel and Theate.14:36

1 ‘ STARTING WHISTLE OF SAMPDORIA – BOLOGNA. Manganiello referees.15:03

3 ‘ Study phase in these first stages of the race.15:05

7 ‘ It is played mostly in the middle of the field in this start, lots of fights and balance.15:14

12 ‘ First yellow card of the match for Hickey, hard entry on Thorsby.15:14

13 ‘ EKDAL! Skorupski’s great save on Ekdal’s head, the goalkeeper sends for a corner.15:16

14 ‘ ASKILDSEN POLE! From outside the area, a great blow by the Sampdoria player, outside post.15:17

16 ‘ Barrow’s corner, ball to Svanberg who tries the shot from outside the box, shot just to the right by Audero.15:19

20 ‘ ARNAUTOVIC CLOSE TO GOAL! Barrow serves the Austrian on the counterattack who enters the area and kicks under the crossbar, Audero is exalted and sends for a corner.15:23

21 ‘ On the following corner kick, Theate from a few steps takes a safe shot, the ball just over the crossbar.15:24

23 ‘ Prolonged action by Sampdoria, Augello serves a cross in the area, the ball reaches Candreva who seeks the power conclusion. High ball over the crossbar.15:26

24 ‘ CAPUTO! The attacker protects the ball and kicks at an angle from the edge, Skorupski stretches out and sends for a corner.15:26

29 ‘ Arnautovic in the area turns with the sole and tries the cross stretched in the middle, Askildsen closes on De SIlvestri.15:35

33 ‘ Yellow card for Gabbiadini who enters late on Svanberg.15:37

34 ‘ Colley also got a yellow card, poor entry on Arnautovic.15:37

37 ‘ Soriano enters the area, jumps Audero and kicks with power, Candreva almost on the safe line.15:39

42 ‘ Try to push the home team in the last few minutes of the first half.15:44

45 ‘ There will be 1 minute of recovery.15:48

45 ‘+ 1’ First half: SAMPDORIA – BOLOGNA 0-0.15:49

Nice game with continuous changes of field, goal chances and great saves by Audero and Skorupski, but at the moment the result remains nailed to nothing.15:49

46 ‘ The second half of SAMPDORIA – BOLOGNA begins.16:06

46 ‘ Substitution in Bologna, in Skov Olsen for De Silvestri.16:07

47 ‘ GOAL! Sampdoria – BOLOGNA 0-1! Svanberg network. Soriano puts a soft ball on the penalty spot, where Svanberg kicks first under the crossbar. See the player profile Mattias Svanberg16:09

53 ‘ Sampdoria tries to react but struggles to find openings.16:14

58 ‘ Round ball Sampdoria trying to put pressure on Bologna.16:20

62 ‘ Arnautovic recovers the ball on the trocar, the ball goes to Barrow who tries the shot, Audero smanaccia in the corner.16:24

64 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Mattias Svanberg scored his first away goal in match number 94 in Serie A. All the previous seven had come in home games.16:29

68 ‘ SKI THE AUGELLO GOAL! Stops and pulls the Sampdoria full-back diagonally, a whiff to the side.16:29

68 ‘ Double change in Sapdoria, Ciervo enters for Askildsen.16:29